Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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Chevrolet's 1968 Camaro built on the success of the debut model with a revised look, a retuned suspension, and additional engine options. Visually, the grille and side windows were redesigned and side marker lights were added. Underneath, the rear shocks and springs were reengineered to reduce wheel hop. And in the engine bay, a 350-hp 396ci V8 engine was added for SS models, bringing SS engine options up to four.

This 1968 Camaro is finished in Burgundy with Silver stripes, and has Black upholstery. It wears SS trim and is powered by a modified 350ci V8 backed by a four-speed manual transmission and a 12-bolt rear end. And the factory brightwork has been complemented with a chromed engine bay, a chrome differential cover, and 15" aftermarket chrome wheels.

This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Modified ’68 Camaro wearing eye-catching paint and SS trim

Finished in Burgundy with Silver stripes

15” Weld chrome wheels

Black upholstery

350ci Chevrolet V8

4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Sport Coupe styling

SS exterior and interior trim

108” wheelbase and 186” body

Modifications

Column-mounted tachometer

Under-dash gauges

Custom center console

Hurst shifter

Audiovox head unit

Finned air cleaner and valve covers

4-barrel Holley carburetor

Edelbrock intake manifold

Aftermarket camshaft

Headers and dual exhaust system

Aftermarket distributor and spark plug wires

Aluminum radiator

Front disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder

Aftermarket differential cover

Known Imperfections

Chips on nose and grille

Interior brightwork worn

Dashboard cracked

Images detailing the condition of the 1968 Chevrolet Camaro are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa