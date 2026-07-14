Description

Introduced for 1967, the second-generation Plymouth Barracuda featured model-specific sheet metal rather than sharing its design with the Valiant. It was positioned to compete with contemporaries such as the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. While a Slant-six engine was standard, V8-powered examples offered increased performance, particularly when paired with the fastback body style.

For 1968, Chrysler produced a limited number of factory-built Barracuda drag racing cars under program code BO29 for NHRA Super Stock B/Automatic competition. These lightweight, purpose-built vehicles were equipped with the 426ci Hemi V8 and a TorqueFlite automatic transmission. They were intended for drag racing use and were supplied to select racers, who worked with the factory on race preparation and development.

This 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback has been modified in the style of those Super Stock cars. The build began after the seller’s acquisition of the vehicle in 2005, when a fastback example sourced from Nevada was commissioned for modification. The work was performed over approximately 12 months, totaling more than 1,000 labor hours, with Mopar specialist John “Coach” Wallauer overseeing the project.

Power is provided by a Mopar Performance 426ci Hemi V8, paired with a JW Performance-built TorqueFlite 727 three-speed automatic transmission and a Gear Vendors overdrive unit. Power is delivered to a narrowed Dana 60 limited-slip rear end. The engine is equipped with dual Holley four-barrel carburetors, an aluminum intake manifold, ported and polished Mopar Performance aluminum cylinder heads, JE pistons, and a hydraulic roller camshaft.

The car is equipped with Wilwood front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, along with a coilover suspension system. Staggered 15-inch Cragar wheels are fitted. The exterior is finished in Billet Silver Metallic, while the interior features blue vinyl upholstery. Interior equipment includes four-point racing harnesses, a Hurst trigger-style shifter, and AutoMeter instrumentation.

This modified 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback is now offered with service records, build documentation, a Mopar Muscle copy, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Built by John Wallauer Race Cars LLC

Powered by a 426ci Mopar Performance Hemi V8

Dual Holley four-barrel carburetors

Ported and polished aluminum cylinder heads

JE pistons and Cam Motion hydraulic roller cam

JW Performance TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission

Gear Vendors overdrive unit

Billet Silver Metallic exterior

Mini-tubbed rear wheel wells

Featured in Mopar Muscle Magazine (July 2006)

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (BH29F8B123285) as: B – Plymouth Barracuda series H – High trim level (V8-equipped model) 29 – 2-door fastback F – 318ci V8 engine (original configuration) 8 – 1968 model year B – Hamtramck, Michigan assembly plant

The trim tag decodes as: 64 – Barracuda fastback body TRM: D6B – Blue vinyl bucket seat interior PNT: UU1 – Light Blue Metallic exterior paint U – Body-color upper door frame finish 41 – Bucket seat interior configuration group 5 27 – Scheduled production date (May 27) 901 – Order number 050178 – Production sequence

Fastback body style

Dual exhaust outlets

Chrome bumpers and exterior trim

Driver-side mirror

Flip-up fuel cap

Tachometer

Modifications

Mopar Performance 426ci “Race Hemi” V8

Ported and polished aluminum cylinder heads

Aluminum cross-ram intake manifold

Dual Holley 770-cfm four-barrel carburetors

JE pistons and hydraulic roller camshaft

MSD ignition system

BeCool aluminum radiator with dual electric fans

TTI coated long-tube headers

Flowmaster exhaust system

Aeromotive fuel system with in-tank electric pump

Custom aluminum fuel cell

JW Performance TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission

Gear Vendors overdrive

Narrowed Dana 60 rear end with 3.54:1 gears

Strange Engineering 35-spline axles

Reilly MotorSports coilover front suspension

Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering

Fabricated frame connectors

Wilwood front disc brakes and rear drums

Staggered-width Cragar 15” wheels

Mini-tubbed rear wheel wells

Billet Silver custom paint finish

Scooped hood with Hotchkis hood pins and “426 Hemi” badging

Legendary blue vinyl interior upholstery

Hurst trigger-style shifter

AutoMeter instrumentation

G-Force four-point harnesses

Battery relocated to trunk

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and accompanying documentation, the car was built by John Wallauer’s race shop in Florida between 2005 and 2006, with additional work performed thereafter (see photo gallery and attached “Build Documentation & Service Records” for further details):

Engine rebuilt in 2022 by Loge Stein Racing in Brentwood California

Block rebored and fitted with new piston rings

Carburetors to pan engine rebuild and engine tested in 2022

Fuel system updated with new Aeromotive components

Vehicle driven approximately 50 miles since engine rebuild

Repaint completed by Rick Perry’s Custom Paints

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic wear consistent with limited use since build completion

Ownership History The following ownership history details were provided by the seller:

Delivered new to its first owner in San Diego, California

Later ownership in Nevada prior to acquisition by the current owner in 2005

Comprehensive custom build completed in Florida shortly after purchase

Primarily trailered and shown at car shows and events since completion

Subsequently won multiple awards throughout the Southeast

Included Items

Copy of Mopar Muscle magazine (July 2006 issue featuring the car)

Build documentation and service records (attached and in gallery)

Spare components and documentation related to build

Additional Information

From the seller: “In 1968, Chrysler built approximately 50 purpose-built Plymouth Barracuda factory race cars to dominate NHRA competition, installing its potent 426ci ‘Race Hemi’—rated at 425 horsepower but widely believed to produce closer to 600 hp. Select racers worked closely with the factory to develop these lightweight cars, which tore up dragstrips at every opportunity.

Inspired by these legendary cars, I set out to build a ‘streetable’ version, starting with a Barracuda fastback sourced in Nevada and sending it to John Wallauer Race Cars in Florida. After more than 12 months and over 1,000 hours of modification, the build was completed and later featured in the July 2006 issue of Mopar Muscle magazine. Since completion, the car has added approximately 200 miles.”