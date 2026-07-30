Auction ended.

Turbocharged LS-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold after for on 07/30/26
Result
Turbocharged LS-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
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Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:48 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN136378K230266
Mileage indicated175 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
EngineTurbocharged 5.7L LS1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorRed

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Video gallery

1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Restomod Start Up
Play
1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Restomod Engine Compartment
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1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Restomod Interior Tour
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1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Restomod Walk Around
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1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Restomod Drive By
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The second-generation Chevelle hit 1968 like a bomb, with the redesigned A-body’s sweeping fastback lines instantly captivating buyers. A new frame with a shorter 112-inch wheelbase, paired with a compliant coil-spring suspension, delivered both confident handling and everyday comfort. And with 300, Concours, and Malibu trim levels, Chevy offered a Chevelle for any budget.

The uplevel Malibu Sport Coupe was the hot rod, and 15 Magic-Mirror finishes enhanced its timeless lines. A high-end interior offered four premium fabrics and deep-twist carpet. And six- and eight-cylinder engines ranging from 140 to 325 horsepower — backed by 3- or 4-speed manual or 2- or 3-speed automatic transmissions — provided the fun. In short, the Malibu was a mix of stylish luxury and powerful performance.

This 1968 Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now powered by a turbocharged 5.7L LS1 V8 engine backed by a 4-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel disc brakes haul it down from considerable speed, while aftermarket suspension components and upgraded wheels sharpen the handling. It has been refinished in a silver, and the redone interior features red bucket seats, modernized instrumentation, an updated steering column with a custom steering wheel, and a digital audio system.

This unique, turbocharged V8 Chevelle is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with historical documentation, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

  • ’68 Chevelle Malibu with classic looks and turbocharged LS performance

  • 5.7L LS1 V8 with VSRacing 7875 turbocharger

  • 4-speed 4L60E automatic transmission with overdrive

  • Refinished in silver with a red interior

  • Black vinyl top, SS-style hood and decklid ghost stripes

  • 19” front, 20” rear XXR 526 wheels with redline tires

  • Dakota Digital gauges

  • Vintage Air air conditioning

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (136378K230266) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 36 – Malibu V8

    • 37 – 2-Door Sport Coupe

    • 8 – 1968

    • K – Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 230266 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Engine:

    • LS engine block

    • Replacement crankshaft damper

    • ICT LS engine mount adapters and LS swap oil pan

    • Custom/Hooker exhaust manifolds and crossover pipe with heat wrap

    • 7875 turbocharger with front-mounted intercooler

    • VSR 44mm wastegate and 50mm blowoff valve

    • 92mm throttle body

    • JEGS LS1 fuel rails with FIC fuel injectors

    • 3-bar MAP sensor

    • Red LS6 engine covers

    • Aluminum radiator and dual electric fans

    • Custom downpipe and dual exhaust system

    • Replacement engine harness

    • National Parts Depot fuel tank and pump

    • Trunk-mounted battery and shutoff switch

  • Transmission:

    • 4L60E overdrive

    • GM55 torque converter

    • Transmission cooler

  • Suspension/Brakes:

    • Speedway Motors control arms

    • BMR coil springs

    • KYB shocks

    • Wilwood four-wheel discs with red calipers

    • Power brake booster

  • Body:

    • SS hood and decklid ghost stripes

    • SS grille and 396 emblems

    • Refreshed brightwork and chrome

    • Upgraded halo headlights

    • Tinted windows

    • Smoothed firewall and inner fenders

  • Interior:

    • Custom bucket seats with matching dash, door panels, and rear seat

    • Red carpet

    • Dakota Digital 160-mph speedometer, 8,000-rpm tachometer, oil pressure, coolant temperature, voltage, and fuel level gauges

    • Aftermarket steering column with custom steering wheel

    • Modern stock-location stereo

Known Imperfections

  • Some wear on upholstery

Ownership History

This 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Factory documentation

  • 1980 Kentucky title and registration

  • Spare tire

Additional Information

This '68 Chevelle was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in March 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Turbocharged LS-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe · No reserve

Sold after for
$64,735
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedJul 30, 2026 at 6:48 PM UTC
Bids46
Views17,613

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