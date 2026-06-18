Auction ended.

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe SS 396 L78 4-Speed

Bid to $58,000 on 06/18/26
Result
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe SS 396 L78 4-Speed
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Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN136379B354733
Mileage indicated26,150 Miles TMU
LocationSevierville, Tennessee
Engine396ci L78 V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe SS 396 L78 - Cold Start & Walk Around
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1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe SS 396 L78 - Cold Start
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1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe SS 396 L78 - Walk Around
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Description

Introduced for the 1968 model year with a more muscular, sculpted body, the second-generation Chevrolet Chevelle quickly became one of the defining platforms of the muscle car era. By ‘69, the range-topping SS 396 models, particularly those equipped with the high-output L78 big-block, was one of Chevrolet’s most potent factory offerings, combining aggressive styling with serious performance credentials.

This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe SS 396 L78 is equipped with a numbers-matching 396 cubic-inch V8 and M22 “Rock Crusher” close-ratio four-speed manual transmission. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a PosiTraction differential fitted with 4.10 gearing, while SS-correct styling includes by 14-inch sport wheels and badging.

The car was delivered to its first owner at Hicks Chevrolet of Decatur, Alabama, finished in Daytona Yellow over black vinyl. According to the seller, the previous caretaker owned this Chevelle for approximately 46 years. The car has since been refinished and had its fuel system, braking system, and other components replaced.

This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe SS 396 L78 is now offered with factory literature, original purchase documentation, a CarTech reference guide, a collection of 8-track tapes, spare tire, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a numbers-matching 396ci big-block V8

  • M22 “Rock Crusher” 4-speed manual transmission

  • PosiTraction rear differential with 4.10 gearing

  • Finished in factory special-order Daytona Yellow over black vinyl interior

  • Documented with original retail buyer’s order and purchase paperwork

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (136379B354733) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet division

    • 36 – Malibu V8 series

    • 37 – 2-door Sport Coupe

    • 9 – 1969 model year

    • B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant

    • 354733 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • ST 69 13637 – 1969 Malibu V8 Sport Coupe

    • TR 756 – Black vinyl bench seat interior

    • 76 – Daytona Yellow exterior

  • 396ci L78 V8 engine

  • M22 close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission

  • PosiTraction rear differential with 4.10 ratio

  • 14” Chevrolet sport wheels

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes

  • Black vinyl upholstery

  • Hurst shifter

  • Push-button AM radio

  • SS badging and trim

Modifications

  • Rockford Fosgate glovebox-mounted head unit

  • Aftermarket speakers mounted on rear deck

  • JB stainless steel exhaust system

  • Hooker headers

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, refurbishment of the vehicle included, but was not limited to, the following:

  • Replacement of fuel system components including tank and lines

  • Engine bay detailing and mechanical refresh

  • Factory literature and reference materials included

  • Chassis refinishing and underbody detailing

  • Suspension component refurbishment

  • Brake system overhaul

Historical purchase documentation includes, but is not limited to, the following:

  • Retail order for motor vehicle (purchase order)

  • Delivery service and adjustment check sheet

  • Maintenance folio

  • Factory literature

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with use and age

Ownership History

According to the seller, the previous caretaker of this Chevelle owned it for approximately 46 years before it was acquired as part of a collection.

Included Items

  • Original purchase order and documentation

  • Factory literature

  • CarTech reference guide

  • Collection of vintage 8-track tapes

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS 396

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe SS 396 L78 4-Speed

Last bid
LLAUB
LLAUB
$58,000
Seller
DH_6rmmie
DH_6rmmie
EndedJun 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids18
Views19,849
Bids
LLAUB's avatar
LLAUB
Jun 18 at 5:38 PM
$58,000bid placed 
cg_z2rh2u's avatar
cg_z2rh2u
Jun 18 at 5:11 PM
$56,000bid placed 
LLAUB's avatar
LLAUB
Jun 18 at 2:54 PM
$55,000bid placed 
GSD3856's avatar
GSD3856
Jun 18 at 1:36 PM
$50,000bid placed 
LLAUB's avatar
LLAUB
Jun 16 at 10:16 PM
$46,000bid placed 

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