1968 Ford Mustang Coupe
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
The 1967 model year marked the first major revision for the Mustang since its 1964 debut. Driven by the necessity to remain competitive against the new rivals from Chevrolet and Pontiac, Ford engineers initiated a comprehensive update. The body was widened and lengthened, giving the Mustang a more aggressive stance while preserving its iconic long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. The suspension was refreshed, and the interior shifted from the twin-cowl dashboard toward a more driver-focused instrument cluster. These changes improved comfort and safety, and Ford introduced different interior appearance package options.
This ‘68 Mustang is powered by a 200ci inline-six, which sends power to the wheels through a C4 automatic transmission. It was acquired in February 2017 by the seller, who notes the interior was reupholstered under previous ownership, while work under their care has reportedly included a repaint of the exterior, installation of power-assisted front disc brakes, a rebuild of the transmission, and replacement of the carburetor, alternator, starter, and tires.
This 1968 Ford Mustang coupe is now offered with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
200ci inline-six engine
C4 automatic transmission
Gulfstream Aqua repaint
Aqua upholstery
Lap belts
Power-assisted front disc brakes
14” steel wheels with full covers
Hankook thin-whitewall tires
Factory Equipment
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 65A – Two-door hardtop coupe
Color: F – Gulfstream Aqua
Trim: 2K – Aqua upholstery, standard bucket seats
Date: 12J – September 12th production date
DSO: 27 – Cincinnati, Ohio, sales district
Axle: 4 – 2.83:1 standard differential
Transmission: W – C4 automatic transmission
The chassis number (8T01T109027) decodes as:
8 – 1968 model year
T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant
01 – Mustang hardtop
T – 200ci inline-six
109027 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Aftermarket head unit
Servicing & Documentation
The seller notes the interior was reupholstered under previous ownership, and work under their care has reportedly included a repaint of the exterior, installation of power-assisted front disc brakes, a rebuild of the transmission, and replacement of the carburetor, alternator, starter, and tires.
Known Imperfections
Cracked paint and rust above warranty plate
Split seams on upholstery
Worn carpeting
Fuel gauge inoperative
Left rear window does not roll down
Tires have 2020 date codes
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in February 2017.
Additional Information
From the seller: “This Mustang is a beautiful, eye-catching vehicle that gets attention and comments everywhere it goes. With its shiny paint job and original numbers matching inline-six engine, it's a classic car that will be admired through the ages.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.