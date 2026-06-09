Auction ended.

1968 Volkswagen Beetle

No reserve
Sold for on 06/09/26
Result
1968 Volkswagen Beetle
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (71)

Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN118802328
Mileage indicated84,200 Miles TMU
LocationSacramento, California
Engine1.5L Flat-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Video gallery

1968 Volkswagen Beetle Start Up
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced at the height of the original Volkswagen Beetle's popularity in America, the 1968 model arrived with a federally mandated safety update that brought a dual-circuit brake system and collapsible steering column to the beloved people's car — while retaining the air-cooled simplicity and honest charm that had made it one of the best-selling automobiles in the world.

Acquired by the seller in 2021, this ‘68 Beetle was refinished in silver under previous ownership, and it retains a simple interior with black vinyl trim. The air-cooled 1.5L flat-four is topped with a replacement Solex carburetor and Pertronix electric ignition has been installed.

Equipment includes a four-speed manual transaxle, 15” steel wheels with hubcaps, four-wheel drum brakes, a driver’s side mirror, and a dual-tip exhaust muffler which was replaced under current ownership.

This 1968 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, multiple keys, partial service records, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Refinished in silver

  • Interior upholstered in black vinyl

  • Upgraded with Pertronix electric ignition

Factory Equipment

  • Air-cooled 1.5L flat-four engine

  • 4-speed manual transaxle

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • 15” steel wheels with hubcaps

  • Chrome bumpers and exterior trim

  • Running boards

  • Dual exhaust outlets

  • Front bucket seats

  • Padded dashboard

  • Heater/defrost

Modifications

  • Replacement Solex carburetor

  • Pertronix electric ignition

  • Coco floor mats

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the photo gallery

  • May 2024:

    • Carburetor replaced

    • Valves adjusted

    • Oil and filter change

    • Distributor replaced

    • Fuel filter replaced

  • January 2022:

    • Tires replaced

    • Battery replaced

    • Clutch pedal assembly repaired

    • Muffler and tail pipes replaced

    • Oil pressure switch replaced

    • Front and rear brake serviced

    • Steering box replaced

    • Right outer tie rod replaced

    • Fuel pump replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Various cosmetic imperfections as seen in the photo gallery

  • Missing right side mirror

  • The May 2024 service invoice lists the following (see "Additional Documents" for full details):

    • Clutch has excessive play

    • Steering has excessive play

    • Axle boots leak

Ownership History

From the seller, “I purchased this Beetle in late 2021 from second owner in Yuba City, California. He had garaged it and drove it on the weekends for several years after inheriting it from a longtime friend and original owner. I am only the 3rd owner of the car. This absolute gem of a 1968 Beetle needs a gem of a person to love and drive it for the next 58 years! The car is running as well as it ever has, I've just run out of time and space to give it as much love as it deserves."

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Partial service records

  • Multiple keys

  • Car cover

Additional documents

January 2021 Service Invoice

May 2024 Service Invoice

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Volkswagen Beetle · No reserve

Sold to
Spinebo
Spinebo
$7,500
Seller
buggy844
buggy844
EndedJun 09, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids10
Views12,968
Bids
Spinebo's avatar
Spinebo
Jun 9 at 2:57 PM
$7,000bid placed 
B.Brack's avatar
B.Brack
May 31 at 11:40 PM
$6,500bid placed 
ChicagoGoomba60's avatar
ChicagoGoomba60
May 31 at 6:03 AM
$6,250bid placed 
RamonCiruela's avatar
RamonCiruela
May 30 at 5:21 PM
$5,950bid placed 
VictorFonseca033's avatar
VictorFonseca033
May 29 at 12:10 PM
$5,300bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026