Auction ended.

40-Years-Owned 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7 4-Speed

Withdrawn on 07/20/26
Result
40-Years-Owned 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (119)

Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN8R93J505305
Mileage indicated94,750 Miles TMU
LocationLouisville, Kentucky
Engine302ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorLime Frost Poly
Interior colorCharcoal Black

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Description

Introduced for the 1967 model year, the Mercury Cougar was FoMoCo’s plan to capture older, wealthier buyers who loved the Mustang but wanted more luxury.

Designed to look like a European sports car, the Cougar was built on a slightly longer frame than its pony car cousin, the Mustang. The longer wheelbase gave it a smoother ride and a roomier cabin, which was also fitted with extra sound deadening to reduce road noise.

The Cougar was offered in a range of trim levels, all of which came standard with a V8 engine. The car was a massive success, with over 150,000 sales in the first 12 months while also taking home MotorTrend’s 1967 Car of the Year honors.

This ‘68 XR-7 was acquired in the 1980s by the seller, who notes they purchased the car from the nephew of its original owner. The car has been repainted in its factory color under current ownership along with a retrim of the black vinyl top.

Under the hood, the C4 automatic transmission has been swapped out for a Top Loader four-speed manual gearbox, and the Cougar Super 302ci V8 has been overhauled and fitted with FLOTEK aluminum cylinder heads with roller rockers and Cougar-branded finned valve covers.

Additional work reportedly included replating the chrome bumpers and trim, overhauling the power steering and braking systems, installing a stainless steel dual exhaust, and rebuilding the air conditioning compressor.

This 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7 is now offered with an owner’s manual and a clean Kentucky title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Long-term ownership

  • Cougar Super 302ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor

  • Four-barrel carburetor

  • FLOTEK cylinder heads with roller rockers

  • Top Loader four-speed manual transmission

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Tilt column

  • Repainted Lime Frost Poly

  • Reupholstered black vinyl top

Factory Equipment

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 65B – XR-7 Hardtop

    • Color: I – Lime Frost Poly paint

    • Trim: 6A – Charcoal Black leather upholstery

    • Date: 16M – December 1967 build date

    • DSO: 52 – Los Angeles, California, District Sales Office

    • Axle: 5 – 3.50:1 rear axle ratio

    • Trans: W – C4 Cruise-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission

  • The chassis number (8R93J505305) decodes as:

    • 8 – 1968 model year

    • R – San Jose, California, assembly plant

    • 93 – XR-7 Hardtop

    • J – 302ci 4V V8

    • 505305 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • FLOTEK aluminum cylinder heads with roller rockers

  • Cougar-branded finned valve covers

  • Top Loader four-speed manual transmission

  • 14” Styled steel wheels

Servicing & Documentation

The following statements are from the seller:

  • The car was originally a C4 automatic and has been converted to a factory-correct Ford Top Loader four-speed manual transmission.

  • All chrome has been replated with copper/nickel/chrome.

  • The car was repainted in original color and vinyl top was replaced.

  • Factory AC is original, though pump was rebuilt and is holding charge.

  • All systems - power steering, brakes, etc - have been restored, rebuilt where needed, or replaced.

  • Original Super 302 4V engine was rebuilt using roller rockers, balanced, and detailed with finned Cougar valve covers that were a 1968 dealer-installed option.

A full statement from the seller, as well as photos showing the car during the overhaul, can be found in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

  • From the seller: “The car was bought by a little old lady in Pasadena (true story!), and was passed to a relative in Louisville, Kentucky. I bought it from that gentleman in the early 1980s, making me the third owner”

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

40-Years-Owned 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7 4-Speed

Withdrawn · Last bid
$20,000
Seller
LWRW
LWRW
EndedJul 20, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC
Bids18
Views7,406

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