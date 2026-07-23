Auction ended.

1968 Mercury Cougar 302

Sold for on 07/23/26
Result
1968 Mercury Cougar 302
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (62)

Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN8F91F536367
Mileage indicated40,590 Miles TMU
LocationMims, Florida
Engine302ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMetallic Teal
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Introduced for the 1967 model year, the Mercury Cougar was FoMoCo’s plan to capture older, wealthier buyers who loved the Mustang but wanted more luxury.

Designed to look like a European sports car, the Cougar was built on a slightly longer frame than its pony car cousin, the Mustang. The longer wheelbase gave it a smoother ride, and a roomier cabin, which was also fitted with extra sound deadening to reduce road noise.

The Cougar was offered in a range of trim levels, all of which came standard with a V8 engine. The car was a massive success, with over 150,000 sales in the first 12 months while also taking home MotorTrend’s 1967 Car of the Year honors.

Acquired by the seller in October 2020, this ‘68 Cougar was refinished in metallic teal under previous ownership, and its interior has been reupholstered in black leather.

Work performed by PSI Motor Sports Inc. of Kemah, Texas, in May 2013 totaled over $8,000, and some highlights included replacing the transmission with a later-model overdrive unit and installing a TCI Automotive “Saturday Night Special” torque converter, Heidts Mustang II-style front suspension, and front disc brakes.

Power comes from a 302ci V8 that is equipped with an Edelbrock intake manifold, a Demon carburetor, Cobra-branded valve covers, and braided coolant hoses.

This 1968 Mercury Cougar is now offered with 2013 service documents and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Heidts Mustang II-style front suspension

  • Front disc brakes

  • Ford AOD transmission

  • TCI Automotive “Saturday Night Special” torque converter

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Demon carburetor

  • Metallic teal over black leather

  • GT-E-style twin-scoop hood

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (8F91F536367) decodes as:

  • 8 – 1968 model year

  • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

  • 91 – Cougar two-door hardtop

  • J – 302ci 2V V8

  • 536367 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Heidts Mustang II-style front suspension

  • Front disc brakes

  • Ford AOD transmission

  • TCI Automotive “Saturday Night Special” torque converter

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Demon carburetor

  • Monte Carlo bar

  • GT-E-style twin-scoop hood

  • Column-mounted Mallory tachometer

  • Bluetooth-capable Pioneer head unit

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Traction bars

  • GT-E-style twin-scoop hood

  • XR-7 badging

Servicing & Documentation

Service documents totaling over $8k are viewable in the gallery. Some highlights include replacing the transmission with a later-model overdrive unit and installing a TCI Automotive “Saturday Night Special” torque converter, Heidts Mustang II-style front suspension, and front disc brakes.

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion on underbody components

  • Air conditioning components removed

  • Power steering components removed

  • Vacuum headlight components removed

  • Tears in driver's seat upholstery

  • Oil leak present

Ownership History

The car was refurbished and modified under previous ownership and was acquired by the seller in October 2020.

Included Items

  • 2013 service documents

Additional Information

  • The Florida title is listed as a duplicate

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Mercury Cougar 302

Sold to
DougGentner_vycj
DougGentner_vycj
$22,470
Seller
Artemis3
Artemis3
EndedJul 23, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids24
Views19,885

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