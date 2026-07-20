Description

Introduced for the 1967 model year, the Mercury Cougar was FoMoCo’s plan to capture older, wealthier buyers who loved the Mustang but wanted more luxury.

Designed to look like a European sports car, the Cougar was built on a slightly longer frame than its pony car cousin, the Mustang. The longer wheelbase gave it a smoother ride and a roomier cabin, which was also fitted with extra sound deadening to reduce road noise.

The Cougar was offered in a range of trim levels, all of which came standard with a V8 engine. The car was a massive success, with over 150,000 sales in the first 12 months while also taking home MotorTrend’s 1967 Car of the Year honors.

This ‘68 XR-7 was acquired in the 1980s by the seller, who notes they purchased the car from the nephew of its original owner. The car has been repainted in its factory color under current ownership along with a retrim of the black vinyl top.

Under the hood, the C4 automatic transmission has been swapped out for a Top Loader four-speed manual gearbox, and the Cougar Super 302ci V8 has been overhauled and fitted with FLOTEK aluminum cylinder heads with roller rockers and Cougar-branded finned valve covers.

Additional work reportedly included replating the chrome bumpers and trim, overhauling the power steering and braking systems, installing a stainless steel dual exhaust, and rebuilding the air conditioning compressor.

This 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7 is now offered with an owner’s manual and a clean Kentucky title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Long-term ownership

Cougar Super 302ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor

Four-barrel carburetor

FLOTEK cylinder heads with roller rockers

Top Loader four-speed manual transmission

Power-assisted front disc brakes

Power steering

Tilt column

Repainted Lime Frost Poly

Reupholstered black vinyl top

Factory Equipment

The data plate decodes as: Body: 65B – XR-7 Hardtop Color: I – Lime Frost Poly paint Trim: 6A – Charcoal Black leather upholstery Date: 16M – December 1967 build date DSO: 52 – Los Angeles, California, District Sales Office Axle: 5 – 3.50:1 rear axle ratio Trans: W – C4 Cruise-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission

The chassis number (8R93J505305) decodes as: 8 – 1968 model year R – San Jose, California, assembly plant 93 – XR-7 Hardtop J – 302ci 4V V8 505305 – Sequential production number



Modifications

FLOTEK aluminum cylinder heads with roller rockers

Cougar-branded finned valve covers

Top Loader four-speed manual transmission

14” Styled steel wheels

Servicing & Documentation

The following statements are from the seller:

The car was originally a C4 automatic and has been converted to a factory-correct Ford Top Loader four-speed manual transmission.

All chrome has been replated with copper/nickel/chrome.

The car was repainted in original color and vinyl top was replaced.

Factory AC is original, though pump was rebuilt and is holding charge.

All systems - power steering, brakes, etc - have been restored, rebuilt where needed, or replaced.

Original Super 302 4V engine was rebuilt using roller rockers, balanced, and detailed with finned Cougar valve covers that were a 1968 dealer-installed option.

A full statement from the seller, as well as photos showing the car during the overhaul, can be found in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

From the seller: “The car was bought by a little old lady in Pasadena (true story!), and was passed to a relative in Louisville, Kentucky. I bought it from that gentleman in the early 1980s, making me the third owner”

Included Items