1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe SS 396 L78 4-Speed
Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1968 model year with a more muscular, sculpted body, the second-generation Chevrolet Chevelle quickly became one of the defining platforms of the muscle car era. By ‘69, the range-topping SS 396 models, particularly those equipped with the high-output L78 big-block, was one of Chevrolet’s most potent factory offerings, combining aggressive styling with serious performance credentials.
This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe SS 396 L78 is equipped with a numbers-matching 396 cubic-inch V8 and M22 “Rock Crusher” close-ratio four-speed manual transmission. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a PosiTraction differential fitted with 4.10 gearing, while SS-correct styling includes by 14-inch sport wheels and badging.
The car was delivered to its first owner at Hicks Chevrolet of Decatur, Alabama, finished in Daytona Yellow over black vinyl. According to the seller, the previous caretaker owned this Chevelle for approximately 46 years. The car has since been refinished and had its fuel system, braking system, and other components replaced.
This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe SS 396 L78 is now offered with factory literature, original purchase documentation, a CarTech reference guide, a collection of 8-track tapes, spare tire, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a numbers-matching 396ci big-block V8
M22 “Rock Crusher” 4-speed manual transmission
PosiTraction rear differential with 4.10 gearing
Finished in factory special-order Daytona Yellow over black vinyl interior
Documented with original retail buyer’s order and purchase paperwork
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (136379B354733) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet division
36 – Malibu V8 series
37 – 2-door Sport Coupe
9 – 1969 model year
B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant
354733 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
ST 69 13637 – 1969 Malibu V8 Sport Coupe
TR 756 – Black vinyl bench seat interior
76 – Daytona Yellow exterior
396ci L78 V8 engine
M22 close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission
PosiTraction rear differential with 4.10 ratio
14” Chevrolet sport wheels
Power-assisted front disc brakes
Black vinyl upholstery
Hurst shifter
Push-button AM radio
SS badging and trim
Modifications
Rockford Fosgate glovebox-mounted head unit
Aftermarket speakers mounted on rear deck
JB stainless steel exhaust system
Hooker headers
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, refurbishment of the vehicle included, but was not limited to, the following:
Replacement of fuel system components including tank and lines
Engine bay detailing and mechanical refresh
Factory literature and reference materials included
Chassis refinishing and underbody detailing
Suspension component refurbishment
Brake system overhaul
Historical purchase documentation includes, but is not limited to, the following:
Retail order for motor vehicle (purchase order)
Delivery service and adjustment check sheet
Maintenance folio
Factory literature
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic wear consistent with use and age
Ownership History
According to the seller, the previous caretaker of this Chevelle owned it for approximately 46 years before it was acquired as part of a collection.
Included Items
Original purchase order and documentation
Factory literature
CarTech reference guide
Collection of vintage 8-track tapes
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.