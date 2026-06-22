Description

The Cadillac DeVille was the pinnacle of Cadillac’s late-‘60s luxury ethos, combining expansive styling with advanced comfort and effortless performance. With its long, monolithic body lines, stacked headlamps, and restrained fins, the ‘68 model refined Cadillac’s transition into more modern design while retaining unmistakable presence.

First introduced for the 1968 model year, its 7.7-liter 472 cubic-inch V8 delivered smooth, abundant power, paired with a proven Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission. Inside, the DeVille emphasized a serene driving experience through plush materials, power-assisted conveniences, and a quiet, composed ride, establishing it as one of the era’s premier American luxury convertibles.

This 1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible is finished in striking “Triple White,” featuring Grecian White paint with a white power-operated soft top over white leather upholstery. Power comes from a 7.7-liter 472 cubic-inch V8 mated to a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.

This DeVille was sold new in Los Angeles, California, and later spent time on the east coast where it was acquired by the seller and transported to Washington State in 2020.

This 1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible is now offered with factory literature, shop manuals, accessories, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 7.7L 472ci V8 engine

3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

Finished in “Triple White” Grecian White, white soft top, over white leather upholstery

Original dealer and purchase documentation included (see attached below)

Factory Equipment

7.7L 472ci V8 engine

Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

White leather upholstery

Power-adjustable front bench seat

Power steering

Power-assisted brakes

Automatic climate control

AM/FM radio

Power windows

Power-operated convertible top

Fender skirts

Chrome bumpers and exterior trim

15" steel wheels with factory covers

Modifications

Aurora Bluetooth internal conversion integrated into factory radio

Modern speakers

Under-seat subwoofer system

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been completed:

HVAC system repaired

Brake system refreshed with new components and rubber lines

Antenna, radio, and clock repaired

Convertible top hydraulic system refurbished

Exhaust components replaced

Shocks and tires replaced

Engine gaskets replaced

Timing chain replaced

Known Imperfections

Driver-side rear fin area shows prior paint failure; surface has been sanded and epoxy primed

Paint bubbling present on lower passenger-side fender behind the wheel

Paint inconsistencies consistent with age and partial repainting over time

Air conditioning system does not blow cold

Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

According to the seller, this DeVille was originally delivered to Hollywood, California, and it was acquired by the seller in 2020 from Connecticut.

Included Items