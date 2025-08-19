Modified 1969 Chevrolet C10
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 7:10 PM UTC
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Description
The distinctive 1967–72 Chevrolet C10 was designed with a sleek hood, refined grille, streamlined cab, and a flush-mounted tailgate latch. In fact, the first-year styling was deemed so carlike that the 1969 model received a more aggressive hood and grille to appear more utilitarian.
But there was no doubt that the handsome C10 could also put in work: the 1969 model was available with a fleetside or stepside bed, a 115- or 127-inch wheelbase, an inline-six or small- or big-block V8 engine, a manual or automatic transmission, and rear axle ratios to suit any buyer.
However, its standout feature was ride quality: a coil-spring suspension mounted to a ladder-type frame provided an impressively smooth ride, and the interior delivered a comfortable driving experience. The second-generation C10 helped bring pickups into the modern age, and their rugged construction and timeless looks are still in high demand today.
This long-box fleetside was reportedly the subject of a frame-off refurbishment circa eight years ago, at which time the cab mounts and rocker panels were replaced before the body was refinished in red. The red, black, and tan interior was refreshed with a dash pad, visors, arm rests, and carpet, and modified with newer bucket seats, air conditioning components, and an aftermarket head unit.
The frame was painted, suspension and braking components were replaced, and the truck was further modified with lowering springs and aftermarket shocks. Underhood, the carbureted 350ci V8 crate engine is backed by a three-speed automatic transmission, which passes power to an open rear end with 3.73 gears.
This 1969 Chevrolet C10 is now offered with build invoices and a clean Missouri title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Refreshed ’69 C10 with crate V8 power
Refinished in red with tan upholstery
15" wheels
350ci Chevrolet V8
Three-speed automatic transmission
Power steering and brakes
Air conditioning
Factory Equipment
Fleetside styling
8-foot box
The chassis number (CE149S836834) decodes as:
C – 2-wheel drive
E – V8 engine
1 – ½ ton
4 – Pickup
9 – 1969
S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
836834 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Refinished in red
Custom roll pan and rear bumper delete
15” Xtreme wheels
Lowering springs
350ci V8 crate engine
Chrome air cleaner and Chevrolet valve covers
4-barrel carburetor
Aluminum intake manifold
HEI ignition system
Dual exhaust system
Aluminum radiator with stock fan and auxiliary electric fans
TH-350 transmission with shift kit
3.73 gears and chrome rear end cover
Swapped-in bucket seats with power driver side seat
Tilt steering column with wood-rimmed wheel
Aftermarket instrument cluster panel
B&M shifter
Aftermarket air-conditioning components
Billet gas pedal
Under-dash aftermarket coolant temp gauge
Pioneer head unit
Servicing
As part of the refresh, various items including braking and suspension components were replaced, and the transmission is reported to have been overhauled. Additionally, interior parts including the dash pad, visors, arm rests, and carpet have been replaced.
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections
Tires have older date codes
Images detailing the condition of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The seller states, “Body off frame, everything mechanically gone through and replaced as needed. It has driver-quality base-clear paint with minor blemishes, a few dings, and some touch ups here and there. Would benefit from a cut and buff to clean up some orange peel. Overall great looking truck.”
Included Items
Build invoices and parts manuals
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.