32-Years-Owned 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 327/350 4-Speed
Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Arriving as the first year of the dramatic new C3 generation, the 1968 Corvette introduced the sweeping Mako Shark II-inspired body that would define the nameplate for the next fourteen years, bringing with it a broader engine menu than ever before. Stretching from a base 327ci small-block all the way to the formidable L88 big-block, the ‘68 Corvette establishing the template for what many consider the most visually iconic generation of America's sports car.
This ‘68 convertible left the factory with the L79 327ci V8 sending the factory rated 350 horsepower to the rear wheels through an M21 4-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential with 4.11 gears. Repainted in the mid-1990s, this International Blue Metallic example sits on 15” Rally wheels and features a white vinyl soft top and Medium Blue vinyl interior.
Following the owner’s acquisition in 1994, servicing is said to have included replacing various brake and suspension components, replacing the convertible soft top and interior carpet, and repainting the vehicle using base coat/clear coat paint.
This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with an owner’s manual, a tank sticker, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
L79 V8 engine/M21 4-speed manual transmission
Finished in International Blue Metallic
Medium Blue vinyl upholstery
White vinyl convertible soft top
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Original tank sticker included
Factory Equipment
Carbureted L79 327/350 V8 engine
The engine stamping is consistent with the vehicle's chassis number (see photo gallery)
M21 4-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip differential (4.11 gears)
Four-wheel disc brakes
15” Rally wheels with chrome hubs and rings
Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights
Side exhaust pipes
Center-stacked auxiliary gauges
AM/FM radio
Power windows
Tinted glass
Modifications
Replacement carburetor
Angled plug cylinder heads
Aftermarket CD radio and speakers mounted behind passenger compartment
Servicing & Documentation
The Corvette Order Copy (tank sticker) can be viewed in the gallery
The following servicing is said to have been completed during the seller’s ownership:
Refinished with base coat/clear coat paint
Carpet and convertible top replaced
Various suspension components
Various brake components
Known Imperfections
Crack on front fascia
Various scratches and other imperfections in paint
Worn vinyl upholstery
Cracks and scratches on interior surfaces
Tires with 2004 date codes
A.I.R. (Air Injection Reactor) components removed
Ownership History
This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 1994 from a private seller in Carbondale, Pennsylvania.
Included Items
Owner’s manuals
Tank sticker
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.