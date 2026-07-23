1968 Mercury Cougar 302
Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1967 model year, the Mercury Cougar was FoMoCo’s plan to capture older, wealthier buyers who loved the Mustang but wanted more luxury.
Designed to look like a European sports car, the Cougar was built on a slightly longer frame than its pony car cousin, the Mustang. The longer wheelbase gave it a smoother ride, and a roomier cabin, which was also fitted with extra sound deadening to reduce road noise.
The Cougar was offered in a range of trim levels, all of which came standard with a V8 engine. The car was a massive success, with over 150,000 sales in the first 12 months while also taking home MotorTrend’s 1967 Car of the Year honors.
Acquired by the seller in October 2020, this ‘68 Cougar was refinished in metallic teal under previous ownership, and its interior has been reupholstered in black leather.
Work performed by PSI Motor Sports Inc. of Kemah, Texas, in May 2013 totaled over $8,000, and some highlights included replacing the transmission with a later-model overdrive unit and installing a TCI Automotive “Saturday Night Special” torque converter, Heidts Mustang II-style front suspension, and front disc brakes.
Power comes from a 302ci V8 that is equipped with an Edelbrock intake manifold, a Demon carburetor, Cobra-branded valve covers, and braided coolant hoses.
This 1968 Mercury Cougar is now offered with 2013 service documents and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Heidts Mustang II-style front suspension
Front disc brakes
Ford AOD transmission
TCI Automotive “Saturday Night Special” torque converter
Edelbrock intake manifold
Demon carburetor
Metallic teal over black leather
GT-E-style twin-scoop hood
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (8F91F536367) decodes as:
8 – 1968 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
91 – Cougar two-door hardtop
J – 302ci 2V V8
536367 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Heidts Mustang II-style front suspension
Front disc brakes
Ford AOD transmission
TCI Automotive “Saturday Night Special” torque converter
Edelbrock intake manifold
Demon carburetor
Monte Carlo bar
GT-E-style twin-scoop hood
Column-mounted Mallory tachometer
Bluetooth-capable Pioneer head unit
Dual exhaust system
Traction bars
GT-E-style twin-scoop hood
XR-7 badging
Servicing & Documentation
Service documents totaling over $8k are viewable in the gallery. Some highlights include replacing the transmission with a later-model overdrive unit and installing a TCI Automotive “Saturday Night Special” torque converter, Heidts Mustang II-style front suspension, and front disc brakes.
Known Imperfections
Corrosion on underbody components
Air conditioning components removed
Power steering components removed
Vacuum headlight components removed
Tears in driver's seat upholstery
Oil leak present
Ownership History
The car was refurbished and modified under previous ownership and was acquired by the seller in October 2020.
Included Items
2013 service documents
Additional Information
The Florida title is listed as a duplicate
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