Modified LS3-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe

$31,000
Modified LS3-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe
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Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124378L307951
Mileage indicated600 Miles TMU
LocationCarmi, Illinois
Engine6.2L LS3 V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
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1968 Chevrolet Camaro - Walk Around
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1968 Chevrolet Camaro - Driving
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Description

Celebrated for its timeless styling, lightweight F‑body platform, and virtually limitless customizing potential, Chevrolet’s first‑generation Camaro remains a cornerstone of the American performance scene.

This modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro coupe has been refinished in Garrett Red Pearl with dark grey stripes, and it features a custom front valance in place of the factory bumper, an aftermarket cowl hood, shaved side markers, and flush‑mounted front and rear glass. Power comes from a 6.2‑liter LS3 V8 equipped with Holley Sniper fuel injection, a Summit Racing intake manifold, MSD ignition coils, and an aluminum radiator. The engine is paired with a 4L80E 4‑speed automatic transmission driving a 9-inch rear end with a limited‑slip differential (LSD).

The chassis has been upgraded with a Total Cost Involved front subframe and suspension assembly utilizing Mustang II‑style geometry, rack‑and‑pinion steering, and power‑assisted Wilwood Superlite disc brakes. Inside, the cabin features Recaro front bucket seats trimmed in black leather, a matching rear bench, a roll bar, Dakota Digital gauges, Vintage Air climate control, and an upgraded Pioneer touchscreen audio system with Hertz Mille speakers and subwoofers.

This modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered with service records, a car cover, two battery trickle chargers, and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 6.2‑liter V8 with Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection

  • 4L80E four‑speed automatic transmission

  • 9” rear end equipped with an LSD

  • Total Cost Involved front subframe and suspension

  • Wilwood Superlite power-assisted disc brake conversion

  • Finished in Garrett Red Pearl paint with dark gray stripes

  • Recaro leather bucket seats

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Drivetrain:

    • 6.2‑liter LS3 V8

    • Summit Racing fabricated sheet‑metal intake manifold

    • Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection system

    • MSD ignition coils

    • Stainless headers with dual exhaust

    • MagnaFlow mufflers with electric cut‑outs

    • 9″ rear end with 3.50:1 limited‑slip differential

    • 4L80E four‑speed automatic transmission

    • Aluminum radiator with dual electric fans

  • Chassis & Suspension:

    • Wilwood Superlite six‑ and four‑piston disc brake calipers

    • Drilled and slotted rotors

    • Total Cost Involved front subframe

    • Mustang II‑style front suspension

    • Power rack‑and‑pinion steering

  • Exterior:

    • Repainted Garrett Red Pearl with dark grey stripes

    • Custom front valance in place of front bumper

    • Fesler flush‑mounted windshield and back glass

    • LED headlights and taillights

    • Aftermarket cowl hood

    • Shaved side markers

    • Tinted windows

    • Quad exhaust tips

    • 18″ Boze wheels wearing BFGoodrich g‑Force tires

    • Shaved drip rails

  • Interior:

    • Recaro front bucket seats trimmed in black leather

    • Rear bench seat trimmed in black leather

    • Custom center console and door panels

    • Black roll bar

    • G‑Force harnesses

    • B&M shifter

    • Power windows

    • Push‑button start

    • Compustar remote-start system

    • Vintage Air climate control

    • Dakota Digital gauge cluster

    • MOMO steering wheel

    • Pioneer touchscreen stereo with rear‑view camera

    • Hertz Mille speakers, tweeters, and dual subwoofers

    • Custom glass subwoofer enclosure with Camaro script

    • Custom Chevy Bowtie speaker rear parcel shelf

Servicing & Documentation

Please see “Service Records” attached for details about the build.

From the seller: “According to the previous owner, the car was refinished in 2006 following exterior modifications that included a cowl hood, custom front valance, shaved side markers, and flush‑mounted windshield and back glass. The 6.2‑liter LS3 V8 was installed in 2023 by G&L Auto Service of Macon, Georgia, along with supporting upgrades, and is paired with a 4L80E four‑speed automatic transmission. Chassis modifications, braking upgrades, and the updated interior were completed prior to the current owner’s purchase in 2026. We just had the air conditioning recharged last week and it blows cold! This is a very nice car with over $244,000 invested in upgrades and service work."

Known Imperfections

  • Dual‑battery system requires manual shut‑off to prevent drainage during extended storage

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

  • Wrinkles present in rear bench seat upholstery

Ownership History

The current owner acquired this Camaro in 2026.

Included

  • Two battery trickle chargers

  • Service records

  • Car cover

Additional Notes This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro was offered on Hagerty Marketplace April 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

Additional documents

Service Records - 1968 Chevrolet Camaro

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified LS3-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe

Current bid
AllenKerr_2jw2
AllenKerr_2jw2
$31,000
Seller
MoparGuy62
MoparGuy62
EndingWed, Jun 24 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids6
Views3,913
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AllenKerr_2jw2
Jun 12 at 9:04 PM
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KtmJess
Jun 12 at 3:43 PM
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AllenKerr_2jw2
Jun 12 at 2:17 PM
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BryneCZ
Jun 11 at 5:10 PM
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Powertrain
Jun 11 at 11:07 AM
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