Auction ended.

1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 07/09/26
Result
1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe
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Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN242177Z112369
Mileage indicated20 Miles TMU
LocationDes Plaines, Illinois
Engine400ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorCameo White
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1967 Pontiac GTO Start Up & Walk Around
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1967 Pontiac GTO-Drive By
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1967 Pontiac GTO-Driving POV
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The GTO was the high point of Pontiac’s muscle car era, combining aggressive styling updates with potent V8 performance and a wide range of luxury and performance options. With its stacked headlamps, coke-bottle-inspired sculpted body lines, and punchy powertrain options, the first-generation GTO remains one of the most desirable and recognizable American performance cars of the ‘60s.

This overhauled 1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe is finished in Cameo Ivory with a black Cordova vinyl top over a black Madrid Grain vinyl interior. Power comes from a numbers-matching 400 cubic-inch V8 equipped with a four‑barrel carburetor, paired with a numbers-matching Turbo Hydra-Matic three-speed automatic transmission with a Hurst shifter. The car was the subject of an overhaul said to have been completed in 2025, which included cosmetic and mechanical refurbishment.

This 1967 Pontiac GTO is offered at no reserve with a copy of the factory build sheet and a rebuilt Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Cosmetic and mechanical overhaul completed in 2025

  • Powered by a numbers-matching 400ci V8 (YS-code)

  • Numbers-matching Turbo Hydra-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Cameo Ivory with black Cordova vinyl top

  • Black Madrid Grain vinyl interior with wood veneer accents

  • Rally wheels with period-style redline tires

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (242177Z112369) decodes as:

    • 2 – Pontiac Motor Division

    • 42 – GTO series

    • 17 – 2-door hardtop coupe

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant

    • 112369 – Sequential production number

  • Engine: YS2481 – 400ci V8, 335 HP

  • Transmission: PS17982 – Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic

  • Rear axle: E WD YC – 2.93 gear ratio

  • Paint: Code C – Cameo Ivory

  • Top: Code 2 – Black Cordova vinyl top

  • Interior: Code 223 – Black Madrid Grain vinyl

  • Center console with Hurst “His and Hers” dual-gate shifter

  • AM radio

Modifications

  • Aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Digital instrumentation

Servicing

An overhaul completed in 2025 is said to have included the following work:

  • Body refurbishment with replacement metal where required

  • Replacement trunk pan

  • Repainted in Cameo Ivory

  • Replacement black vinyl top

  • Replacement steering wheel, headliner, door panels, and carpet

  • 400ci V8 engine overhauled

  • Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission overhauled

  • Refinishing of factory Rally wheels

Known Imperfections

  • Horn and windshield wipers currently inoperable (not connected)

  • Air conditioning and heating system currently removed

  • Area of pitting noted on a corner of the deck lid

Ownership History

This '67 GTO is now offered with a clean Illinois title.

Included Items

  • Various historical documentation (see attached)

  • PHS documentation

  • AMA Specifications

  • Copy of build sheet

  • Spare tire

Additional Information

From the seller: "In 2020, the GTO had an Illinois insurance claim for front-end damage, with the bumper, hood, front fenders, grilles, valance, radiator, and windshield all affected. No structural damage was done to the frame, and all components were replaced as part of a full restoration."

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1967 Pontiac GTO

Build Sheet: 1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe

PHS Documentation: 1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe

Options List: 1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe

Trim Decode: 1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe

AMA Specifications: 1967 Pontiac GTC Hardtop Coupe

News From Pontiac

GTO Production Figures

Color Chart

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
jk_ju7e9n
jk_ju7e9n
$46,010
Seller
WrigleyKane
WrigleyKane
EndedJul 09, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
Bids37
Views28,865

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