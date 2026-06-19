Auction ended.

1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $27,249 on 06/19/26
Result
1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (129)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN138378A162308
Mileage indicated40,400 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine396ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe Highlight Video
Play

Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The second-generation Chevelle hit 1968 like an A-bomb. The new A-body’s fastback styling and sharp body lines seduced the buying public, while a new frame utilizing a shorter 112" wheelbase and hosting a compliant coil-spring suspension impressed enthusiasts and commuters alike. And thanks to differing price points for the 300, Concours, Malibu, and Nomad models, there was a Chevelle for every budget.

But the muscular SS 396 Sport Coupe was the model buyers lusted over. It wore a twin-domed hood, black grille and body trim, red-stripe tires, and was equipped with a powerful big block V8. And while the 396 was available in a racy, solid-lifter 375-horsepower version, most had torquey 325- and 350-horsepower 396s with hydraulic valvetrains. When combined with the driver’s choice of a manual or automatic transmission, the SS 396 made for a reliable cruiser and a formidable opponent during the horsepower wars.

This example features a 325-horsepower 396 big block V8 is controlled by a column-shifted two-speed Powerglide automatic that passes power back to a 12-bolt rear end. The interior features a standard bench seat, air conditioning, and an 8-track player. And it is finished in White, with a black vinyl top and White upholstery.

This 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with owner's manuals and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Factory ’68 Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe

  • (L35) 396ci Chevrolet V8 factory rated at 325 horsepower

  • 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

  • Finished in White with White vinyl upholstery

  • Black vinyl top

  • Standard bench seat

  • Factory air conditioning and 8-track player

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (138378A162308) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 38 – SS 396

    • 37 – 2-Door Sport Coupe

    • 8 – 1968

    • A – Atlanta, Georgia assembly plant

    • 162308 – Sequential production number

  • Sport Coupe styling

  • SS 396 twin-domed hood, side marker lights, body moldings, black grille and rear end, and SS 396 emblems

  • Perimeter frame with 3-crossmember construction

  • Coil spring suspension

  • 12-bolt rear end

  • 112" wheelbase and 197" body

Modifications

  • 15" Cragar chrome wheels wearing Cooper Cobra tires

  • Chevelle SS floor mats

Documentation

  • Owner's manuals

Known Imperfections

  • Extensive photos detailing the condition of this Chevelle SS 396 are shown in the gallery

  • Exterior and interior wear commensurate with age

  • Some engine, chassis, and underbody rust, as shown in the photo gallery

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe

Last bid
krobsklassics
krobsklassics
$27,249
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Bids21
Views13,624
Bids
krobsklassics' avatar
krobsklassics
Jun 19 at 6:09 PM
$27,249bid placed 
GlenBowlin_brtl's avatar
GlenBowlin_brtl
Jun 19 at 6:01 PM
$26,999bid placed 
krobsklassics' avatar
krobsklassics
Jun 19 at 6:01 PM
$26,000bid placed 
GlenBowlin_brtl's avatar
GlenBowlin_brtl
Jun 19 at 6:00 PM
$25,150bid placed 
BigCKM's avatar
BigCKM
Jun 19 at 5:58 PM
$23,101bid placed 

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