Fuel-Injected 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe 289

12 days
$1,600
Fuel-Injected 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe 289
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Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN8F01C141432
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationBig Bear City, California
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Exterior colorMetallic Green
Interior colorBrown

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Description

The first-generation Mustang is one of the most Iconic American cars, and it was known for dominating sales and drag-strips alike. These cars have great looks and massive aftermarket support, which leads owners down a path of modification, not only for safety, but for modern amenities and performance with classic style.

This ‘68 Stang has been dubbed “Sage” following a refurbishment and modification process that was completed under current ownership that saw the car repainted metallic green and fitted with a front lip spoiler, aftermarket headlights, and a rear luggage rack. The air-conditioned interior features a leather wrapped dashboard, a custom center console and trim, a tilt column, Dakota Digital gauges, and a pair of TMI bucket seats.

The car has been fitted with four-wheel disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors as well as a Mustang II-style front end, tubular control arms, power rack-and-pinion steering, Scott Drake rear shocks, subframe connectors, and 17″ Halibrand-style wheels with staggered Nitto Motivo tires.

Under the hood, an aluminum radiator with dual electric fans has been installed, and the 289ci V8 is equipped with a Holley Sniper fuel injection system, AFR cylinder heads, an Edelbrock intake manifold, a Canton sump, a CVF water pump, chrome accessories, and Scott Drake headers that flow into a dual exhaust system. The car also received an upgraded fuel system and shifts through a three-speed automatic transmission.

This modified 1968 Ford Mustang is now offered with a binder of refurbishment images and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Refurbished and modified under current ownership

  • 289ci V8 engine with Holley EFI

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Metallic green paint over brown leather

  • Mustang II-style front end

  • 17″ Halibrand-style wheels

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Repainted metallic green

    • Aftermarket headlights

    • Front lip spoiler

  • Interior

    • Air conditioning

    • Leather-wrapped dashboard

    • Custom center console and trim

    • Tilt column

    • Dakota Digital gauges

    • TMI bucket seats

  • Engine

    • Holley Sniper EFI

    • Edelbrock intake manifold

    • AFR cylinder heads

    • Canton sump

    • CVF water pump

    • Scott Drake headers

    • Dual exhaust system

  • Braking & Suspension

    • Four-wheel disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors

    • Mustang II-style front end

    • Tubular control arms

    • Power rack-and-pinion steering

    • Subframe connectors

    • 17″ Halibrand-style wheels

    • Staggered Nitto Motivo tires

Servicing & Documentation

The car was refurbished and modified under current ownership.

Known Imperfections

  • Ding on the right side of the hood

  • Scratches in the left door jamb

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 2022 and subsequently refurbished.

Included Items

  • Binder of refurbishment images

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe 289

Current bid
Drbucklin
Drbucklin
$1,600
Seller
MW1968
MW1968
EndingTue, Oct 06 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids4
Views611

Comments & bids

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Drbucklin's avatar
Drbucklin
Sep 23 at 9:01 AM
$1,600bid placed 
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CecilKing
Sep 22 at 9:17 PM
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joker1117
Sep 22 at 4:18 PM
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Bb_98h4px
Sep 22 at 12:27 AM
$500bid placed 

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