Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The second-generation Chevelle hit 1968 like a bomb, with the redesigned A-body’s sweeping fastback lines instantly captivating buyers. A new frame with a shorter 112-inch wheelbase, paired with a compliant coil-spring suspension, delivered both confident handling and everyday comfort. And with 300, Concours, and Malibu trim levels, Chevy offered a Chevelle for any budget.

The uplevel Malibu Sport Coupe was the hot rod, and 15 Magic-Mirror finishes enhanced its timeless lines. A high-end interior offered four premium fabrics and deep-twist carpet. And six- and eight-cylinder engines ranging from 140 to 325 horsepower — backed by 3- or 4-speed manual or 2- or 3-speed automatic transmissions — provided the fun. In short, the Malibu was a mix of stylish luxury and powerful performance.

This 1968 Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now powered by a turbocharged 5.7L LS1 V8 engine backed by a 4-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel disc brakes haul it down from considerable speed, while aftermarket suspension components and upgraded wheels sharpen the handling. It has been refinished in a silver, and the redone interior features red bucket seats, modernized instrumentation, an updated steering column with a custom steering wheel, and a digital audio system.

This unique, turbocharged V8 Chevelle is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with historical documentation, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

’68 Chevelle Malibu with classic looks and turbocharged LS performance

5.7L LS1 V8 with VSRacing 7875 turbocharger

4-speed 4L60E automatic transmission with overdrive

Refinished in silver with a red interior

Black vinyl top, SS-style hood and decklid ghost stripes

19” front, 20” rear XXR 526 wheels with redline tires

Dakota Digital gauges

Vintage Air air conditioning

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (136378K230266) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 36 – Malibu V8 37 – 2-Door Sport Coupe 8 – 1968 K – Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant 230266 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Engine: LS engine block Replacement crankshaft damper ICT LS engine mount adapters and LS swap oil pan Custom/Hooker exhaust manifolds and crossover pipe with heat wrap 7875 turbocharger with front-mounted intercooler VSR 44mm wastegate and 50mm blowoff valve 92mm throttle body JEGS LS1 fuel rails with FIC fuel injectors 3-bar MAP sensor Red LS6 engine covers Aluminum radiator and dual electric fans Custom downpipe and dual exhaust system Replacement engine harness National Parts Depot fuel tank and pump Trunk-mounted battery and shutoff switch

Transmission: 4L60E overdrive GM55 torque converter Transmission cooler

Suspension/Brakes: Speedway Motors control arms BMR coil springs KYB shocks Wilwood four-wheel discs with red calipers Power brake booster

Body: SS hood and decklid ghost stripes SS grille and 396 emblems Refreshed brightwork and chrome Upgraded halo headlights Tinted windows Smoothed firewall and inner fenders

Interior: Custom bucket seats with matching dash, door panels, and rear seat Red carpet Dakota Digital 160-mph speedometer, 8,000-rpm tachometer, oil pressure, coolant temperature, voltage, and fuel level gauges Aftermarket steering column with custom steering wheel Modern stock-location stereo



Known Imperfections

Some wear on upholstery

Ownership History

This 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Factory documentation

1980 Kentucky title and registration

Spare tire

Additional Information

This '68 Chevelle was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in March 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.