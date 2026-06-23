Auction ended.

1968 MG MGC Roadster

It's Alive Automotive
Bid to $15,000 on 06/23/26
Result
1968 MG MGC Roadster
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (62)

Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:24 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINGCN1U22290G
Mileage indicated27,850 Miles TMU
LocationBridgeton, Missouri
Engine2.9L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

1968 MG MGC Highlight Video
Play
1968 MG MGC Cold Start Video
Play

Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

* * *

The MG MGC Roadster arrived in 1967 as British Leyland’s attempt to fill the void left by the Austin-Healey 3000 — a grand tourer wearing MG’s iconic octagon badge.

Beneath its long, distinctive hood sat a 145hp 2912cc inline six-cylinder derived from the Big Healey's engine, replacing the B-Series four-cylinder with something altogether more ambitious. The six was paired to a 4-speed manual now with synchromesh on all gears, plus a Laycock overdrive. As Motor magazine wrote in November 1967, “Certainly the new model amply satisfies one of the prime requirements of grand touring, the ability to cruise with complete effortlessness at high speeds.”

The Roadster’s classic long bulged hood gave it a distinguished, purposeful presence on the road, distinguishing it beautifully from its MGB sibling. Optional wire wheels and a choice of vivid colors added a glamorous flair. During its three-year production run, just 8,999 examples were built, only 2,596 in 1968.

This 1968 MG MGC Roadster, which has been owned on and off by the seller since the early 1980s, features red paint over a black vinyl interior and removable soft top.

This 1968 MG MGC Roadster is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

  • 2,596 MGC Roadsters produced in 1968

  • 2,912 cc C‑Series inline six‑cylinder engine

  • Four‑speed manual transmission

  • Laycock electric overdrive on 3rd and 4th gears

Factory Equipment

  • Hood bulge (“power bulge”) to clear the taller engine

  • MGC badging on grille and rear deck

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Dual SU HS6 carburetors

  • Folding vinyl soft top standard

The chassis number (GCN1U22290G) decodes as:

  • G = MG

  • C = MGC model (3.0‑liter six‑cylinder)

  • N = Roadster (open car)

  • 1 – Left‑hand drive

  • U – 1968 U.S.-spec emissions and equipment

  • 22290 – Sequential production number (within 1968 model‑year production)

  • G – Built at Abingdon‑on‑Thames, Oxfordshire, England

Modifications

  • HELLA Fog Lights

  • AM/FM Cassette Stereo

Servicing & Documentation

  • 2023: General refresh including undercarriage detail and ignition tune-up (see documents)

Known Imperfections

  • Pitting on luggage rack chrome as noted (see photo gallery)

  • Paint blemishes are noted (see photo gallery)

  • Blemishes on passenger seat and inner door panel (see photo gallery)

Ownership History

This 1968 MG MGC Roadster is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive

Included Items

  • Tonneau cover

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “Our owner, Mr. Jeff Homsher, purchased this car in the early 80s, owned it for a couple of years and then in 1983 sold the car to Lou L., the father of Jeff's high school girlfriend. They had remained friends since the mid-1970s. In 2019 Jeff purchased the car back from Lou as he was approaching his 90th birthday. During Lou's ownership, Jeff personally performed most of the car's maintenance."

"Since then it has been subject to minor service in the form of a tune up and the addition of a new tonneau cover."

Additional documents

British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Factory Record: 1968 MG MGC Roadster

Maintenance Records: 1968 MG MGC Roadster

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 MG MGC Roadster

Last bid
MrMartin
MrMartin
$15,000
Seller
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
EndedJun 23, 2026 at 6:24 PM UTC
Bids34
Views10,306
Bids
MrMartin's avatar
MrMartin
Jun 23 at 6:22 PM
$15,000bid placed 
RogerDube's avatar
RogerDube
Jun 23 at 6:21 PM
$14,250bid placed 
MrMartin's avatar
MrMartin
Jun 23 at 6:20 PM
$14,000bid placed 
RogerDube's avatar
RogerDube
Jun 23 at 6:19 PM
$13,250bid placed 
MrMartin's avatar
MrMartin
Jun 23 at 6:19 PM
$13,000bid placed 

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