Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced at the height of the original Volkswagen Beetle's popularity in America, the 1968 model arrived with a federally mandated safety update that brought a dual-circuit brake system and collapsible steering column to the beloved people's car — while retaining the air-cooled simplicity and honest charm that had made it one of the best-selling automobiles in the world.

Acquired by the seller in 2021, this ‘68 Beetle was refinished in silver under previous ownership, and it retains a simple interior with black vinyl trim. The air-cooled 1.5L flat-four is topped with a replacement Solex carburetor and Pertronix electric ignition has been installed.

Equipment includes a four-speed manual transaxle, 15” steel wheels with hubcaps, four-wheel drum brakes, a driver’s side mirror, and a dual-tip exhaust muffler which was replaced under current ownership.

This 1968 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, multiple keys, partial service records, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Refinished in silver

Interior upholstered in black vinyl

Upgraded with Pertronix electric ignition

Factory Equipment

Air-cooled 1.5L flat-four engine

4-speed manual transaxle

Four-wheel drum brakes

15” steel wheels with hubcaps

Chrome bumpers and exterior trim

Running boards

Dual exhaust outlets

Front bucket seats

Padded dashboard

Heater/defrost

Modifications

Replacement Solex carburetor

Pertronix electric ignition

Coco floor mats

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the photo gallery

May 2024: Carburetor replaced Valves adjusted Oil and filter change Distributor replaced Fuel filter replaced

January 2022: Tires replaced Battery replaced Clutch pedal assembly repaired Muffler and tail pipes replaced Oil pressure switch replaced Front and rear brake serviced Steering box replaced Right outer tie rod replaced Fuel pump replaced



Known Imperfections

Various cosmetic imperfections as seen in the photo gallery

Missing right side mirror

The May 2024 service invoice lists the following (see "Additional Documents" for full details): Clutch has excessive play Steering has excessive play Axle boots leak



Ownership History

From the seller, “I purchased this Beetle in late 2021 from second owner in Yuba City, California. He had garaged it and drove it on the weekends for several years after inheriting it from a longtime friend and original owner. I am only the 3rd owner of the car. This absolute gem of a 1968 Beetle needs a gem of a person to love and drive it for the next 58 years! The car is running as well as it ever has, I've just run out of time and space to give it as much love as it deserves."

Included Items