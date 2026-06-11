51-Years-Owned 1969 Chevrolet Corvette 350/300 4-Speed
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1968 model year, the third-generation Chevrolet Corvette ushered in dramatic Mako Shark-inspired styling with continued refinement of the Corvette formula. By ‘69, improvements in build quality and drivability paired with a strong range of small- and big-block V8 offerings made the model a standout among American sports cars. Today, numbers-matching examples remain especially desirable among enthusiasts.
This '69 C3 Coupe is finished in Monza Red over black vinyl upholstery and is powered by a numbers-matching 350 cubic-inch V8 (300 horsepower) paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a Positraction rear differential.
Acquired by the seller in November 1975, this C3 was given multi-year engine-out overhaul culminating in 1997. At that time, its 350ci V8 engine, manual transmission, and differential were all rebuilt. Photos documenting the refurbishment are attached below, and they are included with the sale.
This 1969 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with refurbishment documentation, service records, manuals, various spare parts, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
With its current owner for more than 50 years
Powered by a numbers-matching 350ci V8
4-speed manual transmission, Positraction differential
Finished in Monza Red over black vinyl
Engine-out refurbishment completed in 1997
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (194379S737610) decodes as:
1 – Division: Chevrolet
94 – Series: Corvette
37 – Body style: Coupe
9 – Model year: 1969
S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri
737610 – Sequential production number
350ci V8 engine (300 horsepower)
4-speed manual transmission
Positraction differential
Four-wheel disc brakes
T-top removable roof panels
15” Rally wheels
Dual exhaust
Modifications
Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor
Finned valve covers
Accel electronic ignition system
Aftermarket air-conditioning system
Aftermarket radio with 6-CD changer
1973-style hood replacement
Cooper Cobra Radial T/A tires
Servicing & Documentation
Please see the attached "Refurbishment Records" attached for additional information regarding the 1997 overhaul.
Known Imperfections
Replacement 1973-style hood does not have bracket to hold hood open
General cosmetic wear consistent with age and use since 1997 refurbishment
Paint bubbling around the headlight door
Paint chip on the driver’s door at the seam with the front fender
Ding above the side mirror
Dings on the driver-side rear upper deck/lid area
Scratch on the driver-side window
Vinyl rash behind the driver’s door on the side panel
Ownership History
The seller reports acquiring the vehicle in November 1975 and has retained ownership for approximately 51 years. It is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Included Items
Various spare parts, to include original manifold and carburetor
Refurbishment photo binder
Removed stock radio
Chilton’s manual
Owner’s manual
Service records
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.