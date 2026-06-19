Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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A formidable rival to Ford’s Mustang, the 1969 Camaro wore sharp lines, an aggressive V-shaped grille, squared-off wheel arches, vented rear quarter panels, and a sleek rear valance. Its new design was instantly classic, with many enthusiasts considering the ’69 Camaro as one of the most stylish cars ever built.

This 1969 Camaro is a track-style version of this legendary muscle car: originally born with a V8, it's now powered by a massive 555ci Brodix big block V8, and shifted with an aftermarket six-speed manual transmission. Its steel body is accented with a huge cowl induction hood, and finished in White with Black stripes that complement 16” black wheels.

The custom interior features a roll cage, aftermarket bucket seats with matching door panels, an aftermarket shifter, and upgraded gauges. The chassis wears a high-performance A-arm front and leaf spring rear suspension enhanced with traction bars, with racing slicks aiding acceleration and four-wheel disc brakes bringing the face-flattening fun to a halt.

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered on dealer consignment in Florida with a clean Maryland title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Street/strip ’69 Camaro with an aftermarket big block and supporting modifications

Finished in White with Black stripes

16” aftermarket black wheels wearing BFGoodrich radial front and Hoosier slick rear tires

Black and gray upholstery

555ci Brodix big-block V8

6-speed TREMEC manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Sport Coupe styling with rear spoiler

108” wheelbase and 186” body

Modifications

Exterior: Steel body Composite cowl-induction hood with hood pins Body-color front bumper Chin spoiler-mounted fog lights Z/28 grille emblem

Interior: Roll cage Two-tone aftermarket bucket seats with RJS harnesses and matching door panels Factory gauge cluster with dash- and console-mounted AutoMeter gauges Tilt steering column with modern steering wheel Custom center console with aftermarket shifter

Engine and Drivetrain: Aftermarket block and heads ATI Super Damper harmonic damper Custom cowl induction intake system Holley double-pumper 4-barrel carburetor Holley aluminum intake manifold Long-tube headers and dual exhaust system MSD 6AL box, coil, distributor, and spark plug wires Aluminum radiator with custom shroud and mechanical cooling fan Aftermarket manual transmission 9” Ford rear end Trunk-mounted battery

Steering, Suspension, and Brakes: Rack and pinion steering A-arm front, leaf spring rear suspension Strange adjustable shocks Caltracs traction bars Wilwood disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder



Known Imperfections

Imperfections consistent with a street/strip race car

Images detailing the condition of the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa