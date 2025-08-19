1967 Shelby Mustang GT350 Fastback 4-Speed

No reserve
6 days
$83,000
1967 Shelby Mustang GT350 Fastback 4-Speed
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All photos (191)

Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN67202F8A02741
Mileage indicated5,250 Miles TMU
LocationStuart, Florida
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Exterior colorBrittany Blue
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note two YouTube videos and a photo have been added.

Video gallery

1967 Shelby Mustang GT350 Fastback Start Up
Play
1967 Shelby Mustang GT350 Fastback Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

For 1967, the Shelby GT350 carried over the formula that had made it a benchmark among American performance cars: a Ford Mustang fastback reworked by Shelby American with a high-output 289ci V8, unique styling with a revised front grille and taillights, fiberglass trunk, hood, and side scoop panels, and a roster of performance options that set it apart from the standard Mustang GT. Just 1,175 GT350s were built for the model year, and the digital Deluxe Marti Report shows this is one of only 821 built with this engine/transmission combination and one of just 438 finished in its paint code.

Finished in Brittany Blue with white rocker stripes over a black interior, this GT350 is powered by a K-code 289ci-4V V8 paired with a top-loader four-speed manual transmission. The car was optioned when new with power steering, power disc brakes, outboard driving lamps, shoulder harnesses, the extra cooling package, the Sport Deck rear seat, and the Interior Décor Group. The deluxe "Mag Star" wheels wear Goodyear Speedway tires with raised white letters.

This car was built May 25, 1967, and shipped to Holiday Ford in Sunnyvale, California, and the seller states it was sold new from that dealership on July 15, 1967. The car is documented in the Shelby Registry, and a refurbishment was completed by Revolution Speed Shop in Auburn, Washington, prior to the current owner’s 2021 acquisition.

This 1967 Shelby GT350 is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is offered at no reserve with a Deluxe Marti Report, a binder of records, and clean Florida title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • One of 1,175 GT350s built for 1967

  • Sold new through Holiday Ford in Sunnyvale, California

  • K-code 289ci-4V V8 with Holley 715 CFM carburetor

  • Top-loader 4-speed manual transmission

  • Refurbished by Revolution Speed Shop

  • Finished in Brittany Blue with white rocker stripes

  • Deluxe Marti Report included

Factory Equipment

  • K-code 289ci V8

    • Engine date code stamping 7E9Z is shown in the gallery

  • 715cfm Holley carburetor

  • Aluminum intake manifold

    • S2MS casting is shown in the gallery

  • Remote-operated driver-side exterior mirror

A Deluxe Marti Report can be found in the gallery. Highlights include:

  • Power steering

  • Power disc brakes

  • Outboard driving lamps

  • Shoulder harnesses

  • Extra cooling package

  • Deluxe "Mag Star" wheels

  • Sport Deck rear seat

  • Interior Décor Group

  • Courtesy Light Group

  • Heavy-duty battery

  • Tachometer and trip odometer

  • Ford Serial Number — 7R02K202091visible under Shelby Serial Number

    • 7 — 1967

    • R — Built at San Jose, California, assembly plant

    • 02 — Shelby 2-Door Fastback body style

    • K — 289ci High-Performance V8 (K-code)

    • 202091 — Ford Serial Number

  • Shelby Serial Number Decode — 67202F8A02741

    • 67 — Model Year 1967

    • 2 — 289 Hi-Performance V8 engine w/ Shelby modification

    • 0 — Four-Speed Manual Transmission

    • 2 — Thermactor Equipped (CA emissions system)

    • F — Shelby 2-Door Fastback

    • 8 — Brittany Blue Paint

    • A — Black Decor Interior

    • 02741 — Shelby Consecutive Production Number

Servicing & Documentation

A refurbishment is said to have been completed by Revolution Speed Shop in Auburn, Washington, prior to the current owner’s 2021 acquisition. A photo of the vehicle's entry in the Shelby Registry can be viewed in the gallery, as well as various stamping and casting numbers.

The car rides on Koni shocks, and its wheels wear Goodyear Speedway tires with raised white letters.

Known Imperfections

The vehicle is said to have been in an accident at some point, and the left-front inner was replaced as a result. The original Ford chassis number is said to have been grafted in place.

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Emergency flasher knob requires replacement

Ownership History

According to the digital Deluxe Marti Report, this 1967 Shelby GT350 was built May 25, 1967, and shipped to Holiday Ford in Sunnyvale, California. The seller states it was sold new from that dealership on July 15, 1967. The vehicle is said to have remained with a single family from 1980 through the seller's acquisition and has been registered in Florida since 2021.

Included Items

  • Deluxe Marti Report

  • Binder of records

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Shelby Mustang GT350 Fastback 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
DS_ve0amt
DS_ve0amt
$83,000
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids6
Views13,416

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DS_ve0amt
Sep 10 at 5:08 PM
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