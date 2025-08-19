1968 Ford Mustang Coupe

No reserve
8 days
$9,000
1968 Ford Mustang Coupe
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Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN8R01C125395
Mileage indicated12,800 Miles TMU
LocationWarsaw, Missouri
Engine302ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack
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Video gallery

1968 Ford Mustang Coupe- Driving POV
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1968 Ford Mustang Coupe-Cold Start & Engine View
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1968 Ford Mustang Coupe-Walk Around Exterior, Interior & Engine
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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The 1968 Ford Mustang built on the previous year’s refresh, retaining its longer body and more aggressive styling while adding side marker lights were added to meet new federal regulations.

Modifications on this blue-over-black ’68 Mustang Coupe are reported to include boring the 289ci V8 to 302ci during a 2000 overhaul as well as fitment of Cragar wheels and aftermarket audio components and instrumentation. A floor-shifted three-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels.

Since acquiring the car earlier in 2026, the seller reportedly replaced brake, ignition, and fuel system components, as well as the valve cover gaskets and various trim items. An overhauled carburetor has been installed, and the heater has been repaired.

This 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Missouri title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 289ci V8 engine reportedly bored to 302ci

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in dark blue

  • Black interior with black vinyl upholstery and black carpet

Factory Equipment

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Side marker lights

  • Driver's side rearview mirror

  • Vinyl bucket seats

  • The chassis number (8R01C125395) decodes as:

    • 8 – 1968 model year

    • R – San Jose, California, assembly plant

    • 01 – Hardtop coupe

    • C – 289ci V8 (now 302)

    • 125395 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 289ci V8 engine reportedly rebuilt and rebored to 302ci

  • Chrome valve covers

  • Aftermarket air cleaner assembly

  • Three-gauge cluster mounted below dash

  • JVC cassette stereo with Jensen speakers mounted in rear window

  • Cragar SS wheels

Service & Documentation

The seller states the following work has been completed since they acquired the car in April 2026:

  • June 2026:

    • Replaced fuel pump

  • May 2026:

    • Replaced fuel pressure regulator

    • Replaced water temperature gauge (iequus)

    • Rebuilt heater box Replaced heater core, gaskets, and hoses

    • Changed oil and filter

    • Installed rear bench seat cover

  • April 2026:

    • Replaced brake cylinders

    • Flushed and replaced brake fluid

    • Replaced fuel tank

    • Replaced fuel sending unit, hoses, and filter

    • Serviced carburetor

    • Replaced points

    • Replaced spark plugs

    • Replaced battery

    • Replaced anti-freeze

    • Replaced air filter

    • Replaced side valve cover gasket

    • Replaced oil fill grommets

    • Replaced front and rear blinker bulbs

    • Replaced fog light bulbs

    • Replaced driver's door handle

  • Arroyo Eco Pro A/S 205/60R15 tires

  • Rebuilt engine and transmission (2000)

Known Imperfections

  • Paint flaws including chips and scratches, as shown in the provided photos

  • Pitting on wheels around lug nuts

  • Pitting on steering wheel chrome

  • Head unit is missing a control knob

  • Brake pedal is missing its rubber cover

Ownership History

The seller of this 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe purchased it in April 2026.

Included Items

  • Carpeted floor mats

  • 2 sets of keys

Additional Information

From the seller: “This Mustang has received extensive mechanical and cosmetic updates. The original 289 V8 was professionally rebuilt and bored to a 302, with approximately 5,000 miles on the rebuild. At the same time, the transmission was rebuilt, and the engine was upgraded with an Edelbrock 4-barrel carburetor, upgraded intake manifold, and short-tube headers ... The body is straight, the chrome presents well, and the overall appearance turns heads wherever it goes.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Ford Mustang Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
Richard_Senatore
Richard_Senatore
$9,000
Seller
BenjaminEckhoff_vfow
BenjaminEckhoff_vfow
EndingThu, Jul 02 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids21
Views2,026
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Richard_Senatore
Jun 22 at 8:37 PM
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Jun 22 at 4:24 PM
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PhilipSmith_f6w7
Jun 22 at 4:23 PM
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Jun 22 at 4:11 PM
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Jun 22 at 4:10 PM
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