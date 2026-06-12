Auction ended.

32-Years-Owned 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 327/350 4-Speed

Sold for on 06/12/26
Result
32-Years-Owned 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 327/350 4-Speed
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Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194678S413734
Mileage indicated75,100 Miles TMU
LocationUlster, Pennsylvania
Engine327ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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32-Years-Owned 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 327/350 4-Speed Start Up
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Description

Arriving as the first year of the dramatic new C3 generation, the 1968 Corvette introduced the sweeping Mako Shark II-inspired body that would define the nameplate for the next fourteen years, bringing with it a broader engine menu than ever before. Stretching from a base 327ci small-block all the way to the formidable L88 big-block, the ‘68 Corvette establishing the template for what many consider the most visually iconic generation of America's sports car.

This ‘68 convertible left the factory with the L79 327ci V8 sending the factory rated 350 horsepower to the rear wheels through an M21 4-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential with 4.11 gears. Repainted in the mid-1990s, this International Blue Metallic example sits on 15” Rally wheels and features a white vinyl soft top and Medium Blue vinyl interior.

Following the owner’s acquisition in 1994, servicing is said to have included replacing various brake and suspension components, replacing the convertible soft top and interior carpet, and repainting the vehicle using base coat/clear coat paint.

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with an owner’s manual, a tank sticker, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • L79 V8 engine/M21 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in International Blue Metallic

  • Medium Blue vinyl upholstery

  • White vinyl convertible soft top

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Original tank sticker included

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted L79 327/350 V8 engine

    • The engine stamping is consistent with the vehicle's chassis number (see photo gallery)

  • M21 4-speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip differential (4.11 gears)

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • 15” Rally wheels with chrome hubs and rings

  • Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

  • Side exhaust pipes

  • Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

  • AM/FM radio

  • Power windows

  • Tinted glass

Modifications

  • Replacement carburetor

  • Angled plug cylinder heads

  • Aftermarket CD radio and speakers mounted behind passenger compartment

Servicing & Documentation

  • The Corvette Order Copy (tank sticker) can be viewed in the gallery

  • The following servicing is said to have been completed during the seller’s ownership:

    • Refinished with base coat/clear coat paint

    • Carpet and convertible top replaced

    • Various suspension components

    • Various brake components

Known Imperfections

  • Crack on front fascia

  • Various scratches and other imperfections in paint

  • Worn vinyl upholstery

  • Cracks and scratches on interior surfaces

  • Tires with 2004 date codes

  • A.I.R. (Air Injection Reactor) components removed

Ownership History

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 1994 from a private seller in Carbondale, Pennsylvania.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Tank sticker

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1968 Chevrolet Corvette

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

32-Years-Owned 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 327/350 4-Speed

Sold to
RW_vette
RW_vette
$28,355
Seller
KDogM82
KDogM82
EndedJun 12, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
Bids26
Views11,678
Bids
RW_vette's avatar
RW_vette
Jun 12 at 6:04 PM
$26,500bid placed 
Dan212121's avatar
Dan212121
Jun 12 at 6:03 PM
$25,000bid placed 
DavidL's avatar
DavidL
Jun 12 at 6:03 PM
$24,000bid placed 
RW_vette's avatar
RW_vette
Jun 12 at 6:03 PM
$22,750bid placed 
FLcars' avatar
FLcars
Jun 12 at 6:02 PM
$22,250bid placed 

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