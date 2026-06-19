Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The second-generation Chevelle hit 1968 like an A-bomb. The new A-body’s fastback styling and sharp body lines seduced the buying public, while a new frame utilizing a shorter 112" wheelbase and hosting a compliant coil-spring suspension impressed enthusiasts and commuters alike. And thanks to differing price points for the 300, Concours, Malibu, and Nomad models, there was a Chevelle for every budget.

But the muscular SS 396 Sport Coupe was the model buyers lusted over. It wore a twin-domed hood, black grille and body trim, red-stripe tires, and was equipped with a powerful big block V8. And while the 396 was available in a racy, solid-lifter 375-horsepower version, most had torquey 325- and 350-horsepower 396s with hydraulic valvetrains. When combined with the driver’s choice of a manual or automatic transmission, the SS 396 made for a reliable cruiser and a formidable opponent during the horsepower wars.

This example features a 325-horsepower 396 big block V8 is controlled by a column-shifted two-speed Powerglide automatic that passes power back to a 12-bolt rear end. The interior features a standard bench seat, air conditioning, and an 8-track player. And it is finished in White, with a black vinyl top and White upholstery.

This 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with owner's manuals and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Factory ’68 Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe

(L35) 396ci Chevrolet V8 factory rated at 325 horsepower

2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

Finished in White with White vinyl upholstery

Black vinyl top

Standard bench seat

Factory air conditioning and 8-track player

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (138378A162308) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 38 – SS 396 37 – 2-Door Sport Coupe 8 – 1968 A – Atlanta, Georgia assembly plant 162308 – Sequential production number

Sport Coupe styling

SS 396 twin-domed hood, side marker lights, body moldings, black grille and rear end, and SS 396 emblems

Perimeter frame with 3-crossmember construction

Coil spring suspension

12-bolt rear end

112" wheelbase and 197" body

Modifications

15" Cragar chrome wheels wearing Cooper Cobra tires

Chevelle SS floor mats

Documentation

Owner's manuals

Known Imperfections