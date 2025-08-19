Pro Street-Style 632-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe

7 days
$1,333
Pro Street-Style 632-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe
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Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124378M403087
Mileage indicated50,450 Miles TMU
LocationColumbia Falls, Montana
Engine632ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMatte Grey
Interior colorBlack
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Description

The first-generation Camaro arrived in 1967 as Chevrolet's direct answer to the Ford Mustang, and its combination of a stiff unibody platform, wide engine bay, and attractive proportions quickly made it the foundation of choice for serious drag builders.

This 1968 example has been built from the ground up with a single purpose in mind. Power comes from a Merlin 632ci big-block V8 constructed with Olive rods, an Eagle crankshaft, 14.5:1 pistons, an 800-lift roller camshaft on 18-degree centers, and Big Duke cylinder heads — fed by twin four-barrel Holley carburetors and backed by a two-stage nitrous oxide system. Drive goes through a Powerglide automatic featuring a TCI shifter and transmission brake.

Finished in matte grey, the body has been extensively modified to suit the mission: the rear wheel wells have been tubbed to accommodate massive drag rubber, the inner front fenders trimmed, and custom exhaust ports cut into the front fenders. Wilwood disc brakes provide stopping power, and a Simpson drag chute and wheelie bars complete have been fitted.

Inside, a full six-point roll cage surrounds a pair of race seats with Simpson harnesses, a GT Grant steering wheel, and custom instrumentation.

This modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro drag-style car is offered with a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in matte grey over a race-style interior

  • Tubbed rear wheel wells with wide drag rubber

  • Six-point roll cage with harness and race seats

  • Drag parachute and wheelie bars

  • Powered by a 632ci Merlin big block

  • Powerglide automatic with transmission brake

  • Two-stage nitrous oxide system

Equipment

  • Engine & Drivetrain

    • 632ci Merlin block

    • Olive rods

    • Eagle crankshaft

    • 14.5:1 pistons

    • 800-lift roller camshaft (18 degrees)

    • Big Duke cylinder heads

    • Twin four-barrel Holley carburetors

    • Two-stage nitrous oxide system

    • Powerglide automatic transmission

    • Transmission brake

    • TCI shifter

    • Dual battery setup

    • Aftermarket fuel cell

  • Exterior & Chassis

    • Aftermarket cowl hood

    • Tubbed rear wheel wells

    • Trimmed inner front fenders

    • Front fender exhaust ports

    • Simpson drag parachute

    • Wheelie bars

    • Wilwood disc brakes

  • Interior & Safety

    • Six-point roll cage

    • Race seats with Simpson harness

    • GT Grant steering wheel

    • Custom instrumentation cluster with aftermarket tachometer

Known Imperfections

  • Dent on rear right fender

  • Cracked taillights

  • Miscellaneous minor scratches

  • Interior shows wear consistent with drag race use

Ownership History

From the seller, “This custom 1968 Chevrolet Camaro has been crafted into a drag car that’s ready for the street or strip. This car has had extensive modifications under the hood, to the body, and in the cabin. Speed was top of mind in this build, and it shows in all categories, from the engine to the trimmed fenders. The gentleman that built the car said it’ll run sub 7 seconds with both stages of nitrous. He used to do a lot of street racing in Oklahoma and Texas, but it’s just been a cruiser, and taken to local car shows under my ownership.”

Additional Information

This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro features a custom chassis number tag that has been welded to the body.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Pro Street-Style 632-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe

Current bid
Greg3
Greg3
$1,333
Seller
bigbensrage
bigbensrage
EndingWed, Jul 01 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids3
Views2,700
How it works
Bids
Greg3's avatar
Greg3
Jun 20 at 7:43 PM
$1,333bid placed 
PHemi82's avatar
PHemi82
Jun 20 at 1:42 AM
$600bid placed 
Rich-3txrw28o's avatar
Rich-3txrw28o
Jun 19 at 1:33 PM
$500bid placed 

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