Auction ended.

1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 4-Speed

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $28,000 on 06/19/26
Result
1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (98)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124378N416797
Mileage indicated40,300 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine350ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 4-Speed Highlight Video
Play

Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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Chevrolet's 1968 Camaro built on the success of the debut model with a revised look, a retuned suspension, and additional engine options. Visually, the grille and side windows were redesigned and side marker lights were added. Underneath, the rear shocks and springs were reengineered to reduce wheel hop. And in the engine bay, a 350-hp 396ci V8 engine was added for SS models, bringing SS engine options up to four.

This 1968 Camaro is finished in Burgundy with Silver stripes, and has Black upholstery. It wears SS trim and is powered by a modified 350ci V8 backed by a four-speed manual transmission and a 12-bolt rear end. And the factory brightwork has been complemented with a chromed engine bay, a chrome differential cover, and 15" aftermarket chrome wheels.

This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Modified ’68 Camaro wearing eye-catching paint and SS trim

  • Finished in Burgundy with Silver stripes

  • 15” Weld chrome wheels

  • Black upholstery

  • 350ci Chevrolet V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Sport Coupe styling

  • SS exterior and interior trim

  • 108” wheelbase and 186” body

Modifications

  • Column-mounted tachometer

  • Under-dash gauges

  • Custom center console

  • Hurst shifter

  • Audiovox head unit

  • Finned air cleaner and valve covers

  • 4-barrel Holley carburetor

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Aftermarket camshaft

  • Headers and dual exhaust system

  • Aftermarket distributor and spark plug wires

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Front disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder

  • Aftermarket differential cover

Known Imperfections

  • Chips on nose and grille

  • Interior brightwork worn

  • Dashboard cracked

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1968 Chevrolet Camaro are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 4-Speed

Last bid
GaryYoung_cs4v
GaryYoung_cs4v
$28,000
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 7:55 PM UTC
Bids22
Views6,662
Bids
GaryYoung_cs4v's avatar
GaryYoung_cs4v
Jun 19 at 7:37 PM
$28,000bid placed 
Vamodsquad's avatar
Vamodsquad
Jun 19 at 12:30 AM
$25,000bid placed 
DH-519's avatar
DH-519
Jun 19 at 12:26 AM
$18,000bid placed 
ClassicsRule08's avatar
ClassicsRule08
Jun 18 at 1:47 AM
$16,000bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Jun 17 at 7:52 PM
$12,750bid placed 

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