383-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Custom
Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as a 1967 model, the first-generation Chevrolet Camaro was created to compete with Ford’s wildly successful Mustang. Built on GM’s new F-body platform, the Camaro was offered with a wide range of engines and optional appearance and performance packages.
By 1969, the Camaro had undergone its most aggressive styling update, incorporating a wider, lower stance and sharper body lines that emphasized performance.
This ’69 Camaro restomod has been refinished in Hugger Orange with DX1 black stripes and wears RS badges and has RS features like hidden headlights, split grille, and trim accents. It is powered by a 383ci stroker small-block V8 with Holley carburetor, long tube headers, and dual exhaust.
Handling has been improved with rack and pinion steering and tubular front control arms. Baer disc brakes handle stopping, while cooling and reliability have been enhanced by a polished aluminum radiator with electric fans. Additionally, the rear of the chassis has been professionally notched and boxed to accept the wider rear rubber. Interior features include a custom digital console, premium audio system, and air conditioning.
This modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles
383ci Chevrolet small-block V8 with Holley carburetor
4-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter
Refinished in Hugger Orange with DX1 black stripes
Power-operated black convertible top
Black leather and suede bucket seats with orange stitching
Factory Equipment
Power steering, brakes, windows, door locks, and top
4-speed manual transmission
12-bolt rear axle
Leaf springs and tube shocks in rear
Tilt steering column with wood-rimmed steering wheel
The chassis number (124679N684437) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
24 – Camaro with V8
67 – Convertible
9 – 1969 model year
N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant
684437 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Engine:
383ci Chevrolet small block V8 with Holley carburetor
March serpentine drive system
Polished aluminum radiator with dual electric fans
Polished aluminum intake manifold
Long tube headers
Dual exhaust with turn downs ahead of rear axle
Chassis & Drivetrain:
Tubular front control arms
Rack and pinion steering
Coil spring and aftermarket shocks up front
Leaf springs and tube shocks in rear
Bolt-in subframe connectors
Baer disc brakes (drilled/slotted, dual piston)
Rear of the chassis has been notched and boxed to accept wide rear rubber
Exterior:
American Racing polished aluminum split spoke wheels
Kindig-It flush door handles
LED taillights with tinted lenses
Smoothed firewall
Custom underbody lighting with remote control
Interior:
Air conditioning
Custom center console with digital gauges, pushbutton switches, cup holder, storage, leather wrapped/orange stitching
Leather-wrapped upper dashboard with orange stitching
Power door releases (no handles)
LED lighting
Avital keyless entry
Custom leather and suede door panels
Alpine stereo with upgraded speakers and dual subs (in trunk)
Service & Documentation
Staggered Nitto NT555 G2 tires (255 front, 315 rear)
Ownership History
This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.
Additional Information
This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder was unable to complete the purchase of the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.