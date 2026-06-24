Description

Introduced in 1966, the Oldsmobile Toronado was the first American front-wheel-drive car since 1937, and it was praised for its combination of power, handling, and futuristic design, earning Motor Trend’s Car of the Year in its debut year.

Oldsmobile Chief Engineer John B. Beltz told Motor Trend in December 1965, “The Toronado venture was born of a desire to create a better automobile, one with more usable room and roadability... We were after a big step forward, and we were willing to break new ground in order to get it.”

Under the hood, the Toronado features a transaxle version of GM's three-speed Turbo-Hydramatic transmission, which is mated to a 455ci Rocket V8 factory rated at 375 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. Inside, the Toronado's innovative appointments include a completely flat floor, Strato seats, woodgrain accents, and a rotating-barrel speedometer.

This ‘68 Toronado was inherited in the late 1990s by the seller, who notes their uncle purchased the car new from Hinton Oldsmobile-GMC Truck, Inc. in Mount Vernon, Washington, while working as a salesman there.

This 1968 Oldsmobile Toronado is now offered with repair manuals and a clean New Mexico title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Front-wheel drive

Chain-driven Turbo-Hydramatic transaxle

425ci Rocket V8

Four-barrel carburetor

Factory rated at 375 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque

Torsion-bar front suspension

Repainted in its factory Willow Gold approximately 27 years ago

Factory Equipment

The Body by Fisher trim tag decodes as: 01E - Built during the 5th week of January 1968 68 - 1968 model year 39487 - Two-door holiday coupe EUC - Euclid, Ohio, assembly plant 023555 - Fisher Body sequence number 087 - Parchment interior trim GG - Willow Gold paint



Servicing & Documentation

Carburetor has been rebuilt

Repainted circa 1999

Known Imperfections

Vacuum headlight covers inoperative

Exhaust manifold leak

Clock inoperative

Split seams on driver’s seat

Driver’s seat power-adjustment inoperative

Loose left door panel

Rust on trunk lid

Miscellaneous scratches

Dent in right front fender

Cracked taillights

Taped left A-pillar trim

Cracked headlight covers

Broken hood latch

Ownership History

The car was purchased new by the seller’s uncle from Hinton Oldsmobile-GMC Truck, Inc. in Mount Vernon, Washington.

Included Items

Repair manuals

Additional Information

The seller has told us that they start the car and let it run regularly, but it has not been driven any significant distance in approximately three years.