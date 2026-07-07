Description

The designer of the 1967–72 GM trucks, Harry Bentley Bradley, went on to design Mattel’s first Hot Wheels toys — which is unsurprising when you look at the revolutionary C10. The second-generation Chevrolet C Series truck wore a distinctive, car-like aesthetic, characterized by an extended front end, refined grille, streamlined cab, and a flush-mounted tailgate latch. Bradley’s styling was innovative, but deemed too unconventional for a pickup. So to the delight of manly men everywhere, the 1969 model received an aggressive hood and a redesigned grille to appear more utilitarian.

The 1969 C10 was available with fleetside or stepside beds, 115- or 127-inch wheelbases, a range of inline-six and small- or big-block V8 engines, manual or automatic transmissions, and numerous rear axle ratios. However, its standout feature was ride quality: a coil-spring rear suspension paired with a ladder-type frame and a thick-foam bench seat delivered a smooth, comfortable driving experience.

And for buyers looking for a little extra luxury, the premium Custom Sport Truck option included additional interior and exterior brightwork, a chrome front bumper, CST badging, extra insulation, and full-width seats wearing a unique pattern that matched the door panels. The CST/10 was one of the first luxury pickups, and it helped redefine the light-duty truck segment.

This short-box example is finished in two-tone Red and White, has Red upholstery, and wears Custom Sport Truck trim. A Holley carbureted 350ci Vortec V8 sits between the fenders, and it features modern air-conditioning and audio components.

This 1969 Chevrolet Fleetside C10 is now offered with a clean Louisiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Carbureted 350ci V8

3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in two-tone Red and White with Red upholstery

CST trim

15" wheels now wearing Firestone tires

Factory Equipment

Fleetside styling

6 1/2-foot box

Double-wall cab

Ladder frame with integrated crossmembers

Coil spring suspension

115" wheelbase and 188" body

The chassis number (CE149B859978) decodes as: C – 2-wheel drive E – V8 engine 1 – ½ ton 4 – Pickup 9 – 1969 B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant 859978 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Swapped-in Vortec V8 engine

Holley carburetor

Chrome air cleaner and valve covers

Headers and dual exhaust system

Power front disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder

Bed liner

VintageAir air-conditioning components

Aftermarket stock-location head unit

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 are presented in the gallery

Additional Information

The seller states, "Many parts have been upgraded. The transmission and rear end are original, and the engine has been upgraded to a Vortec 350. Air conditioning has been upgraded, and the stereo has been upgraded but still has the old style look."