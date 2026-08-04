Description

Produced from 1968 through 1982, the third-generation Corvette (C3) introduced dramatic styling inspired by Chevrolet's Mako Shark II concept and became one of the most recognizable American sports cars of the era. As a first-year C3, this 1968 Corvette Convertible benefits from chrome front and rear bumpers, distinctive early-production styling cues, and late ‘60s design before later regulatory changes dramatically altered the model's details.

Finished in Pacific Blue, this '68 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now powered by a 454 cubic-inch V8. Power is routed through a five-speed TREMEC TKO 600 manual transmission. Additional upgrades include custom suspension, Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes, HID headlights, and an electric parking brake.

Purchased by the seller in 2002, the seller notes the modifications and refurbishment work was carried out over the last 16 years ago. A replacement high-flow water pump was reportedly installed in 2026, and a replacement dark blue soft top is included but currently not installed.

This modified 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with shop manuals, service records, an uninstalled replacement soft top, a color-matched hardtop, roof cover, and a clean Delaware title in the seller’s revocable trust.

Highlights

24-years-owned (since 2002)

7.4L Chevrolet Performance 454ci High Output (HO) Gen VI crate engine

TREMEC TKO 600 5-speed manual transmission

Finished in Pacific Blue over black upholstery

4-wheel Wilwood disc brake conversion

Aftermarket lowered suspension and American Racing wheels

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (194678S411706) decodes as: 1 – Division: Chevrolet 94 – Series: Corvette 67 – Body Style: Convertible 8 – Model Year: 1968 S – Assembly Plant: St. Louis, Missouri 411706 – Sequential Production Number



Modifications

Powertrain & Performance: 7.4L Chevrolet Performance 454 HO Gen VI crate engine ProLine 750 double-pumper carburetor Hydraulic roller camshaft Roller rocker arms MSD billet distributor, coil, and ignition control box Custom stainless-steel 2.5” exhaust system Electric fuel pump with fuel shutoff 20-gallon fuel tank 6-quart baffled oil pan Dewitts aluminum radiator Twin 7” SPAL electric cooling fans 160-amp alternator TREMEC TKO 600 five-speed manual transmission Custom shifter Centerforce heavy-duty clutch and pressure plate Strange Engineering driveshaft with 1350-series U-joints

Drivetrain & Chassis: Four-wheel Wilwood disc brakes Tubular upper and lower front control arms Adjustable composite front and rear springs Bilstein shocks HD half-shafts with safety loops and 1350-series U-joints

Exterior & Interior: Pacific Blue exterior finish Color-matched removable hardtop American Racing Torq Thrust wheels HID headlights Aftermarket bucket seats Electric parking brake Power windows



Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that this Corvette was modified and refurbished approximately 12 years ago, and it has accumulated approximately 10,000 miles since completion. Recent servicing reportedly included installation of a high-flow water pump in 2026. Some service records accompany the sale.

From the seller: "I've owned the car since 2002, and it has been a constant work in progress throughout my ownership. The majority of the work was completed between about 12 and 16 years ago, though I've continued to maintain and improve it over time. I also installed a new set of tires a few years ago.

The engine was new and at about 150 miles I had the number 5 exhaust valve stick & it bent the push rod. GM repaired the head, but I took it to a good friend of mine that built racing engines and he took it apart and completely redid the heads and installed roller rockers and new valves. He checked the complete engine over and since then never had a problem, does not leak any oil or burn a drop. Runs at around 170 degrees."

Known Imperfections

Paint and cosmetic blemishes consistent with age since completion of refurbishment

Air conditioning does not blow cold

Soft top not installed (included)

Ownership History

The seller reports this Corvette was refurbished and modified over the past 16 years and has accumulated approximately 10,000 miles since completion. It is now offered with a clean Delaware title.

Included Items