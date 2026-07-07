350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10
Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
The designer of the 1967–72 GM trucks, Harry Bentley Bradley, went on to design Mattel’s first Hot Wheels toys — which is unsurprising when you look at the revolutionary C10. The second-generation Chevrolet C Series truck wore a distinctive, car-like aesthetic, characterized by an extended front end, refined grille, streamlined cab, and a flush-mounted tailgate latch. Bradley’s styling was innovative, but deemed too unconventional for a pickup. So to the delight of manly men everywhere, the 1969 model received an aggressive hood and a redesigned grille to appear more utilitarian.
The 1969 C10 was available with fleetside or stepside beds, 115- or 127-inch wheelbases, a range of inline-six and small- or big-block V8 engines, manual or automatic transmissions, and numerous rear axle ratios. However, its standout feature was ride quality: a coil-spring rear suspension paired with a ladder-type frame and a thick-foam bench seat delivered a smooth, comfortable driving experience.
And for buyers looking for a little extra luxury, the premium Custom Sport Truck option included additional interior and exterior brightwork, a chrome front bumper, CST badging, extra insulation, and full-width seats wearing a unique pattern that matched the door panels. The CST/10 was one of the first luxury pickups, and it helped redefine the light-duty truck segment.
This short-box example is finished in two-tone Red and White, has Red upholstery, and wears Custom Sport Truck trim. A Holley carbureted 350ci Vortec V8 sits between the fenders, and it features modern air-conditioning and audio components.
This 1969 Chevrolet Fleetside C10 is now offered with a clean Louisiana title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Carbureted 350ci V8
3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in two-tone Red and White with Red upholstery
CST trim
15" wheels now wearing Firestone tires
Factory Equipment
Fleetside styling
6 1/2-foot box
Double-wall cab
Ladder frame with integrated crossmembers
Coil spring suspension
115" wheelbase and 188" body
The chassis number (CE149B859978) decodes as:
C – 2-wheel drive
E – V8 engine
1 – ½ ton
4 – Pickup
9 – 1969
B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant
859978 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Swapped-in Vortec V8 engine
Holley carburetor
Chrome air cleaner and valve covers
Headers and dual exhaust system
Power front disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder
Bed liner
VintageAir air-conditioning components
Aftermarket stock-location head unit
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 are presented in the gallery
Additional Information
The seller states, "Many parts have been upgraded. The transmission and rear end are original, and the engine has been upgraded to a Vortec 350. Air conditioning has been upgraded, and the stereo has been upgraded but still has the old style look."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.