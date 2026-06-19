555-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro 6-Speed
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC
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Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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A formidable rival to Ford’s Mustang, the 1969 Camaro wore sharp lines, an aggressive V-shaped grille, squared-off wheel arches, vented rear quarter panels, and a sleek rear valance. Its new design was instantly classic, with many enthusiasts considering the ’69 Camaro as one of the most stylish cars ever built.
This 1969 Camaro is a track-style version of this legendary muscle car: originally born with a V8, it's now powered by a massive 555ci Brodix big block V8, and shifted with an aftermarket six-speed manual transmission. Its steel body is accented with a huge cowl induction hood, and finished in White with Black stripes that complement 16” black wheels.
The custom interior features a roll cage, aftermarket bucket seats with matching door panels, an aftermarket shifter, and upgraded gauges. The chassis wears a high-performance A-arm front and leaf spring rear suspension enhanced with traction bars, with racing slicks aiding acceleration and four-wheel disc brakes bringing the face-flattening fun to a halt.
This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered on dealer consignment in Florida with a clean Maryland title.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
Street/strip ’69 Camaro with an aftermarket big block and supporting modifications
Finished in White with Black stripes
16” aftermarket black wheels wearing BFGoodrich radial front and Hoosier slick rear tires
Black and gray upholstery
555ci Brodix big-block V8
6-speed TREMEC manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Sport Coupe styling with rear spoiler
108” wheelbase and 186” body
Modifications
Exterior:
Steel body
Composite cowl-induction hood with hood pins
Body-color front bumper
Chin spoiler-mounted fog lights
Z/28 grille emblem
Interior:
Roll cage
Two-tone aftermarket bucket seats with RJS harnesses and matching door panels
Factory gauge cluster with dash- and console-mounted AutoMeter gauges
Tilt steering column with modern steering wheel
Custom center console with aftermarket shifter
Engine and Drivetrain:
Aftermarket block and heads
ATI Super Damper harmonic damper
Custom cowl induction intake system
Holley double-pumper 4-barrel carburetor
Holley aluminum intake manifold
Long-tube headers and dual exhaust system
MSD 6AL box, coil, distributor, and spark plug wires
Aluminum radiator with custom shroud and mechanical cooling fan
Aftermarket manual transmission
9” Ford rear end
Trunk-mounted battery
Steering, Suspension, and Brakes:
Rack and pinion steering
A-arm front, leaf spring rear suspension
Strange adjustable shocks
Caltracs traction bars
Wilwood disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder
Known Imperfections
Imperfections consistent with a street/strip race car
Images detailing the condition of the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
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