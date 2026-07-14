Auction ended.

426 Hemi-Powered 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback

Sold for on 07/14/26
Result
426 Hemi-Powered 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback
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Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:29 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINBH29F8B123285
Mileage indicated74,300 Miles TMU
LocationOrlando, Florida
Engine426ci Mopar Performance Hemi V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBillet Silver Metallic
Interior colorBlue

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Video gallery

1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback - Walk Around
Play
1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback - Cold Start
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1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback - Undercarriage
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1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback - Driving
Play

Description

Introduced for 1967, the second-generation Plymouth Barracuda featured model-specific sheet metal rather than sharing its design with the Valiant. It was positioned to compete with contemporaries such as the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. While a Slant-six engine was standard, V8-powered examples offered increased performance, particularly when paired with the fastback body style.

For 1968, Chrysler produced a limited number of factory-built Barracuda drag racing cars under program code BO29 for NHRA Super Stock B/Automatic competition. These lightweight, purpose-built vehicles were equipped with the 426ci Hemi V8 and a TorqueFlite automatic transmission. They were intended for drag racing use and were supplied to select racers, who worked with the factory on race preparation and development.

This 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback has been modified in the style of those Super Stock cars. The build began after the seller’s acquisition of the vehicle in 2005, when a fastback example sourced from Nevada was commissioned for modification. The work was performed over approximately 12 months, totaling more than 1,000 labor hours, with Mopar specialist John “Coach” Wallauer overseeing the project.

Power is provided by a Mopar Performance 426ci Hemi V8, paired with a JW Performance-built TorqueFlite 727 three-speed automatic transmission and a Gear Vendors overdrive unit. Power is delivered to a narrowed Dana 60 limited-slip rear end. The engine is equipped with dual Holley four-barrel carburetors, an aluminum intake manifold, ported and polished Mopar Performance aluminum cylinder heads, JE pistons, and a hydraulic roller camshaft.

The car is equipped with Wilwood front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, along with a coilover suspension system. Staggered 15-inch Cragar wheels are fitted. The exterior is finished in Billet Silver Metallic, while the interior features blue vinyl upholstery. Interior equipment includes four-point racing harnesses, a Hurst trigger-style shifter, and AutoMeter instrumentation.

This modified 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback is now offered with service records, build documentation, a Mopar Muscle copy, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Built by John Wallauer Race Cars LLC

  • Powered by a 426ci Mopar Performance Hemi V8

  • Dual Holley four-barrel carburetors

  • Ported and polished aluminum cylinder heads

  • JE pistons and Cam Motion hydraulic roller cam

  • JW Performance TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission

  • Gear Vendors overdrive unit

  • Billet Silver Metallic exterior

  • Mini-tubbed rear wheel wells

  • Featured in Mopar Muscle Magazine (July 2006)

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (BH29F8B123285) as:

    • B – Plymouth Barracuda series

    • H – High trim level (V8-equipped model)

    • 29 – 2-door fastback

    • F – 318ci V8 engine (original configuration)

    • 8 – 1968 model year

    • B – Hamtramck, Michigan assembly plant

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 64 – Barracuda fastback body

    • TRM: D6B – Blue vinyl bucket seat interior

    • PNT: UU1 – Light Blue Metallic exterior paint

    • U – Body-color upper door frame finish

    • 41 – Bucket seat interior configuration group

    • 5 27 – Scheduled production date (May 27)

    • 901 – Order number

    • 050178 – Production sequence

  • Fastback body style

  • Dual exhaust outlets

  • Chrome bumpers and exterior trim

  • Driver-side mirror

  • Flip-up fuel cap

  • Tachometer

Modifications

  • Mopar Performance 426ci “Race Hemi” V8

  • Ported and polished aluminum cylinder heads

  • Aluminum cross-ram intake manifold

  • Dual Holley 770-cfm four-barrel carburetors

  • JE pistons and hydraulic roller camshaft

  • MSD ignition system

  • BeCool aluminum radiator with dual electric fans

  • TTI coated long-tube headers

  • Flowmaster exhaust system

  • Aeromotive fuel system with in-tank electric pump

  • Custom aluminum fuel cell

  • JW Performance TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission

  • Gear Vendors overdrive

  • Narrowed Dana 60 rear end with 3.54:1 gears

  • Strange Engineering 35-spline axles

  • Reilly MotorSports coilover front suspension

  • Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering

  • Fabricated frame connectors

  • Wilwood front disc brakes and rear drums

  • Staggered-width Cragar 15” wheels

  • Mini-tubbed rear wheel wells

  • Billet Silver custom paint finish

  • Scooped hood with Hotchkis hood pins and “426 Hemi” badging

  • Legendary blue vinyl interior upholstery

  • Hurst trigger-style shifter

  • AutoMeter instrumentation

  • G-Force four-point harnesses

  • Battery relocated to trunk

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and accompanying documentation, the car was built by John Wallauer’s race shop in Florida between 2005 and 2006, with additional work performed thereafter (see photo gallery and attached “Build Documentation & Service Records” for further details):

  • Engine rebuilt in 2022 by Loge Stein Racing in Brentwood California

  • Block rebored and fitted with new piston rings

  • Carburetors to pan engine rebuild and engine tested in 2022

  • Fuel system updated with new Aeromotive components

  • Vehicle driven approximately 50 miles since engine rebuild

  • Repaint completed by Rick Perry’s Custom Paints

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with limited use since build completion

Ownership History The following ownership history details were provided by the seller:

  • Delivered new to its first owner in San Diego, California

  • Later ownership in Nevada prior to acquisition by the current owner in 2005

  • Comprehensive custom build completed in Florida shortly after purchase

  • Primarily trailered and shown at car shows and events since completion

  • Subsequently won multiple awards throughout the Southeast

Included Items

  • Copy of Mopar Muscle magazine (July 2006 issue featuring the car)

  • Build documentation and service records (attached and in gallery)

  • Spare components and documentation related to build

Additional Information

From the seller: “In 1968, Chrysler built approximately 50 purpose-built Plymouth Barracuda factory race cars to dominate NHRA competition, installing its potent 426ci ‘Race Hemi’—rated at 425 horsepower but widely believed to produce closer to 600 hp. Select racers worked closely with the factory to develop these lightweight cars, which tore up dragstrips at every opportunity.

Inspired by these legendary cars, I set out to build a ‘streetable’ version, starting with a Barracuda fastback sourced in Nevada and sending it to John Wallauer Race Cars in Florida. After more than 12 months and over 1,000 hours of modification, the build was completed and later featured in the July 2006 issue of Mopar Muscle magazine. Since completion, the car has added approximately 200 miles.”

Additional documents

Build Documentation & Service Records: 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

426 Hemi-Powered 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback

Sold to
GS_exgkyr
GS_exgkyr
$72,225
Seller
EF_6abc
EF_6abc
EndedJul 14, 2026 at 6:29 PM UTC
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Views18,091

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