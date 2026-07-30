Turbocharged LS-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:48 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The second-generation Chevelle hit 1968 like a bomb, with the redesigned A-body’s sweeping fastback lines instantly captivating buyers. A new frame with a shorter 112-inch wheelbase, paired with a compliant coil-spring suspension, delivered both confident handling and everyday comfort. And with 300, Concours, and Malibu trim levels, Chevy offered a Chevelle for any budget.
The uplevel Malibu Sport Coupe was the hot rod, and 15 Magic-Mirror finishes enhanced its timeless lines. A high-end interior offered four premium fabrics and deep-twist carpet. And six- and eight-cylinder engines ranging from 140 to 325 horsepower — backed by 3- or 4-speed manual or 2- or 3-speed automatic transmissions — provided the fun. In short, the Malibu was a mix of stylish luxury and powerful performance.
This 1968 Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now powered by a turbocharged 5.7L LS1 V8 engine backed by a 4-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel disc brakes haul it down from considerable speed, while aftermarket suspension components and upgraded wheels sharpen the handling. It has been refinished in a silver, and the redone interior features red bucket seats, modernized instrumentation, an updated steering column with a custom steering wheel, and a digital audio system.
This unique, turbocharged V8 Chevelle is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with historical documentation, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles
’68 Chevelle Malibu with classic looks and turbocharged LS performance
5.7L LS1 V8 with VSRacing 7875 turbocharger
4-speed 4L60E automatic transmission with overdrive
Refinished in silver with a red interior
Black vinyl top, SS-style hood and decklid ghost stripes
19” front, 20” rear XXR 526 wheels with redline tires
Dakota Digital gauges
Vintage Air air conditioning
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (136378K230266) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
36 – Malibu V8
37 – 2-Door Sport Coupe
8 – 1968
K – Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant
230266 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Engine:
LS engine block
Replacement crankshaft damper
ICT LS engine mount adapters and LS swap oil pan
Custom/Hooker exhaust manifolds and crossover pipe with heat wrap
7875 turbocharger with front-mounted intercooler
VSR 44mm wastegate and 50mm blowoff valve
92mm throttle body
JEGS LS1 fuel rails with FIC fuel injectors
3-bar MAP sensor
Red LS6 engine covers
Aluminum radiator and dual electric fans
Custom downpipe and dual exhaust system
Replacement engine harness
National Parts Depot fuel tank and pump
Trunk-mounted battery and shutoff switch
Transmission:
4L60E overdrive
GM55 torque converter
Transmission cooler
Suspension/Brakes:
Speedway Motors control arms
BMR coil springs
KYB shocks
Wilwood four-wheel discs with red calipers
Power brake booster
Body:
SS hood and decklid ghost stripes
SS grille and 396 emblems
Refreshed brightwork and chrome
Upgraded halo headlights
Tinted windows
Smoothed firewall and inner fenders
Interior:
Custom bucket seats with matching dash, door panels, and rear seat
Red carpet
Dakota Digital 160-mph speedometer, 8,000-rpm tachometer, oil pressure, coolant temperature, voltage, and fuel level gauges
Aftermarket steering column with custom steering wheel
Modern stock-location stereo
Known Imperfections
Some wear on upholstery
Ownership History
This 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Factory documentation
1980 Kentucky title and registration
Spare tire
Additional Information
This '68 Chevelle was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in March 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.