1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible
Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC
Description
The Cadillac DeVille was the pinnacle of Cadillac’s late-‘60s luxury ethos, combining expansive styling with advanced comfort and effortless performance. With its long, monolithic body lines, stacked headlamps, and restrained fins, the ‘68 model refined Cadillac’s transition into more modern design while retaining unmistakable presence.
First introduced for the 1968 model year, its 7.7-liter 472 cubic-inch V8 delivered smooth, abundant power, paired with a proven Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission. Inside, the DeVille emphasized a serene driving experience through plush materials, power-assisted conveniences, and a quiet, composed ride, establishing it as one of the era’s premier American luxury convertibles.
This 1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible is finished in striking “Triple White,” featuring Grecian White paint with a white power-operated soft top over white leather upholstery. Power comes from a 7.7-liter 472 cubic-inch V8 mated to a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.
This DeVille was sold new in Los Angeles, California, and later spent time on the east coast where it was acquired by the seller and transported to Washington State in 2020.
This 1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible is now offered with factory literature, shop manuals, accessories, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 7.7L 472ci V8 engine
3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
Finished in “Triple White” Grecian White, white soft top, over white leather upholstery
Original dealer and purchase documentation included (see attached below)
Factory Equipment
7.7L 472ci V8 engine
Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
White leather upholstery
Power-adjustable front bench seat
Power steering
Power-assisted brakes
Automatic climate control
AM/FM radio
Power windows
Power-operated convertible top
Fender skirts
Chrome bumpers and exterior trim
15" steel wheels with factory covers
Modifications
Aurora Bluetooth internal conversion integrated into factory radio
Modern speakers
Under-seat subwoofer system
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been completed:
HVAC system repaired
Brake system refreshed with new components and rubber lines
Antenna, radio, and clock repaired
Convertible top hydraulic system refurbished
Exhaust components replaced
Shocks and tires replaced
Engine gaskets replaced
Timing chain replaced
Known Imperfections
Driver-side rear fin area shows prior paint failure; surface has been sanded and epoxy primed
Paint bubbling present on lower passenger-side fender behind the wheel
Paint inconsistencies consistent with age and partial repainting over time
Air conditioning system does not blow cold
Wear on leather upholstery
Ownership History
According to the seller, this DeVille was originally delivered to Hollywood, California, and it was acquired by the seller in 2020 from Connecticut.
Included Items
Owner's manual, factory literature, and shop manuals
Original dealer and purchase documentation
Spare air conditioning compressor
All-weather floor mats
Boot cover
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.