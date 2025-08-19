Fuel-Injected 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe 289
Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
The first-generation Mustang is one of the most Iconic American cars, and it was known for dominating sales and drag-strips alike. These cars have great looks and massive aftermarket support, which leads owners down a path of modification, not only for safety, but for modern amenities and performance with classic style.
This ‘68 Stang has been dubbed “Sage” following a refurbishment and modification process that was completed under current ownership that saw the car repainted metallic green and fitted with a front lip spoiler, aftermarket headlights, and a rear luggage rack. The air-conditioned interior features a leather wrapped dashboard, a custom center console and trim, a tilt column, Dakota Digital gauges, and a pair of TMI bucket seats.
The car has been fitted with four-wheel disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors as well as a Mustang II-style front end, tubular control arms, power rack-and-pinion steering, Scott Drake rear shocks, subframe connectors, and 17″ Halibrand-style wheels with staggered Nitto Motivo tires.
Under the hood, an aluminum radiator with dual electric fans has been installed, and the 289ci V8 is equipped with a Holley Sniper fuel injection system, AFR cylinder heads, an Edelbrock intake manifold, a Canton sump, a CVF water pump, chrome accessories, and Scott Drake headers that flow into a dual exhaust system. The car also received an upgraded fuel system and shifts through a three-speed automatic transmission.
This modified 1968 Ford Mustang is now offered with a binder of refurbishment images and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Refurbished and modified under current ownership
289ci V8 engine with Holley EFI
Three-speed automatic transmission
Metallic green paint over brown leather
Mustang II-style front end
17″ Halibrand-style wheels
Modifications
Exterior
Repainted metallic green
Aftermarket headlights
Front lip spoiler
Interior
Air conditioning
Leather-wrapped dashboard
Custom center console and trim
Tilt column
Dakota Digital gauges
TMI bucket seats
Engine
Holley Sniper EFI
Edelbrock intake manifold
AFR cylinder heads
Canton sump
CVF water pump
Scott Drake headers
Dual exhaust system
Braking & Suspension
Four-wheel disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors
Mustang II-style front end
Tubular control arms
Power rack-and-pinion steering
Subframe connectors
17″ Halibrand-style wheels
Staggered Nitto Motivo tires
Servicing & Documentation
The car was refurbished and modified under current ownership.
Known Imperfections
Ding on the right side of the hood
Scratches in the left door jamb
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in 2022 and subsequently refurbished.
Included Items
Binder of refurbishment images
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.