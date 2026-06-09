1968 Volkswagen Beetle
Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Produced at the height of the original Volkswagen Beetle's popularity in America, the 1968 model arrived with a federally mandated safety update that brought a dual-circuit brake system and collapsible steering column to the beloved people's car — while retaining the air-cooled simplicity and honest charm that had made it one of the best-selling automobiles in the world.
Acquired by the seller in 2021, this ‘68 Beetle was refinished in silver under previous ownership, and it retains a simple interior with black vinyl trim. The air-cooled 1.5L flat-four is topped with a replacement Solex carburetor and Pertronix electric ignition has been installed.
Equipment includes a four-speed manual transaxle, 15” steel wheels with hubcaps, four-wheel drum brakes, a driver’s side mirror, and a dual-tip exhaust muffler which was replaced under current ownership.
This 1968 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, multiple keys, partial service records, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Refinished in silver
Interior upholstered in black vinyl
Upgraded with Pertronix electric ignition
Factory Equipment
Air-cooled 1.5L flat-four engine
4-speed manual transaxle
Four-wheel drum brakes
15” steel wheels with hubcaps
Chrome bumpers and exterior trim
Running boards
Dual exhaust outlets
Front bucket seats
Padded dashboard
Heater/defrost
Modifications
Replacement Solex carburetor
Pertronix electric ignition
Coco floor mats
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the photo gallery
May 2024:
Carburetor replaced
Valves adjusted
Oil and filter change
Distributor replaced
Fuel filter replaced
January 2022:
Tires replaced
Battery replaced
Clutch pedal assembly repaired
Muffler and tail pipes replaced
Oil pressure switch replaced
Front and rear brake serviced
Steering box replaced
Right outer tie rod replaced
Fuel pump replaced
Known Imperfections
Various cosmetic imperfections as seen in the photo gallery
Missing right side mirror
The May 2024 service invoice lists the following (see "Additional Documents" for full details):
Clutch has excessive play
Steering has excessive play
Axle boots leak
Ownership History
From the seller, “I purchased this Beetle in late 2021 from second owner in Yuba City, California. He had garaged it and drove it on the weekends for several years after inheriting it from a longtime friend and original owner. I am only the 3rd owner of the car. This absolute gem of a 1968 Beetle needs a gem of a person to love and drive it for the next 58 years! The car is running as well as it ever has, I've just run out of time and space to give it as much love as it deserves."
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Partial service records
Multiple keys
Car cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.