Description

The first-generation Camaro was produced for the 1967 through 1969 model years. Built on a new rear-wheel drive GM F-body platform, the car was Chevrolet’s answer to the Ford Mustang and was available in coupe and convertible models.

The ‘69 model was refurbished under prior ownership and has been fitted with a 350ci V8, reportedly backed by a Muncie M22 “Rock Crusher” four-speed manual transmission.

The engine has been fitted with a JEGS intake manifold, an HEI-style ignition system, tubular exhaust headers, and an aluminum radiator.

The car was refurbished under previous ownership approximately five years ago. Work reportedly included replacing body panels and refinishing the body in blue with a black vinyl top as well as refreshing the interior with a replacement headliner, door panels, seat covers, carpeting, and glass.

F eatures include black racing stripes, Z/28 badging, a chin spoiler, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, auxiliary gauges, and a Hurst shifter.

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered with a factory assembly manual copy, parts catalogs, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Carbureted 350ci V8 engine

Four-speed manual transmission

Power-assisted front disc brakes

Cowl hood

Z/28 badging

Style trim

Hurst shifter

JEGS intake manifold

HEI-style distributor

Aluminum radiator

Traction bars

Modifications

JEGS intake manifold

Holley carburetor

HEI-style distributor

Aluminum radiator

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Hurst shifter

Traction bars

Chrome rear differential cover

Known Imperfections

Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was refurbished under prior ownership approximately five years ago, and it was acquired by the seller in April 2023.

Included Items

Factory assembly manual copy and parts catalogs

Additional Information