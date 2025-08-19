1968 Ford Mustang Coupe
Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The 1968 Ford Mustang built on the previous year’s refresh, retaining its longer body and more aggressive styling while adding side marker lights were added to meet new federal regulations.
Modifications on this blue-over-black ’68 Mustang Coupe are reported to include boring the 289ci V8 to 302ci during a 2000 overhaul as well as fitment of Cragar wheels and aftermarket audio components and instrumentation. A floor-shifted three-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels.
Since acquiring the car earlier in 2026, the seller reportedly replaced brake, ignition, and fuel system components, as well as the valve cover gaskets and various trim items. An overhauled carburetor has been installed, and the heater has been repaired.
This 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Missouri title in the seller's name.
Highlights
289ci V8 engine reportedly bored to 302ci
3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in dark blue
Black interior with black vinyl upholstery and black carpet
Factory Equipment
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Side marker lights
Driver's side rearview mirror
Vinyl bucket seats
The chassis number (8R01C125395) decodes as:
8 – 1968 model year
R – San Jose, California, assembly plant
01 – Hardtop coupe
C – 289ci V8 (now 302)
125395 – Sequential production number
Modifications
289ci V8 engine reportedly rebuilt and rebored to 302ci
Chrome valve covers
Aftermarket air cleaner assembly
Three-gauge cluster mounted below dash
JVC cassette stereo with Jensen speakers mounted in rear window
Cragar SS wheels
Service & Documentation
The seller states the following work has been completed since they acquired the car in April 2026:
June 2026:
Replaced fuel pump
May 2026:
Replaced fuel pressure regulator
Replaced water temperature gauge (iequus)
Rebuilt heater box Replaced heater core, gaskets, and hoses
Changed oil and filter
Installed rear bench seat cover
April 2026:
Replaced brake cylinders
Flushed and replaced brake fluid
Replaced fuel tank
Replaced fuel sending unit, hoses, and filter
Serviced carburetor
Replaced points
Replaced spark plugs
Replaced battery
Replaced anti-freeze
Replaced air filter
Replaced side valve cover gasket
Replaced oil fill grommets
Replaced front and rear blinker bulbs
Replaced fog light bulbs
Replaced driver's door handle
Arroyo Eco Pro A/S 205/60R15 tires
Rebuilt engine and transmission (2000)
Known Imperfections
Paint flaws including chips and scratches, as shown in the provided photos
Pitting on wheels around lug nuts
Pitting on steering wheel chrome
Head unit is missing a control knob
Brake pedal is missing its rubber cover
Ownership History
The seller of this 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe purchased it in April 2026.
Included Items
Carpeted floor mats
2 sets of keys
Additional Information
From the seller: “This Mustang has received extensive mechanical and cosmetic updates. The original 289 V8 was professionally rebuilt and bored to a 302, with approximately 5,000 miles on the rebuild. At the same time, the transmission was rebuilt, and the engine was upgraded with an Edelbrock 4-barrel carburetor, upgraded intake manifold, and short-tube headers ... The body is straight, the chrome presents well, and the overall appearance turns heads wherever it goes.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.