Modified 1969 Chevrolet C10

8 days
$8,250
Modified 1969 Chevrolet C10
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All photos (63)

Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCE149S836834
Mileage indicated32,700 Miles TMU
LocationOronogo, Missouri
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed/Black/Tan

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Video gallery

1969 Chevrolet C10 Walkaround
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1969 Chevrolet C10 Interior Viewing
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1969 Chevrolet C10 Cold Start
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1969 Chevrolet C10 Driving POV Part 1
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1969 Chevrolet C10 Driving POV Part 2
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Description

The distinctive 1967–72 Chevrolet C10 was designed with a sleek hood, refined grille, streamlined cab, and a flush-mounted tailgate latch. In fact, the first-year styling was deemed so carlike that the 1969 model received a more aggressive hood and grille to appear more utilitarian.

But there was no doubt that the handsome C10 could also put in work: the 1969 model was available with a fleetside or stepside bed, a 115- or 127-inch wheelbase, an inline-six or small- or big-block V8 engine, a manual or automatic transmission, and rear axle ratios to suit any buyer.

However, its standout feature was ride quality: a coil-spring suspension mounted to a ladder-type frame provided an impressively smooth ride, and the interior delivered a comfortable driving experience. The second-generation C10 helped bring pickups into the modern age, and their rugged construction and timeless looks are still in high demand today.

This long-box fleetside was reportedly the subject of a frame-off refurbishment circa eight years ago, at which time the cab mounts and rocker panels were replaced before the body was refinished in red. The red, black, and tan interior was refreshed with a dash pad, visors, arm rests, and carpet, and modified with newer bucket seats, air conditioning components, and an aftermarket head unit.

The frame was painted, suspension and braking components were replaced, and the truck was further modified with lowering springs and aftermarket shocks. Underhood, the carbureted 350ci V8 crate engine is backed by a three-speed automatic transmission, which passes power to an open rear end with 3.73 gears.

This 1969 Chevrolet C10 is now offered with build invoices and a clean Missouri title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Refreshed ’69 C10 with crate V8 power

  • Refinished in red with tan upholstery

  • 15" wheels

  • 350ci Chevrolet V8

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Power steering and brakes

  • Air conditioning

Factory Equipment

  • Fleetside styling

  • 8-foot box

  • The chassis number (CE149S836834) decodes as:

    • C – 2-wheel drive

    • E – V8 engine

    • 1 – ½ ton

    • 4 – Pickup

    • 9 – 1969

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 836834 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Refinished in red

  • Custom roll pan and rear bumper delete

  • 15” Xtreme wheels

  • Lowering springs

  • 350ci V8 crate engine

  • Chrome air cleaner and Chevrolet valve covers

  • 4-barrel carburetor

  • Aluminum intake manifold

  • HEI ignition system

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Aluminum radiator with stock fan and auxiliary electric fans

  • TH-350 transmission with shift kit

  • 3.73 gears and chrome rear end cover

  • Swapped-in bucket seats with power driver side seat

  • Tilt steering column with wood-rimmed wheel

  • Aftermarket instrument cluster panel

  • B&M shifter

  • Aftermarket air-conditioning components

  • Billet gas pedal

  • Under-dash aftermarket coolant temp gauge

  • Pioneer head unit

Servicing

As part of the refresh, various items including braking and suspension components were replaced, and the transmission is reported to have been overhauled. Additionally, interior parts including the dash pad, visors, arm rests, and carpet have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections

  • Tires have older date codes

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states, “Body off frame, everything mechanically gone through and replaced as needed. It has driver-quality base-clear paint with minor blemishes, a few dings, and some touch ups here and there. Would benefit from a cut and buff to clean up some orange peel. Overall great looking truck.”

Included Items

  • Build invoices and parts manuals

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1969 Chevrolet C10

Current bid
Drbucklin
Drbucklin
$8,250
Seller
JJ_zfu2nv
JJ_zfu2nv
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids3
Views1,693

Comments & bids

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Drbucklin's avatar
Drbucklin
Sep 23 at 9:03 AM
$8,250bid placed 
SD_o1i3gx's avatar
SD_o1i3gx
Sep 22 at 3:29 AM
$8,000bid placed 
Dennis_Plummer's avatar
Dennis_Plummer
Sep 19 at 2:39 PM
$4,500bid placed 

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