Description

Arriving as the first year of the dramatic new C3 generation, the 1968 Corvette introduced the sweeping Mako Shark II-inspired body that would define the nameplate for the next fourteen years, bringing with it a broader engine menu than ever before. Stretching from a base 327ci small-block all the way to the formidable L88 big-block, the ‘68 Corvette establishing the template for what many consider the most visually iconic generation of America's sports car.

This ‘68 convertible left the factory with the L79 327ci V8 sending the factory rated 350 horsepower to the rear wheels through an M21 4-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential with 4.11 gears. Repainted in the mid-1990s, this International Blue Metallic example sits on 15” Rally wheels and features a white vinyl soft top and Medium Blue vinyl interior.

Following the owner’s acquisition in 1994, servicing is said to have included replacing various brake and suspension components, replacing the convertible soft top and interior carpet, and repainting the vehicle using base coat/clear coat paint.

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with an owner’s manual, a tank sticker, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

L79 V8 engine/M21 4-speed manual transmission

Finished in International Blue Metallic

Medium Blue vinyl upholstery

White vinyl convertible soft top

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Original tank sticker included

Factory Equipment

Carbureted L79 327/350 V8 engine The engine stamping is consistent with the vehicle's chassis number (see photo gallery)

M21 4-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip differential (4.11 gears)

Four-wheel disc brakes

15” Rally wheels with chrome hubs and rings

Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

Side exhaust pipes

Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

AM/FM radio

Power windows

Tinted glass

Modifications

Replacement carburetor

Angled plug cylinder heads

Aftermarket CD radio and speakers mounted behind passenger compartment

Servicing & Documentation

The Corvette Order Copy (tank sticker) can be viewed in the gallery

The following servicing is said to have been completed during the seller’s ownership: Refinished with base coat/clear coat paint Carpet and convertible top replaced Various suspension components Various brake components



Known Imperfections

Crack on front fascia

Various scratches and other imperfections in paint

Worn vinyl upholstery

Cracks and scratches on interior surfaces

Tires with 2004 date codes

A.I.R. (Air Injection Reactor) components removed

Ownership History

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 1994 from a private seller in Carbondale, Pennsylvania.

Included Items