Description

The 1967 model year marked the first major revision for the Mustang since its 1964 debut. Driven by the necessity to remain competitive against the new rivals from Chevrolet and Pontiac, Ford engineers initiated a comprehensive update. The body was widened and lengthened, giving the Mustang a more aggressive stance while preserving its iconic long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. The suspension was refreshed, and the interior shifted from the twin-cowl dashboard toward a more driver-focused instrument cluster. These changes improved comfort and safety, and Ford introduced different interior appearance package options.

This ‘68 Mustang is powered by a 200ci inline-six, which sends power to the wheels through a C4 automatic transmission. It was acquired in February 2017 by the seller, who notes the interior was reupholstered under previous ownership, while work under their care has reportedly included a repaint of the exterior, installation of power-assisted front disc brakes, a rebuild of the transmission, and replacement of the carburetor, alternator, starter, and tires.

This 1968 Ford Mustang coupe is now offered with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

200ci inline-six engine

C4 automatic transmission

Gulfstream Aqua repaint

Aqua upholstery

Lap belts

Power-assisted front disc brakes

14” steel wheels with full covers

Hankook thin-whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

The data plate decodes as: Body: 65A – Two-door hardtop coupe Color: F – Gulfstream Aqua Trim: 2K – Aqua upholstery, standard bucket seats Date: 12J – September 12th production date DSO: 27 – Cincinnati, Ohio, sales district Axle: 4 – 2.83:1 standard differential Transmission: W – C4 automatic transmission

The chassis number (8T01T109027) decodes as: 8 – 1968 model year T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant 01 – Mustang hardtop T – 200ci inline-six 109027 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Aftermarket head unit

Servicing & Documentation

The seller notes the interior was reupholstered under previous ownership, and work under their care has reportedly included a repaint of the exterior, installation of power-assisted front disc brakes, a rebuild of the transmission, and replacement of the carburetor, alternator, starter, and tires.

Known Imperfections

Cracked paint and rust above warranty plate

Split seams on upholstery

Worn carpeting

Fuel gauge inoperative

Left rear window does not roll down

Tires have 2020 date codes

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in February 2017.

Additional Information