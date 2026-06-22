Auction ended.

1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible

Bid to $11,900 on 06/22/26
Result
1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible
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Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINF8156499
Mileage indicated62,550 Miles TMU
LocationFerndale, Washington
Engine472ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

The Cadillac DeVille was the pinnacle of Cadillac’s late-‘60s luxury ethos, combining expansive styling with advanced comfort and effortless performance. With its long, monolithic body lines, stacked headlamps, and restrained fins, the ‘68 model refined Cadillac’s transition into more modern design while retaining unmistakable presence.

First introduced for the 1968 model year, its 7.7-liter 472 cubic-inch V8 delivered smooth, abundant power, paired with a proven Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission. Inside, the DeVille emphasized a serene driving experience through plush materials, power-assisted conveniences, and a quiet, composed ride, establishing it as one of the era’s premier American luxury convertibles.

This 1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible is finished in striking “Triple White,” featuring Grecian White paint with a white power-operated soft top over white leather upholstery. Power comes from a 7.7-liter 472 cubic-inch V8 mated to a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.

This DeVille was sold new in Los Angeles, California, and later spent time on the east coast where it was acquired by the seller and transported to Washington State in 2020.

This 1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible is now offered with factory literature, shop manuals, accessories, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 7.7L 472ci V8 engine

  • 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • Finished in “Triple White” Grecian White, white soft top, over white leather upholstery

  • Original dealer and purchase documentation included (see attached below)

Factory Equipment

  • 7.7L 472ci V8 engine

  • Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • White leather upholstery

  • Power-adjustable front bench seat

  • Power steering

  • Power-assisted brakes

  • Automatic climate control

  • AM/FM radio

  • Power windows

  • Power-operated convertible top

  • Fender skirts

  • Chrome bumpers and exterior trim

  • 15" steel wheels with factory covers

Modifications

  • Aurora Bluetooth internal conversion integrated into factory radio

  • Modern speakers

  • Under-seat subwoofer system

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been completed:

  • HVAC system repaired

  • Brake system refreshed with new components and rubber lines

  • Antenna, radio, and clock repaired

  • Convertible top hydraulic system refurbished

  • Exhaust components replaced

  • Shocks and tires replaced

  • Engine gaskets replaced

  • Timing chain replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Driver-side rear fin area shows prior paint failure; surface has been sanded and epoxy primed

  • Paint bubbling present on lower passenger-side fender behind the wheel

  • Paint inconsistencies consistent with age and partial repainting over time

  • Air conditioning system does not blow cold

  • Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

According to the seller, this DeVille was originally delivered to Hollywood, California, and it was acquired by the seller in 2020 from Connecticut.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual, factory literature, and shop manuals

  • Original dealer and purchase documentation

  • Spare air conditioning compressor

  • All-weather floor mats

  • Boot cover

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible

Historical Documentation: 1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible

Last bid
republic1
republic1
$11,900
Seller
DT_0h4nxe
DT_0h4nxe
EndedJun 22, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC
Bids25
Views11,377
Bids
republic1's avatar
republic1
Jun 22 at 6:31 PM
$11,900bid placed 
Momar's avatar
Momar
Jun 22 at 6:30 PM
$11,600bid placed 
republic1's avatar
republic1
Jun 22 at 6:29 PM
$11,350bid placed 
Momar's avatar
Momar
Jun 22 at 6:27 PM
$11,100bid placed 
republic1's avatar
republic1
Jun 22 at 6:26 PM
$10,800bid placed 

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