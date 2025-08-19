Pro Street-Style 632-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe
Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:50 PM UTC
Description
The first-generation Camaro arrived in 1967 as Chevrolet's direct answer to the Ford Mustang, and its combination of a stiff unibody platform, wide engine bay, and attractive proportions quickly made it the foundation of choice for serious drag builders.
This 1968 example has been built from the ground up with a single purpose in mind. Power comes from a Merlin 632ci big-block V8 constructed with Olive rods, an Eagle crankshaft, 14.5:1 pistons, an 800-lift roller camshaft on 18-degree centers, and Big Duke cylinder heads — fed by twin four-barrel Holley carburetors and backed by a two-stage nitrous oxide system. Drive goes through a Powerglide automatic featuring a TCI shifter and transmission brake.
Finished in matte grey, the body has been extensively modified to suit the mission: the rear wheel wells have been tubbed to accommodate massive drag rubber, the inner front fenders trimmed, and custom exhaust ports cut into the front fenders. Wilwood disc brakes provide stopping power, and a Simpson drag chute and wheelie bars complete have been fitted.
Inside, a full six-point roll cage surrounds a pair of race seats with Simpson harnesses, a GT Grant steering wheel, and custom instrumentation.
This modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro drag-style car is offered with a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Finished in matte grey over a race-style interior
Tubbed rear wheel wells with wide drag rubber
Six-point roll cage with harness and race seats
Drag parachute and wheelie bars
Powered by a 632ci Merlin big block
Powerglide automatic with transmission brake
Two-stage nitrous oxide system
Equipment
Engine & Drivetrain
632ci Merlin block
Olive rods
Eagle crankshaft
14.5:1 pistons
800-lift roller camshaft (18 degrees)
Big Duke cylinder heads
Twin four-barrel Holley carburetors
Two-stage nitrous oxide system
Powerglide automatic transmission
Transmission brake
TCI shifter
Dual battery setup
Aftermarket fuel cell
Exterior & Chassis
Aftermarket cowl hood
Tubbed rear wheel wells
Trimmed inner front fenders
Front fender exhaust ports
Simpson drag parachute
Wheelie bars
Wilwood disc brakes
Interior & Safety
Six-point roll cage
Race seats with Simpson harness
GT Grant steering wheel
Custom instrumentation cluster with aftermarket tachometer
Known Imperfections
Dent on rear right fender
Cracked taillights
Miscellaneous minor scratches
Interior shows wear consistent with drag race use
Ownership History
From the seller, “This custom 1968 Chevrolet Camaro has been crafted into a drag car that’s ready for the street or strip. This car has had extensive modifications under the hood, to the body, and in the cabin. Speed was top of mind in this build, and it shows in all categories, from the engine to the trimmed fenders. The gentleman that built the car said it’ll run sub 7 seconds with both stages of nitrous. He used to do a lot of street racing in Oklahoma and Texas, but it’s just been a cruiser, and taken to local car shows under my ownership.”
Additional Information
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro features a custom chassis number tag that has been welded to the body.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.