Description

The distinctive 1967–72 Chevrolet C10 was designed with a sleek hood, refined grille, streamlined cab, and a flush-mounted tailgate latch. In fact, the first-year styling was deemed so carlike that the 1969 model received a more aggressive hood and grille to appear more utilitarian.

But there was no doubt that the handsome C10 could also put in work: the 1969 model was available with a fleetside or stepside bed, a 115- or 127-inch wheelbase, an inline-six or small- or big-block V8 engine, a manual or automatic transmission, and rear axle ratios to suit any buyer.

However, its standout feature was ride quality: a coil-spring suspension mounted to a ladder-type frame provided an impressively smooth ride, and the interior delivered a comfortable driving experience. The second-generation C10 helped bring pickups into the modern age, and their rugged construction and timeless looks are still in high demand today.

This long-box fleetside was reportedly the subject of a frame-off refurbishment circa eight years ago, at which time the cab mounts and rocker panels were replaced before the body was refinished in red. The red, black, and tan interior was refreshed with a dash pad, visors, arm rests, and carpet, and modified with newer bucket seats, air conditioning components, and an aftermarket head unit.

The frame was painted, suspension and braking components were replaced, and the truck was further modified with lowering springs and aftermarket shocks. Underhood, the carbureted 350ci V8 crate engine is backed by a three-speed automatic transmission, which passes power to an open rear end with 3.73 gears.

This 1969 Chevrolet C10 is now offered with build invoices and a clean Missouri title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Refreshed ’69 C10 with crate V8 power

Refinished in red with tan upholstery

15" wheels

350ci Chevrolet V8

Three-speed automatic transmission

Power steering and brakes

Air conditioning

Factory Equipment

Fleetside styling

8-foot box

The chassis number (CE149S836834) decodes as: C – 2-wheel drive E – V8 engine 1 – ½ ton 4 – Pickup 9 – 1969 S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 836834 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Refinished in red

Custom roll pan and rear bumper delete

15” Xtreme wheels

Lowering springs

350ci V8 crate engine

Chrome air cleaner and Chevrolet valve covers

4-barrel carburetor

Aluminum intake manifold

HEI ignition system

Dual exhaust system

Aluminum radiator with stock fan and auxiliary electric fans

TH-350 transmission with shift kit

3.73 gears and chrome rear end cover

Swapped-in bucket seats with power driver side seat

Tilt steering column with wood-rimmed wheel

Aftermarket instrument cluster panel

B&M shifter

Aftermarket air-conditioning components

Billet gas pedal

Under-dash aftermarket coolant temp gauge

Pioneer head unit

Servicing

As part of the refresh, various items including braking and suspension components were replaced, and the transmission is reported to have been overhauled. Additionally, interior parts including the dash pad, visors, arm rests, and carpet have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections

Tires have older date codes

Images detailing the condition of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states, “Body off frame, everything mechanically gone through and replaced as needed. It has driver-quality base-clear paint with minor blemishes, a few dings, and some touch ups here and there. Would benefit from a cut and buff to clean up some orange peel. Overall great looking truck.”

Included Items