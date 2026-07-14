426 Hemi-Powered 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback
Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:29 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1967, the second-generation Plymouth Barracuda featured model-specific sheet metal rather than sharing its design with the Valiant. It was positioned to compete with contemporaries such as the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. While a Slant-six engine was standard, V8-powered examples offered increased performance, particularly when paired with the fastback body style.
For 1968, Chrysler produced a limited number of factory-built Barracuda drag racing cars under program code BO29 for NHRA Super Stock B/Automatic competition. These lightweight, purpose-built vehicles were equipped with the 426ci Hemi V8 and a TorqueFlite automatic transmission. They were intended for drag racing use and were supplied to select racers, who worked with the factory on race preparation and development.
This 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback has been modified in the style of those Super Stock cars. The build began after the seller’s acquisition of the vehicle in 2005, when a fastback example sourced from Nevada was commissioned for modification. The work was performed over approximately 12 months, totaling more than 1,000 labor hours, with Mopar specialist John “Coach” Wallauer overseeing the project.
Power is provided by a Mopar Performance 426ci Hemi V8, paired with a JW Performance-built TorqueFlite 727 three-speed automatic transmission and a Gear Vendors overdrive unit. Power is delivered to a narrowed Dana 60 limited-slip rear end. The engine is equipped with dual Holley four-barrel carburetors, an aluminum intake manifold, ported and polished Mopar Performance aluminum cylinder heads, JE pistons, and a hydraulic roller camshaft.
The car is equipped with Wilwood front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, along with a coilover suspension system. Staggered 15-inch Cragar wheels are fitted. The exterior is finished in Billet Silver Metallic, while the interior features blue vinyl upholstery. Interior equipment includes four-point racing harnesses, a Hurst trigger-style shifter, and AutoMeter instrumentation.
This modified 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Fastback is now offered with service records, build documentation, a Mopar Muscle copy, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Built by John Wallauer Race Cars LLC
Powered by a 426ci Mopar Performance Hemi V8
Dual Holley four-barrel carburetors
Ported and polished aluminum cylinder heads
JE pistons and Cam Motion hydraulic roller cam
JW Performance TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission
Gear Vendors overdrive unit
Billet Silver Metallic exterior
Mini-tubbed rear wheel wells
Featured in Mopar Muscle Magazine (July 2006)
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (BH29F8B123285) as:
B – Plymouth Barracuda series
H – High trim level (V8-equipped model)
29 – 2-door fastback
F – 318ci V8 engine (original configuration)
8 – 1968 model year
B – Hamtramck, Michigan assembly plant
The trim tag decodes as:
64 – Barracuda fastback body
TRM: D6B – Blue vinyl bucket seat interior
PNT: UU1 – Light Blue Metallic exterior paint
U – Body-color upper door frame finish
41 – Bucket seat interior configuration group
5 27 – Scheduled production date (May 27)
901 – Order number
050178 – Production sequence
Fastback body style
Dual exhaust outlets
Chrome bumpers and exterior trim
Driver-side mirror
Flip-up fuel cap
Tachometer
Modifications
Mopar Performance 426ci “Race Hemi” V8
Ported and polished aluminum cylinder heads
Aluminum cross-ram intake manifold
Dual Holley 770-cfm four-barrel carburetors
JE pistons and hydraulic roller camshaft
MSD ignition system
BeCool aluminum radiator with dual electric fans
TTI coated long-tube headers
Flowmaster exhaust system
Aeromotive fuel system with in-tank electric pump
Custom aluminum fuel cell
JW Performance TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission
Gear Vendors overdrive
Narrowed Dana 60 rear end with 3.54:1 gears
Strange Engineering 35-spline axles
Reilly MotorSports coilover front suspension
Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering
Fabricated frame connectors
Wilwood front disc brakes and rear drums
Staggered-width Cragar 15” wheels
Mini-tubbed rear wheel wells
Billet Silver custom paint finish
Scooped hood with Hotchkis hood pins and “426 Hemi” badging
Legendary blue vinyl interior upholstery
Hurst trigger-style shifter
AutoMeter instrumentation
G-Force four-point harnesses
Battery relocated to trunk
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller and accompanying documentation, the car was built by John Wallauer’s race shop in Florida between 2005 and 2006, with additional work performed thereafter (see photo gallery and attached “Build Documentation & Service Records” for further details):
Engine rebuilt in 2022 by Loge Stein Racing in Brentwood California
Block rebored and fitted with new piston rings
Carburetors to pan engine rebuild and engine tested in 2022
Fuel system updated with new Aeromotive components
Vehicle driven approximately 50 miles since engine rebuild
Repaint completed by Rick Perry’s Custom Paints
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic wear consistent with limited use since build completion
Ownership History The following ownership history details were provided by the seller:
Delivered new to its first owner in San Diego, California
Later ownership in Nevada prior to acquisition by the current owner in 2005
Comprehensive custom build completed in Florida shortly after purchase
Primarily trailered and shown at car shows and events since completion
Subsequently won multiple awards throughout the Southeast
Included Items
Copy of Mopar Muscle magazine (July 2006 issue featuring the car)
Build documentation and service records (attached and in gallery)
Spare components and documentation related to build
Additional Information
From the seller: “In 1968, Chrysler built approximately 50 purpose-built Plymouth Barracuda factory race cars to dominate NHRA competition, installing its potent 426ci ‘Race Hemi’—rated at 425 horsepower but widely believed to produce closer to 600 hp. Select racers worked closely with the factory to develop these lightweight cars, which tore up dragstrips at every opportunity.
Inspired by these legendary cars, I set out to build a ‘streetable’ version, starting with a Barracuda fastback sourced in Nevada and sending it to John Wallauer Race Cars in Florida. After more than 12 months and over 1,000 hours of modification, the build was completed and later featured in the July 2006 issue of Mopar Muscle magazine. Since completion, the car has added approximately 200 miles.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.