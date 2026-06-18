Description

Introduced for the 1968 model year with a more muscular, sculpted body, the second-generation Chevrolet Chevelle quickly became one of the defining platforms of the muscle car era. By ‘69, the range-topping SS 396 models, particularly those equipped with the high-output L78 big-block, was one of Chevrolet’s most potent factory offerings, combining aggressive styling with serious performance credentials.

This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe SS 396 L78 is equipped with a numbers-matching 396 cubic-inch V8 and M22 “Rock Crusher” close-ratio four-speed manual transmission. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a PosiTraction differential fitted with 4.10 gearing, while SS-correct styling includes by 14-inch sport wheels and badging.

The car was delivered to its first owner at Hicks Chevrolet of Decatur, Alabama, finished in Daytona Yellow over black vinyl. According to the seller, the previous caretaker owned this Chevelle for approximately 46 years. The car has since been refinished and had its fuel system, braking system, and other components replaced.

This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe SS 396 L78 is now offered with factory literature, original purchase documentation, a CarTech reference guide, a collection of 8-track tapes, spare tire, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a numbers-matching 396ci big-block V8

M22 “Rock Crusher” 4-speed manual transmission

PosiTraction rear differential with 4.10 gearing

Finished in factory special-order Daytona Yellow over black vinyl interior

Documented with original retail buyer’s order and purchase paperwork

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (136379B354733) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet division 36 – Malibu V8 series 37 – 2-door Sport Coupe 9 – 1969 model year B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant 354733 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: ST 69 13637 – 1969 Malibu V8 Sport Coupe TR 756 – Black vinyl bench seat interior 76 – Daytona Yellow exterior

396ci L78 V8 engine

M22 close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission

PosiTraction rear differential with 4.10 ratio

14” Chevrolet sport wheels

Power-assisted front disc brakes

Black vinyl upholstery

Hurst shifter

Push-button AM radio

SS badging and trim

Modifications

Rockford Fosgate glovebox-mounted head unit

Aftermarket speakers mounted on rear deck

JB stainless steel exhaust system

Hooker headers

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, refurbishment of the vehicle included, but was not limited to, the following:

Replacement of fuel system components including tank and lines

Engine bay detailing and mechanical refresh

Factory literature and reference materials included

Chassis refinishing and underbody detailing

Suspension component refurbishment

Brake system overhaul

Historical purchase documentation includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Retail order for motor vehicle (purchase order)

Delivery service and adjustment check sheet

Maintenance folio

Factory literature

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic wear consistent with use and age

Ownership History

According to the seller, the previous caretaker of this Chevelle owned it for approximately 46 years before it was acquired as part of a collection.

Included Items