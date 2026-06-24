Modified LS3-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe
Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
Celebrated for its timeless styling, lightweight F‑body platform, and virtually limitless customizing potential, Chevrolet’s first‑generation Camaro remains a cornerstone of the American performance scene.
This modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro coupe has been refinished in Garrett Red Pearl with dark grey stripes, and it features a custom front valance in place of the factory bumper, an aftermarket cowl hood, shaved side markers, and flush‑mounted front and rear glass. Power comes from a 6.2‑liter LS3 V8 equipped with Holley Sniper fuel injection, a Summit Racing intake manifold, MSD ignition coils, and an aluminum radiator. The engine is paired with a 4L80E 4‑speed automatic transmission driving a 9-inch rear end with a limited‑slip differential (LSD).
The chassis has been upgraded with a Total Cost Involved front subframe and suspension assembly utilizing Mustang II‑style geometry, rack‑and‑pinion steering, and power‑assisted Wilwood Superlite disc brakes. Inside, the cabin features Recaro front bucket seats trimmed in black leather, a matching rear bench, a roll bar, Dakota Digital gauges, Vintage Air climate control, and an upgraded Pioneer touchscreen audio system with Hertz Mille speakers and subwoofers.
This modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered with service records, a car cover, two battery trickle chargers, and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Powered by a 6.2‑liter V8 with Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection
4L80E four‑speed automatic transmission
9” rear end equipped with an LSD
Total Cost Involved front subframe and suspension
Wilwood Superlite power-assisted disc brake conversion
Finished in Garrett Red Pearl paint with dark gray stripes
Recaro leather bucket seats
Modifications
Powertrain & Drivetrain:
6.2‑liter LS3 V8
Summit Racing fabricated sheet‑metal intake manifold
Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection system
MSD ignition coils
Stainless headers with dual exhaust
MagnaFlow mufflers with electric cut‑outs
9″ rear end with 3.50:1 limited‑slip differential
4L80E four‑speed automatic transmission
Aluminum radiator with dual electric fans
Chassis & Suspension:
Wilwood Superlite six‑ and four‑piston disc brake calipers
Drilled and slotted rotors
Total Cost Involved front subframe
Mustang II‑style front suspension
Power rack‑and‑pinion steering
Exterior:
Repainted Garrett Red Pearl with dark grey stripes
Custom front valance in place of front bumper
Fesler flush‑mounted windshield and back glass
LED headlights and taillights
Aftermarket cowl hood
Shaved side markers
Tinted windows
Quad exhaust tips
18″ Boze wheels wearing BFGoodrich g‑Force tires
Shaved drip rails
Interior:
Recaro front bucket seats trimmed in black leather
Rear bench seat trimmed in black leather
Custom center console and door panels
Black roll bar
G‑Force harnesses
B&M shifter
Power windows
Push‑button start
Compustar remote-start system
Vintage Air climate control
Dakota Digital gauge cluster
MOMO steering wheel
Pioneer touchscreen stereo with rear‑view camera
Hertz Mille speakers, tweeters, and dual subwoofers
Custom glass subwoofer enclosure with Camaro script
Custom Chevy Bowtie speaker rear parcel shelf
Servicing & Documentation
Please see “Service Records” attached for details about the build.
From the seller: “According to the previous owner, the car was refinished in 2006 following exterior modifications that included a cowl hood, custom front valance, shaved side markers, and flush‑mounted windshield and back glass. The 6.2‑liter LS3 V8 was installed in 2023 by G&L Auto Service of Macon, Georgia, along with supporting upgrades, and is paired with a 4L80E four‑speed automatic transmission. Chassis modifications, braking upgrades, and the updated interior were completed prior to the current owner’s purchase in 2026. We just had the air conditioning recharged last week and it blows cold! This is a very nice car with over $244,000 invested in upgrades and service work."
Known Imperfections
Dual‑battery system requires manual shut‑off to prevent drainage during extended storage
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment
Wrinkles present in rear bench seat upholstery
Ownership History
The current owner acquired this Camaro in 2026.
Included
Two battery trickle chargers
Service records
Car cover
Additional Notes This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro was offered on Hagerty Marketplace April 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.