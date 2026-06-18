Description

Arriving as the first year of the dramatic new C3 generation, the 1968 Corvette introduced the sweeping Mako Shark II-inspired body that would define the nameplate for the next fourteen years, bringing with it a broader engine menu than ever before.

Acquired by the seller in 2022, this first-year C3 convertible is finished in Rally Red paired with black vinyl upholstery and black convertible top. Power comes from a numbers-matching 390-horsepower 427ci big-block, upgraded with HEI ignition components and a 3.5” exhaust, and this example has been fitted with 17” American Racing wheels.

The L88-style hood with 427 badging is an easy spot for Corvette enthusiasts, and personal touches installed during current ownership include a classic-look modern radio with Bluetooth connectivity, aftermarket speakers, a smaller-diameter steering wheel, and embroidered sun visors and armrest.

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered by the seller with an owner’s manual, partial service records, the removed factory carburetor, and a clean Mississippi title in the name of the seller's spouse.

Highlights

Numbers-matching L36 427/390 engine

Finished in Rally Red (974)

Black convertible soft top and upholstery

17” American Racing wheels

Chrome bumpers

Classic-look modern Bluetooth radio

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 427/390 V8 engine Engine stamping is consistent with the chassis number and L36 specification (see gallery)

4-Speed manual transmission

Limited-slip differential

Four-wheel disc brakes

Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

Bucket seats with headrests

Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

Modifications

17” American Racing wheels

HEI ignition system

Aftermarket carburetor

3.5” exhaust system

Classic-look modern Bluetooth radio

Aftermarket speakers

Aftermarket steering wheel

Embroidered sun visors and armrest

Rubber floor mats

Servicing & Documentation

Partial service records dating back to 2020 accompany the sale

Known Imperfections

Various paint chips (see gallery)

Windshield wipers operate intermittently

Included Items