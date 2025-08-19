1967 Shelby Mustang GT350 Fastback 4-Speed
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note two YouTube videos and a photo have been added.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
For 1967, the Shelby GT350 carried over the formula that had made it a benchmark among American performance cars: a Ford Mustang fastback reworked by Shelby American with a high-output 289ci V8, unique styling with a revised front grille and taillights, fiberglass trunk, hood, and side scoop panels, and a roster of performance options that set it apart from the standard Mustang GT. Just 1,175 GT350s were built for the model year, and the digital Deluxe Marti Report shows this is one of only 821 built with this engine/transmission combination and one of just 438 finished in its paint code.
Finished in Brittany Blue with white rocker stripes over a black interior, this GT350 is powered by a K-code 289ci-4V V8 paired with a top-loader four-speed manual transmission. The car was optioned when new with power steering, power disc brakes, outboard driving lamps, shoulder harnesses, the extra cooling package, the Sport Deck rear seat, and the Interior Décor Group. The deluxe "Mag Star" wheels wear Goodyear Speedway tires with raised white letters.
This car was built May 25, 1967, and shipped to Holiday Ford in Sunnyvale, California, and the seller states it was sold new from that dealership on July 15, 1967. The car is documented in the Shelby Registry, and a refurbishment was completed by Revolution Speed Shop in Auburn, Washington, prior to the current owner’s 2021 acquisition.
This 1967 Shelby GT350 is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is offered at no reserve with a Deluxe Marti Report, a binder of records, and clean Florida title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
One of 1,175 GT350s built for 1967
Sold new through Holiday Ford in Sunnyvale, California
K-code 289ci-4V V8 with Holley 715 CFM carburetor
Top-loader 4-speed manual transmission
Refurbished by Revolution Speed Shop
Finished in Brittany Blue with white rocker stripes
Deluxe Marti Report included
Factory Equipment
K-code 289ci V8
Engine date code stamping 7E9Z is shown in the gallery
715cfm Holley carburetor
Aluminum intake manifold
S2MS casting is shown in the gallery
Remote-operated driver-side exterior mirror
A Deluxe Marti Report can be found in the gallery. Highlights include:
Power steering
Power disc brakes
Outboard driving lamps
Shoulder harnesses
Extra cooling package
Deluxe "Mag Star" wheels
Sport Deck rear seat
Interior Décor Group
Courtesy Light Group
Heavy-duty battery
Tachometer and trip odometer
Ford Serial Number — 7R02K202091 — visible under Shelby Serial Number
7 — 1967
R — Built at San Jose, California, assembly plant
02 — Shelby 2-Door Fastback body style
K — 289ci High-Performance V8 (K-code)
202091 — Ford Serial Number
Shelby Serial Number Decode — 67202F8A02741
67 — Model Year 1967
2 — 289 Hi-Performance V8 engine w/ Shelby modification
0 — Four-Speed Manual Transmission
2 — Thermactor Equipped (CA emissions system)
F — Shelby 2-Door Fastback
8 — Brittany Blue Paint
A — Black Decor Interior
02741 — Shelby Consecutive Production Number
Servicing & Documentation
A refurbishment is said to have been completed by Revolution Speed Shop in Auburn, Washington, prior to the current owner’s 2021 acquisition. A photo of the vehicle's entry in the Shelby Registry can be viewed in the gallery, as well as various stamping and casting numbers.
The car rides on Koni shocks, and its wheels wear Goodyear Speedway tires with raised white letters.
Known Imperfections
The vehicle is said to have been in an accident at some point, and the left-front inner was replaced as a result. The original Ford chassis number is said to have been grafted in place.
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Emergency flasher knob requires replacement
Ownership History
According to the digital Deluxe Marti Report, this 1967 Shelby GT350 was built May 25, 1967, and shipped to Holiday Ford in Sunnyvale, California. The seller states it was sold new from that dealership on July 15, 1967. The vehicle is said to have remained with a single family from 1980 through the seller's acquisition and has been registered in Florida since 2021.
Included Items
Deluxe Marti Report
Binder of records
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.