Auction ended.

555-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro 6-Speed

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $19,000 on 06/19/26
Result
555-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro 6-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (137)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124379N592868
Mileage indicated54,550 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine555ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

555-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro 6-Speed Highlight Video
Play

Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

A formidable rival to Ford’s Mustang, the 1969 Camaro wore sharp lines, an aggressive V-shaped grille, squared-off wheel arches, vented rear quarter panels, and a sleek rear valance. Its new design was instantly classic, with many enthusiasts considering the ’69 Camaro as one of the most stylish cars ever built.

This 1969 Camaro is a track-style version of this legendary muscle car: originally born with a V8, it's now powered by a massive 555ci Brodix big block V8, and shifted with an aftermarket six-speed manual transmission. Its steel body is accented with a huge cowl induction hood, and finished in White with Black stripes that complement 16” black wheels.

The custom interior features a roll cage, aftermarket bucket seats with matching door panels, an aftermarket shifter, and upgraded gauges. The chassis wears a high-performance A-arm front and leaf spring rear suspension enhanced with traction bars, with racing slicks aiding acceleration and four-wheel disc brakes bringing the face-flattening fun to a halt.

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered on dealer consignment in Florida with a clean Maryland title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Street/strip ’69 Camaro with an aftermarket big block and supporting modifications

  • Finished in White with Black stripes

  • 16” aftermarket black wheels wearing BFGoodrich radial front and Hoosier slick rear tires

  • Black and gray upholstery

  • 555ci Brodix big-block V8

  • 6-speed TREMEC manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Sport Coupe styling with rear spoiler

  • 108” wheelbase and 186” body

Modifications

  • Exterior:

    • Steel body

    • Composite cowl-induction hood with hood pins

    • Body-color front bumper

    • Chin spoiler-mounted fog lights

    • Z/28 grille emblem

  • Interior:

    • Roll cage

    • Two-tone aftermarket bucket seats with RJS harnesses and matching door panels

    • Factory gauge cluster with dash- and console-mounted AutoMeter gauges

    • Tilt steering column with modern steering wheel

    • Custom center console with aftermarket shifter

  • Engine and Drivetrain:

    • Aftermarket block and heads

    • ATI Super Damper harmonic damper

    • Custom cowl induction intake system

    • Holley double-pumper 4-barrel carburetor

    • Holley aluminum intake manifold

    • Long-tube headers and dual exhaust system

    • MSD 6AL box, coil, distributor, and spark plug wires

    • Aluminum radiator with custom shroud and mechanical cooling fan

    • Aftermarket manual transmission

    • 9” Ford rear end

    • Trunk-mounted battery

  • Steering, Suspension, and Brakes:

    • Rack and pinion steering

    • A-arm front, leaf spring rear suspension

    • Strange adjustable shocks

    • Caltracs traction bars

    • Wilwood disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections consistent with a street/strip race car

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

555-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro 6-Speed

Last bid
Scott-4q6ibwvs
Scott-4q6ibwvs
$19,000
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC
Bids18
Views8,518
Bids
Scott-4q6ibwvs' avatar
Scott-4q6ibwvs
Jun 19 at 6:14 PM
$19,000bid placed 
Kens540cid's avatar
Kens540cid
Jun 19 at 6:13 PM
$18,250bid placed 
Scott-4q6ibwvs' avatar
Scott-4q6ibwvs
Jun 19 at 6:13 PM
$18,000bid placed 
Kens540cid's avatar
Kens540cid
Jun 19 at 6:10 PM
$17,500bid placed 
Scott-4q6ibwvs' avatar
Scott-4q6ibwvs
Jun 19 at 4:49 PM
$17,000bid placed 

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