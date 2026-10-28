Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, PA was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

* * *

Introduced as part of the early evolution of Porsche’s iconic rear engine sports car, the 1967 Porsche 911 featured improvements to the transmission and suspension tuning, resulting in a noticeably more composed and predictable driving experience. Meanwhile, the German sports car retained the 911’s signature design, including its fastback profile, round headlights, and rear mounted engine.

Standard power came from an air-cooled 2.0L flat-six engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Additional features include four-wheel disc brakes, a five-gauge instrument cluster, and reclining bucket seats.

This example is now powered by a replacement 2.7L flat-six engine fitted with Weber carburetors, which was reportedly sourced from a circa 1977 Porsche 911 and already installed when Dr. Hens acquired the car. It is finished in Aga Blue over a black interior with vinyl and cloth sport seats from a 1968 911. The 911 also features a fully independent four-wheel suspension, 15” wheels with Dunlop SP Sport D40 M2 tires, ventilated disc brakes from a 911S, Koni shocks, fog lights, an exterior temperature gauge, a sunroof, and a Blaupunkt AM/FM radio.

This 1967 Porsche 911 is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity and a clean Pennsylvania in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Finished in Aga Blue

Black interior with vinyl and cloth sport seats

2.7L flat-six engine with Weber carburetors

5-speed manual transmission

Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

Factory Equipment

Fastback styling with round headlamps and fog lamps

Lightweight unibody steel construction

Fully independent four-wheel suspension

Refined suspension tuning

Signature 5-gauge instrument cluster with tachometer

Blaupunkt AM/FM radio

Sunroof

MotoMeter exterior temperature gauge

Koni shocks

Modifications

2.7L flat-six engine

Weber carburetors

1968 911-sourced sports seats

Ventilated disc brakes from a 1967 911S

911S-sourced anti-sway bars

Service

Dunlop SP Sport D40 M2 tires

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Included Items

2 sets of floor mats

New replacement grille vent assembly

Spare tire and jack

Uninstalled stock fog light brackets

Ownership History

This 1967 Porsche 911 is offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

Dr. Hens' representative states, “This '67 911 has a 2.7L engine — not original; possibly from a '77 911. It was there when Karl bought it. He drove it about 10 miles to the shop and home a couple of times. It has period-correct Porsche factory sport seats and proper foglamps that are correctly mounted.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters II Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.