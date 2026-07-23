Description

Introduced for the 1967 model year, the Mercury Cougar was FoMoCo’s plan to capture older, wealthier buyers who loved the Mustang but wanted more luxury.

Designed to look like a European sports car, the Cougar was built on a slightly longer frame than its pony car cousin, the Mustang. The longer wheelbase gave it a smoother ride, and a roomier cabin, which was also fitted with extra sound deadening to reduce road noise.

The Cougar was offered in a range of trim levels, all of which came standard with a V8 engine. The car was a massive success, with over 150,000 sales in the first 12 months while also taking home MotorTrend’s 1967 Car of the Year honors.

Acquired by the seller in October 2020, this ‘68 Cougar was refinished in metallic teal under previous ownership, and its interior has been reupholstered in black leather.

Work performed by PSI Motor Sports Inc. of Kemah, Texas, in May 2013 totaled over $8,000, and some highlights included replacing the transmission with a later-model overdrive unit and installing a TCI Automotive “Saturday Night Special” torque converter, Heidts Mustang II-style front suspension, and front disc brakes.

Power comes from a 302ci V8 that is equipped with an Edelbrock intake manifold, a Demon carburetor, Cobra-branded valve covers, and braided coolant hoses.

This 1968 Mercury Cougar is now offered with 2013 service documents and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Heidts Mustang II-style front suspension

Front disc brakes

Ford AOD transmission

TCI Automotive “Saturday Night Special” torque converter

Edelbrock intake manifold

Demon carburetor

Metallic teal over black leather

GT-E-style twin-scoop hood

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (8F91F536367) decodes as:

8 – 1968 model year

F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

91 – Cougar two-door hardtop

J – 302ci 2V V8

536367 – Sequential production number

Modifications

Heidts Mustang II-style front suspension

Front disc brakes

Ford AOD transmission

TCI Automotive “Saturday Night Special” torque converter

Edelbrock intake manifold

Demon carburetor

Monte Carlo bar

GT-E-style twin-scoop hood

Column-mounted Mallory tachometer

Bluetooth-capable Pioneer head unit

Dual exhaust system

Traction bars

GT-E-style twin-scoop hood

XR-7 badging

Servicing & Documentation

Service documents totaling over $8k are viewable in the gallery. Some highlights include replacing the transmission with a later-model overdrive unit and installing a TCI Automotive “Saturday Night Special” torque converter, Heidts Mustang II-style front suspension, and front disc brakes.

Known Imperfections

Corrosion on underbody components

Air conditioning components removed

Power steering components removed

Vacuum headlight components removed

Tears in driver's seat upholstery

Oil leak present

Ownership History

The car was refurbished and modified under previous ownership and was acquired by the seller in October 2020.

Included Items

2013 service documents

Additional Information