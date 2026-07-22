Auction ended.

350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 4-Speed

Bid to $30,250 on 07/22/26
Result
350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 4-Speed
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Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124379N624754
Mileage indicated48,850 Miles TMU
LocationValentines, Virginia
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The first-generation Camaro was produced for the 1967 through 1969 model years. Built on a new rear-wheel drive GM F-body platform, the car was Chevrolet’s answer to the Ford Mustang and was available in coupe and convertible models.

The ‘69 model was refurbished under prior ownership and has been fitted with a 350ci V8, reportedly backed by a Muncie M22 “Rock Crusher” four-speed manual transmission.

The engine has been fitted with a JEGS intake manifold, an HEI-style ignition system, tubular exhaust headers, and an aluminum radiator.

The car was refurbished under previous ownership approximately five years ago. Work reportedly included replacing body panels and refinishing the body in blue with a black vinyl top as well as refreshing the interior with a replacement headliner, door panels, seat covers, carpeting, and glass.

Features include black racing stripes, Z/28 badging, a chin spoiler, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, auxiliary gauges, and a Hurst shifter.

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered with a factory assembly manual copy, parts catalogs, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 350ci V8 engine

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes

  • Cowl hood

  • Z/28 badging

  • Style trim

  • Hurst shifter

  • JEGS intake manifold

  • HEI-style distributor

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Traction bars

Modifications

  • JEGS intake manifold

  • Holley carburetor

  • HEI-style distributor

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Hurst shifter

  • Traction bars

  • Chrome rear differential cover

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was refurbished under prior ownership approximately five years ago, and it was acquired by the seller in April 2023.

Included Items

  • Factory assembly manual copy and parts catalogs

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “I bought this Camaro after it was restored and it has been my weekend driver since. The paint is in excellent condition. The car is a Z/28 clone, and the engine is a 350ci V8. It has been fitted with headers, traction bars, new tires, new chrome 8-inch rally wheels, M22 trans, 4.10:1 rear gears, power steering, and brake booster.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 4-Speed

Last bid
SeanPSU
SeanPSU
$30,250
Seller
Michael_Vetter
Michael_Vetter
EndedJul 22, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
Bids25
Views18,310

Comments & bids

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SeanPSU's avatar
SeanPSU
Jul 22 at 6:34 PM
$30,250bid placed 
Loopy's avatar
Loopy
Jul 22 at 6:19 PM
$30,000bid placed 
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SeanPSU
Jul 22 at 6:15 PM
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KennethCantrell_1ycy
Jul 22 at 6:15 PM
$28,750bid placed 
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SeanPSU
Jul 22 at 3:32 PM
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My63splitwindowcoupe
Jul 22 at 3:09 PM
$28,250bid placed 
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GSD3856
Jul 22 at 1:26 PM
$28,000bid placed 
SeanPSU's avatar
SeanPSU
Jul 22 at 1:01 PM
$26,750bid placed 
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KennethCantrell_1ycy
Jul 22 at 12:58 PM
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SeanPSU
Jul 22 at 12:03 PM
$26,250bid placed 
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JoeQuinn_0ma9
Jul 17 at 8:22 PM
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Remorgz
Jul 17 at 4:09 PM
$25,750bid placed 
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KennethCantrell_1ycy
Jul 16 at 12:35 AM
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RedRckr1
Jul 15 at 2:35 AM
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RichardGuest_w1l9
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RedRckr1
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HowardBrown_xuet
Jul 14 at 1:21 AM
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KennethCantrell_1ycy
Jul 14 at 12:52 AM
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RedRckr1
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$20,000bid placed 
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