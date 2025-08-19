1968 Ford Mustang Coupe

8 days
$5,000
1968 Ford Mustang Coupe
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Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN8T01T109027
Mileage indicated17,150 Miles TMU
LocationKnoxville, Tennessee
Engine200ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGulfstream Aqua
Interior colorAqua

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Description

The 1967 model year marked the first major revision for the Mustang since its 1964 debut. Driven by the necessity to remain competitive against the new rivals from Chevrolet and Pontiac, Ford engineers initiated a comprehensive update. The body was widened and lengthened, giving the Mustang a more aggressive stance while preserving its iconic long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. The suspension was refreshed, and the interior shifted from the twin-cowl dashboard toward a more driver-focused instrument cluster. These changes improved comfort and safety, and Ford introduced different interior appearance package options.

This ‘68 Mustang is powered by a 200ci inline-six, which sends power to the wheels through a C4 automatic transmission. It was acquired in February 2017 by the seller, who notes the interior was reupholstered under previous ownership, while work under their care has reportedly included a repaint of the exterior, installation of power-assisted front disc brakes, a rebuild of the transmission, and replacement of the carburetor, alternator, starter, and tires.

This 1968 Ford Mustang coupe is now offered with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 200ci inline-six engine

  • C4 automatic transmission

  • Gulfstream Aqua repaint

  • Aqua upholstery

  • Lap belts

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes

  • 14” steel wheels with full covers

  • Hankook thin-whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 65A – Two-door hardtop coupe

    • Color: F – Gulfstream Aqua

    • Trim: 2K – Aqua upholstery, standard bucket seats

    • Date: 12J – September 12th production date

    • DSO: 27 – Cincinnati, Ohio, sales district

    • Axle: 4 – 2.83:1 standard differential

    • Transmission: W – C4 automatic transmission

  • The chassis number (8T01T109027) decodes as:

    • 8 – 1968 model year

    • T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant

    • 01 – Mustang hardtop

    • T – 200ci inline-six

    • 109027 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Aftermarket head unit

Servicing & Documentation

The seller notes the interior was reupholstered under previous ownership, and work under their care has reportedly included a repaint of the exterior, installation of power-assisted front disc brakes, a rebuild of the transmission, and replacement of the carburetor, alternator, starter, and tires.

Known Imperfections

  • Cracked paint and rust above warranty plate

  • Split seams on upholstery

  • Worn carpeting

  • Fuel gauge inoperative

  • Left rear window does not roll down

  • Tires have 2020 date codes

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in February 2017.

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “This Mustang is a beautiful, eye-catching vehicle that gets attention and comments everywhere it goes. With its shiny paint job and original numbers matching inline-six engine, it's a classic car that will be admired through the ages.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Ford Mustang Coupe

Current bid
CecilKing
CecilKing
$5,000
Seller
MW_Mustang
MW_Mustang
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids7
Views2,091

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CecilKing
Sep 22 at 9:10 PM
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