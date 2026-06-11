Auction ended.

51-Years-Owned 1969 Chevrolet Corvette 350/300 4-Speed

Sold for on 06/11/26
Result
51-Years-Owned 1969 Chevrolet Corvette 350/300 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (66)

Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194379S737610
Mileage indicated95,650 Miles TMU
LocationFort Pierce, Florida
Engine350ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Video gallery

1969 Chevrolet Corvette - Walk Around
Play
1969 Chevrolet Corvette - Bird Cage
Play
1969 Chevrolet Corvette - Lights
Play
1969 Chevrolet Corvette - Cold Start & Warm Start
Play
1969 Chevrolet Corvette - Idling
Play
1969 Chevrolet Corvette - Driving
Play

Description

Introduced for the 1968 model year, the third-generation Chevrolet Corvette ushered in dramatic Mako Shark-inspired styling with continued refinement of the Corvette formula. By ‘69, improvements in build quality and drivability paired with a strong range of small- and big-block V8 offerings made the model a standout among American sports cars. Today, numbers-matching examples remain especially desirable among enthusiasts.

This '69 C3 Coupe is finished in Monza Red over black vinyl upholstery and is powered by a numbers-matching 350 cubic-inch V8 (300 horsepower) paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a Positraction rear differential.

Acquired by the seller in November 1975, this C3 was given multi-year engine-out overhaul culminating in 1997. At that time, its 350ci V8 engine, manual transmission, and differential were all rebuilt. Photos documenting the refurbishment are attached below, and they are included with the sale.

This 1969 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with refurbishment documentation, service records, manuals, various spare parts, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • With its current owner for more than 50 years

  • Powered by a numbers-matching 350ci V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission, Positraction differential

  • Finished in Monza Red over black vinyl

  • Engine-out refurbishment completed in 1997

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (194379S737610) decodes as:

    • 1 – Division: Chevrolet

    • 94 – Series: Corvette

    • 37 – Body style: Coupe

    • 9 – Model year: 1969

    • S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri

    • 737610 – Sequential production number

  • 350ci V8 engine (300 horsepower)

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Positraction differential

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • T-top removable roof panels

  • 15” Rally wheels

  • Dual exhaust

Modifications

  • Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor

  • Finned valve covers

  • Accel electronic ignition system

  • Aftermarket air-conditioning system

  • Aftermarket radio with 6-CD changer

  • 1973-style hood replacement

  • Cooper Cobra Radial T/A tires

Servicing & Documentation

Please see the attached "Refurbishment Records" attached for additional information regarding the 1997 overhaul.

Known Imperfections

  • Replacement 1973-style hood does not have bracket to hold hood open

  • General cosmetic wear consistent with age and use since 1997 refurbishment

  • Paint bubbling around the headlight door

  • Paint chip on the driver’s door at the seam with the front fender

  • Ding above the side mirror

  • Dings on the driver-side rear upper deck/lid area

  • Scratch on the driver-side window

  • Vinyl rash behind the driver’s door on the side panel

Ownership History

The seller reports acquiring the vehicle in November 1975 and has retained ownership for approximately 51 years. It is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Included Items

  • Various spare parts, to include original manifold and carburetor

  • Refurbishment photo binder

  • Removed stock radio

  • Chilton’s manual

  • Owner’s manual

  • Service records

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1969 Chevrolet Corvette

Refurbishment Records: 1969 Chevrolet Corvette

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

51-Years-Owned 1969 Chevrolet Corvette 350/300 4-Speed

Sold to
PWL
PWL
$34,240
Seller
RL_265ats
RL_265ats
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC
Bids37
Views20,637
Bids
PWL's avatar
PWL
Jun 11 at 6:20 PM
$32,000bid placed 
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 11 at 6:18 PM
$31,000bid placed 
PWL's avatar
PWL
Jun 11 at 6:18 PM
$30,000bid placed 
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 11 at 6:16 PM
$29,000bid placed 
PWL's avatar
PWL
Jun 11 at 6:16 PM
$28,000bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026