One-Family-Owned 1968 Oldsmobile Toronado
Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:55 PM UTC
Description
Introduced in 1966, the Oldsmobile Toronado was the first American front-wheel-drive car since 1937, and it was praised for its combination of power, handling, and futuristic design, earning Motor Trend’s Car of the Year in its debut year.
Oldsmobile Chief Engineer John B. Beltz told Motor Trend in December 1965, “The Toronado venture was born of a desire to create a better automobile, one with more usable room and roadability... We were after a big step forward, and we were willing to break new ground in order to get it.”
Under the hood, the Toronado features a transaxle version of GM's three-speed Turbo-Hydramatic transmission, which is mated to a 455ci Rocket V8 factory rated at 375 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. Inside, the Toronado's innovative appointments include a completely flat floor, Strato seats, woodgrain accents, and a rotating-barrel speedometer.
This ‘68 Toronado was inherited in the late 1990s by the seller, who notes their uncle purchased the car new from Hinton Oldsmobile-GMC Truck, Inc. in Mount Vernon, Washington, while working as a salesman there.
This 1968 Oldsmobile Toronado is now offered with repair manuals and a clean New Mexico title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Front-wheel drive
Chain-driven Turbo-Hydramatic transaxle
425ci Rocket V8
Four-barrel carburetor
Factory rated at 375 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque
Torsion-bar front suspension
Repainted in its factory Willow Gold approximately 27 years ago
Factory Equipment
The Body by Fisher trim tag decodes as:
01E - Built during the 5th week of January 1968
68 - 1968 model year
39487 - Two-door holiday coupe
EUC - Euclid, Ohio, assembly plant
023555 - Fisher Body sequence number
087 - Parchment interior trim
GG - Willow Gold paint
Servicing & Documentation
Carburetor has been rebuilt
Repainted circa 1999
Known Imperfections
Vacuum headlight covers inoperative
Exhaust manifold leak
Clock inoperative
Split seams on driver’s seat
Driver’s seat power-adjustment inoperative
Loose left door panel
Rust on trunk lid
Miscellaneous scratches
Dent in right front fender
Cracked taillights
Taped left A-pillar trim
Cracked headlight covers
Broken hood latch
Ownership History
The car was purchased new by the seller’s uncle from Hinton Oldsmobile-GMC Truck, Inc. in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Included Items
Repair manuals
Additional Information
The seller has told us that they start the car and let it run regularly, but it has not been driven any significant distance in approximately three years.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.