Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The 1968 Ford Mustang built on the previous year’s refresh, retaining its longer body and more aggressive styling while adding side marker lights were added to meet new federal regulations.

Modifications on this blue-over-black ’68 Mustang Coupe are reported to include boring the 289ci V8 to 302ci during a 2000 overhaul as well as fitment of Cragar wheels and aftermarket audio components and instrumentation. A floor-shifted three-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels.

Since acquiring the car earlier in 2026, the seller reportedly replaced brake, ignition, and fuel system components, as well as the valve cover gaskets and various trim items. An overhauled carburetor has been installed, and the heater has been repaired.

This 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Missouri title in the seller's name.

Highlights

289ci V8 engine reportedly bored to 302ci

3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in dark blue

Black interior with black vinyl upholstery and black carpet

Factory Equipment

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Side marker lights

Driver's side rearview mirror

Vinyl bucket seats

The chassis number (8R01C125395) decodes as: 8 – 1968 model year R – San Jose, California, assembly plant 01 – Hardtop coupe C – 289ci V8 (now 302) 125395 – Sequential production number



Modifications

289ci V8 engine reportedly rebuilt and rebored to 302ci

Chrome valve covers

Aftermarket air cleaner assembly

Three-gauge cluster mounted below dash

JVC cassette stereo with Jensen speakers mounted in rear window

Cragar SS wheels

Service & Documentation

The seller states the following work has been completed since they acquired the car in April 2026:

June 2026: Replaced fuel pump

May 2026: Replaced fuel pressure regulator Replaced water temperature gauge (iequus) Rebuilt heater box Replaced heater core, gaskets, and hoses Changed oil and filter Installed rear bench seat cover

April 2026: Replaced brake cylinders Flushed and replaced brake fluid Replaced fuel tank Replaced fuel sending unit, hoses, and filter Serviced carburetor Replaced points Replaced spark plugs Replaced battery Replaced anti-freeze Replaced air filter Replaced side valve cover gasket Replaced oil fill grommets Replaced front and rear blinker bulbs Replaced fog light bulbs Replaced driver's door handle

Arroyo Eco Pro A/S 205/60R15 tires

Rebuilt engine and transmission (2000)

Known Imperfections

Paint flaws including chips and scratches, as shown in the provided photos

Pitting on wheels around lug nuts

Pitting on steering wheel chrome

Head unit is missing a control knob

Brake pedal is missing its rubber cover

Ownership History

The seller of this 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe purchased it in April 2026.

Included Items

Carpeted floor mats

2 sets of keys

Additional Information

From the seller: “This Mustang has received extensive mechanical and cosmetic updates. The original 289 V8 was professionally rebuilt and bored to a 302, with approximately 5,000 miles on the rebuild. At the same time, the transmission was rebuilt, and the engine was upgraded with an Edelbrock 4-barrel carburetor, upgraded intake manifold, and short-tube headers ... The body is straight, the chrome presents well, and the overall appearance turns heads wherever it goes.”