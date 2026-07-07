Auction ended.

350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10

Sold for on 07/07/26
Result
350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (76)

Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCE149B859978
Mileage indicated43,200 Miles TMU
LocationForest Hill, Louisiana
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed/White
Interior colorRed

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Description

The designer of the 1967–72 GM trucks, Harry Bentley Bradley, went on to design Mattel’s first Hot Wheels toys — which is unsurprising when you look at the revolutionary C10. The second-generation Chevrolet C Series truck wore a distinctive, car-like aesthetic, characterized by an extended front end, refined grille, streamlined cab, and a flush-mounted tailgate latch. Bradley’s styling was innovative, but deemed too unconventional for a pickup. So to the delight of manly men everywhere, the 1969 model received an aggressive hood and a redesigned grille to appear more utilitarian.

The 1969 C10 was available with fleetside or stepside beds, 115- or 127-inch wheelbases, a range of inline-six and small- or big-block V8 engines, manual or automatic transmissions, and numerous rear axle ratios. However, its standout feature was ride quality: a coil-spring rear suspension paired with a ladder-type frame and a thick-foam bench seat delivered a smooth, comfortable driving experience.

And for buyers looking for a little extra luxury, the premium Custom Sport Truck option included additional interior and exterior brightwork, a chrome front bumper, CST badging, extra insulation, and full-width seats wearing a unique pattern that matched the door panels. The CST/10 was one of the first luxury pickups, and it helped redefine the light-duty truck segment.

This short-box example is finished in two-tone Red and White, has Red upholstery, and wears Custom Sport Truck trim. A Holley carbureted 350ci Vortec V8 sits between the fenders, and it features modern air-conditioning and audio components.

This 1969 Chevrolet Fleetside C10 is now offered with a clean Louisiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights 

  • Carbureted 350ci V8

  • 3-speed automatic transmission 

  • Finished in two-tone Red and White with Red upholstery

  • CST trim

  • 15" wheels now wearing Firestone tires

Factory Equipment

  • Fleetside styling

  • 6 1/2-foot box

  • Double-wall cab

  • Ladder frame with integrated crossmembers

  • Coil spring suspension

  • 115" wheelbase and 188" body

  • The chassis number (CE149B859978) decodes as:

    • C – 2-wheel drive

    • E – V8 engine

    • 1 – ½ ton

    • 4 – Pickup

    • 9 – 1969

    • B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant

    • 859978 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Swapped-in Vortec V8 engine

  • Holley carburetor

  • Chrome air cleaner and valve covers

  • Headers and dual exhaust system

  • Power front disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder

  • Bed liner

  • VintageAir air-conditioning components

  • Aftermarket stock-location head unit

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 are presented in the gallery

Additional Information

The seller states, "Many parts have been upgraded. The transmission and rear end are original, and the engine has been upgraded to a Vortec 350. Air conditioning has been upgraded, and the stereo has been upgraded but still has the old style look."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10

Sold to
BrendaBiedrzycki_fbqh
BrendaBiedrzycki_fbqh
$29,960
Seller
Sp1964
Sp1964
EndedJul 07, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids39
Views8,342

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