1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 4-Speed
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:55 PM UTC
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Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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Chevrolet's 1968 Camaro built on the success of the debut model with a revised look, a retuned suspension, and additional engine options. Visually, the grille and side windows were redesigned and side marker lights were added. Underneath, the rear shocks and springs were reengineered to reduce wheel hop. And in the engine bay, a 350-hp 396ci V8 engine was added for SS models, bringing SS engine options up to four.
This 1968 Camaro is finished in Burgundy with Silver stripes, and has Black upholstery. It wears SS trim and is powered by a modified 350ci V8 backed by a four-speed manual transmission and a 12-bolt rear end. And the factory brightwork has been complemented with a chromed engine bay, a chrome differential cover, and 15" aftermarket chrome wheels.
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
Modified ’68 Camaro wearing eye-catching paint and SS trim
Finished in Burgundy with Silver stripes
15” Weld chrome wheels
Black upholstery
350ci Chevrolet V8
4-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Sport Coupe styling
SS exterior and interior trim
108” wheelbase and 186” body
Modifications
Column-mounted tachometer
Under-dash gauges
Custom center console
Hurst shifter
Audiovox head unit
Finned air cleaner and valve covers
4-barrel Holley carburetor
Edelbrock intake manifold
Aftermarket camshaft
Headers and dual exhaust system
Aftermarket distributor and spark plug wires
Aluminum radiator
Front disc brakes with dual-reservoir master cylinder
Aftermarket differential cover
Known Imperfections
Chips on nose and grille
Interior brightwork worn
Dashboard cracked
Images detailing the condition of the 1968 Chevrolet Camaro are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
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