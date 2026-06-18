1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L36 427/390 4-Speed
Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 7:04 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Arriving as the first year of the dramatic new C3 generation, the 1968 Corvette introduced the sweeping Mako Shark II-inspired body that would define the nameplate for the next fourteen years, bringing with it a broader engine menu than ever before.
Acquired by the seller in 2022, this first-year C3 convertible is finished in Rally Red paired with black vinyl upholstery and black convertible top. Power comes from a numbers-matching 390-horsepower 427ci big-block, upgraded with HEI ignition components and a 3.5” exhaust, and this example has been fitted with 17” American Racing wheels.
The L88-style hood with 427 badging is an easy spot for Corvette enthusiasts, and personal touches installed during current ownership include a classic-look modern radio with Bluetooth connectivity, aftermarket speakers, a smaller-diameter steering wheel, and embroidered sun visors and armrest.
This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered by the seller with an owner’s manual, partial service records, the removed factory carburetor, and a clean Mississippi title in the name of the seller's spouse.
Highlights
Numbers-matching L36 427/390 engine
Finished in Rally Red (974)
Black convertible soft top and upholstery
17” American Racing wheels
Chrome bumpers
Classic-look modern Bluetooth radio
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 427/390 V8 engine
Engine stamping is consistent with the chassis number and L36 specification (see gallery)
4-Speed manual transmission
Limited-slip differential
Four-wheel disc brakes
Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights
Bucket seats with headrests
Center-stacked auxiliary gauges
Modifications
17” American Racing wheels
HEI ignition system
Aftermarket carburetor
3.5” exhaust system
Classic-look modern Bluetooth radio
Aftermarket speakers
Aftermarket steering wheel
Embroidered sun visors and armrest
Rubber floor mats
Servicing & Documentation
Partial service records dating back to 2020 accompany the sale
Known Imperfections
Various paint chips (see gallery)
Windshield wipers operate intermittently
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Partial service records
Removed factory carburetor
Car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.