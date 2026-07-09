1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe
Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The GTO was the high point of Pontiac’s muscle car era, combining aggressive styling updates with potent V8 performance and a wide range of luxury and performance options. With its stacked headlamps, coke-bottle-inspired sculpted body lines, and punchy powertrain options, the first-generation GTO remains one of the most desirable and recognizable American performance cars of the ‘60s.
This overhauled 1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe is finished in Cameo Ivory with a black Cordova vinyl top over a black Madrid Grain vinyl interior. Power comes from a numbers-matching 400 cubic-inch V8 equipped with a four‑barrel carburetor, paired with a numbers-matching Turbo Hydra-Matic three-speed automatic transmission with a Hurst shifter. The car was the subject of an overhaul said to have been completed in 2025, which included cosmetic and mechanical refurbishment.
This 1967 Pontiac GTO is offered at no reserve with a copy of the factory build sheet and a rebuilt Illinois title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Cosmetic and mechanical overhaul completed in 2025
Powered by a numbers-matching 400ci V8 (YS-code)
Numbers-matching Turbo Hydra-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Cameo Ivory with black Cordova vinyl top
Black Madrid Grain vinyl interior with wood veneer accents
Rally wheels with period-style redline tires
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (242177Z112369) decodes as:
2 – Pontiac Motor Division
42 – GTO series
17 – 2-door hardtop coupe
7 – 1967 model year
Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant
112369 – Sequential production number
Engine: YS2481 – 400ci V8, 335 HP
Transmission: PS17982 – Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic
Rear axle: E WD YC – 2.93 gear ratio
Paint: Code C – Cameo Ivory
Top: Code 2 – Black Cordova vinyl top
Interior: Code 223 – Black Madrid Grain vinyl
Center console with Hurst “His and Hers” dual-gate shifter
AM radio
Modifications
Aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel
Digital instrumentation
Servicing
An overhaul completed in 2025 is said to have included the following work:
Body refurbishment with replacement metal where required
Replacement trunk pan
Repainted in Cameo Ivory
Replacement black vinyl top
Replacement steering wheel, headliner, door panels, and carpet
400ci V8 engine overhauled
Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission overhauled
Refinishing of factory Rally wheels
Known Imperfections
Horn and windshield wipers currently inoperable (not connected)
Air conditioning and heating system currently removed
Area of pitting noted on a corner of the deck lid
Ownership History
This '67 GTO is now offered with a clean Illinois title.
Included Items
Various historical documentation (see attached)
PHS documentation
AMA Specifications
Copy of build sheet
Spare tire
Additional Information
From the seller: "In 2020, the GTO had an Illinois insurance claim for front-end damage, with the bumper, hood, front fenders, grilles, valance, radiator, and windshield all affected. No structural damage was done to the frame, and all components were replaced as part of a full restoration."
Additional documents
Vehicle Valuation Report: 1967 Pontiac GTO
Build Sheet: 1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe
PHS Documentation: 1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe
Options List: 1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe
Trim Decode: 1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe
AMA Specifications: 1967 Pontiac GTC Hardtop Coupe
News From Pontiac
GTO Production Figures
Color Chart
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.