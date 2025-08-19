Description

The first-generation Camaro arrived in 1967 as Chevrolet's direct answer to the Ford Mustang, and its combination of a stiff unibody platform, wide engine bay, and attractive proportions quickly made it the foundation of choice for serious drag builders.

This 1968 example has been built from the ground up with a single purpose in mind. Power comes from a Merlin 632ci big-block V8 constructed with Olive rods, an Eagle crankshaft, 14.5:1 pistons, an 800-lift roller camshaft on 18-degree centers, and Big Duke cylinder heads — fed by twin four-barrel Holley carburetors and backed by a two-stage nitrous oxide system. Drive goes through a Powerglide automatic featuring a TCI shifter and transmission brake.

Finished in matte grey, the body has been extensively modified to suit the mission: the rear wheel wells have been tubbed to accommodate massive drag rubber, the inner front fenders trimmed, and custom exhaust ports cut into the front fenders. Wilwood disc brakes provide stopping power, and a Simpson drag chute and wheelie bars complete have been fitted.

Inside, a full six-point roll cage surrounds a pair of race seats with Simpson harnesses, a GT Grant steering wheel, and custom instrumentation.

This modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro drag-style car is offered with a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Finished in matte grey over a race-style interior

Tubbed rear wheel wells with wide drag rubber

Six-point roll cage with harness and race seats

Drag parachute and wheelie bars

Powered by a 632ci Merlin big block

Powerglide automatic with transmission brake

Two-stage nitrous oxide system

Equipment

Engine & Drivetrain 632ci Merlin block Olive rods Eagle crankshaft 14.5:1 pistons 800-lift roller camshaft (18 degrees) Big Duke cylinder heads Twin four-barrel Holley carburetors Two-stage nitrous oxide system Powerglide automatic transmission Transmission brake TCI shifter Dual battery setup Aftermarket fuel cell

Exterior & Chassis Aftermarket cowl hood Tubbed rear wheel wells Trimmed inner front fenders Front fender exhaust ports Simpson drag parachute Wheelie bars Wilwood disc brakes

Interior & Safety Six-point roll cage Race seats with Simpson harness GT Grant steering wheel Custom instrumentation cluster with aftermarket tachometer



Known Imperfections

Dent on rear right fender

Cracked taillights

Miscellaneous minor scratches

Interior shows wear consistent with drag race use

Ownership History

From the seller, “This custom 1968 Chevrolet Camaro has been crafted into a drag car that’s ready for the street or strip. This car has had extensive modifications under the hood, to the body, and in the cabin. Speed was top of mind in this build, and it shows in all categories, from the engine to the trimmed fenders. The gentleman that built the car said it’ll run sub 7 seconds with both stages of nitrous. He used to do a lot of street racing in Oklahoma and Texas, but it’s just been a cruiser, and taken to local car shows under my ownership.”

Additional Information

This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro features a custom chassis number tag that has been welded to the body.