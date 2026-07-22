350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 4-Speed
Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
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Description
The first-generation Camaro was produced for the 1967 through 1969 model years. Built on a new rear-wheel drive GM F-body platform, the car was Chevrolet’s answer to the Ford Mustang and was available in coupe and convertible models.
The ‘69 model was refurbished under prior ownership and has been fitted with a 350ci V8, reportedly backed by a Muncie M22 “Rock Crusher” four-speed manual transmission.
The engine has been fitted with a JEGS intake manifold, an HEI-style ignition system, tubular exhaust headers, and an aluminum radiator.
The car was refurbished under previous ownership approximately five years ago. Work reportedly included replacing body panels and refinishing the body in blue with a black vinyl top as well as refreshing the interior with a replacement headliner, door panels, seat covers, carpeting, and glass.
Features include black racing stripes, Z/28 badging, a chin spoiler, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, auxiliary gauges, and a Hurst shifter.
This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered with a factory assembly manual copy, parts catalogs, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Carbureted 350ci V8 engine
Four-speed manual transmission
Power-assisted front disc brakes
Cowl hood
Z/28 badging
Style trim
Hurst shifter
JEGS intake manifold
HEI-style distributor
Aluminum radiator
Traction bars
Modifications
JEGS intake manifold
Holley carburetor
HEI-style distributor
Aluminum radiator
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Hurst shifter
Traction bars
Chrome rear differential cover
Known Imperfections
Corrosion on underbody components
Ownership History
The car was refurbished under prior ownership approximately five years ago, and it was acquired by the seller in April 2023.
Included Items
Factory assembly manual copy and parts catalogs
Additional Information
From the seller: “I bought this Camaro after it was restored and it has been my weekend driver since. The paint is in excellent condition. The car is a Z/28 clone, and the engine is a 350ci V8. It has been fitted with headers, traction bars, new tires, new chrome 8-inch rally wheels, M22 trans, 4.10:1 rear gears, power steering, and brake booster.
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