Auction ended.

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L36 427/390 4-Speed

Sold for on 06/18/26
Result
1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L36 427/390 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (124)

Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 7:04 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194678S400712
Mileage indicated92,800 Miles TMU
LocationSenatobia, Mississippi
Engine427ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Video gallery

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427/390 4-Speed Start Up
Play
1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427/390 4-Speed Idle
Play
1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427/390 4-Speed Shifting
Play
1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427/390 4-Speed Driving
Play

Description

Arriving as the first year of the dramatic new C3 generation, the 1968 Corvette introduced the sweeping Mako Shark II-inspired body that would define the nameplate for the next fourteen years, bringing with it a broader engine menu than ever before.

Acquired by the seller in 2022, this first-year C3 convertible is finished in Rally Red paired with black vinyl upholstery and black convertible top. Power comes from a numbers-matching 390-horsepower 427ci big-block, upgraded with HEI ignition components and a 3.5” exhaust, and this example has been fitted with 17” American Racing wheels.

The L88-style hood with 427 badging is an easy spot for Corvette enthusiasts, and personal touches installed during current ownership include a classic-look modern radio with Bluetooth connectivity, aftermarket speakers, a smaller-diameter steering wheel, and embroidered sun visors and armrest.

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered by the seller with an owner’s manual, partial service records, the removed factory carburetor, and a clean Mississippi title in the name of the seller's spouse.

Highlights

  • Numbers-matching L36 427/390 engine

  • Finished in Rally Red (974)

  • Black convertible soft top and upholstery

  • 17” American Racing wheels

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Classic-look modern Bluetooth radio

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 427/390 V8 engine

    • Engine stamping is consistent with the chassis number and L36 specification (see gallery)

  • 4-Speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

  • Bucket seats with headrests

  • Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

Modifications

  • 17” American Racing wheels

  • HEI ignition system

  • Aftermarket carburetor

  • 3.5” exhaust system

  • Classic-look modern Bluetooth radio

  • Aftermarket speakers

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

  • Embroidered sun visors and armrest

  • Rubber floor mats

Servicing & Documentation

  • Partial service records dating back to 2020 accompany the sale

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint chips (see gallery)

  • Windshield wipers operate intermittently

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Partial service records

  • Removed factory carburetor

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L36 427/390 4-Speed

Sold to
JF_uxu3f7
JF_uxu3f7
$38,895
Seller
EL_DILYSI
EL_DILYSI
EndedJun 18, 2026 at 7:04 PM UTC
Bids78
Views10,320
Bids
JF_uxu3f7's avatar
JF_uxu3f7
Jun 18 at 7:02 PM
$36,350bid placed 
CS_89's avatar
CS_89
Jun 18 at 7:02 PM
$36,100bid placed 
JF_uxu3f7's avatar
JF_uxu3f7
Jun 18 at 7:01 PM
$35,850bid placed 
CS_89's avatar
CS_89
Jun 18 at 7:00 PM
$35,600bid placed 
JF_uxu3f7's avatar
JF_uxu3f7
Jun 18 at 7:00 PM
$35,350bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026