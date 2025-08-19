Description

The first-generation Mustang is one of the most Iconic American cars, and it was known for dominating sales and drag-strips alike. These cars have great looks and massive aftermarket support, which leads owners down a path of modification, not only for safety, but for modern amenities and performance with classic style.

This ‘68 Stang has been dubbed “Sage” following a refurbishment and modification process that was completed under current ownership that saw the car repainted metallic green and fitted with a front lip spoiler, aftermarket headlights, and a rear luggage rack. The air-conditioned interior features a leather wrapped dashboard, a custom center console and trim, a tilt column, Dakota Digital gauges, and a pair of TMI bucket seats.

The car has been fitted with four-wheel disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors as well as a Mustang II-style front end, tubular control arms, power rack-and-pinion steering, Scott Drake rear shocks, subframe connectors, and 17″ Halibrand-style wheels with staggered Nitto Motivo tires.

Under the hood, an aluminum radiator with dual electric fans has been installed, and the 289ci V8 is equipped with a Holley Sniper fuel injection system, AFR cylinder heads, an Edelbrock intake manifold, a Canton sump, a CVF water pump, chrome accessories, and Scott Drake headers that flow into a dual exhaust system. The car also received an upgraded fuel system and shifts through a three-speed automatic transmission.

This modified 1968 Ford Mustang is now offered with a binder of refurbishment images and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Refurbished and modified under current ownership

289ci V8 engine with Holley EFI

Three-speed automatic transmission

Metallic green paint over brown leather

Mustang II-style front end

17″ Halibrand-style wheels

Modifications

Exterior Repainted metallic green Aftermarket headlights Front lip spoiler

Interior Air conditioning Leather-wrapped dashboard Custom center console and trim Tilt column Dakota Digital gauges TMI bucket seats

Engine Holley Sniper EFI Edelbrock intake manifold AFR cylinder heads Canton sump CVF water pump Scott Drake headers Dual exhaust system

Braking & Suspension Four-wheel disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors Mustang II-style front end Tubular control arms Power rack-and-pinion steering Subframe connectors 17″ Halibrand-style wheels Staggered Nitto Motivo tires



Servicing & Documentation

The car was refurbished and modified under current ownership.

Known Imperfections

Ding on the right side of the hood

Scratches in the left door jamb

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 2022 and subsequently refurbished.

Included Items