Description

Introduced for the 1968 model year, the third-generation Chevrolet Corvette ushered in dramatic Mako Shark-inspired styling with continued refinement of the Corvette formula. By ‘69, improvements in build quality and drivability paired with a strong range of small- and big-block V8 offerings made the model a standout among American sports cars. Today, numbers-matching examples remain especially desirable among enthusiasts.

This '69 C3 Coupe is finished in Monza Red over black vinyl upholstery and is powered by a numbers-matching 350 cubic-inch V8 (300 horsepower) paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a Positraction rear differential.

Acquired by the seller in November 1975, this C3 was given multi-year engine-out overhaul culminating in 1997. At that time, its 350ci V8 engine, manual transmission, and differential were all rebuilt. Photos documenting the refurbishment are attached below, and they are included with the sale.

This 1969 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with refurbishment documentation, service records, manuals, various spare parts, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

With its current owner for more than 50 years

Powered by a numbers-matching 350ci V8

4-speed manual transmission, Positraction differential

Finished in Monza Red over black vinyl

Engine-out refurbishment completed in 1997

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (194379S737610) decodes as: 1 – Division: Chevrolet 94 – Series: Corvette 37 – Body style: Coupe 9 – Model year: 1969 S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri 737610 – Sequential production number

350ci V8 engine (300 horsepower)

4-speed manual transmission

Positraction differential

Four-wheel disc brakes

T-top removable roof panels

15” Rally wheels

Dual exhaust

Modifications

Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor

Finned valve covers

Accel electronic ignition system

Aftermarket air-conditioning system

Aftermarket radio with 6-CD changer

1973-style hood replacement

Cooper Cobra Radial T/A tires

Servicing & Documentation

Please see the attached "Refurbishment Records" attached for additional information regarding the 1997 overhaul.

Known Imperfections

Replacement 1973-style hood does not have bracket to hold hood open

General cosmetic wear consistent with age and use since 1997 refurbishment

Paint bubbling around the headlight door

Paint chip on the driver’s door at the seam with the front fender

Ding above the side mirror

Dings on the driver-side rear upper deck/lid area

Scratch on the driver-side window

Vinyl rash behind the driver’s door on the side panel

Ownership History

The seller reports acquiring the vehicle in November 1975 and has retained ownership for approximately 51 years. It is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Included Items