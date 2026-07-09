Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The GTO was the high point of Pontiac’s muscle car era, combining aggressive styling updates with potent V8 performance and a wide range of luxury and performance options. With its stacked headlamps, coke-bottle-inspired sculpted body lines, and punchy powertrain options, the first-generation GTO remains one of the most desirable and recognizable American performance cars of the ‘60s.

This overhauled 1967 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe is finished in Cameo Ivory with a black Cordova vinyl top over a black Madrid Grain vinyl interior. Power comes from a numbers-matching 400 cubic-inch V8 equipped with a four‑barrel carburetor, paired with a numbers-matching Turbo Hydra-Matic three-speed automatic transmission with a Hurst shifter. The car was the subject of an overhaul said to have been completed in 2025, which included cosmetic and mechanical refurbishment.

This 1967 Pontiac GTO is offered at no reserve with a copy of the factory build sheet and a rebuilt Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Cosmetic and mechanical overhaul completed in 2025

Powered by a numbers-matching 400ci V8 (YS-code)

Numbers-matching Turbo Hydra-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Cameo Ivory with black Cordova vinyl top

Black Madrid Grain vinyl interior with wood veneer accents

Rally wheels with period-style redline tires

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (242177Z112369) decodes as: 2 – Pontiac Motor Division 42 – GTO series 17 – 2-door hardtop coupe 7 – 1967 model year Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant 112369 – Sequential production number

Engine: YS2481 – 400ci V8, 335 HP

Transmission: PS17982 – Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic

Rear axle: E WD YC – 2.93 gear ratio

Paint: Code C – Cameo Ivory

Top: Code 2 – Black Cordova vinyl top

Interior: Code 223 – Black Madrid Grain vinyl

Center console with Hurst “His and Hers” dual-gate shifter

AM radio

Modifications

Aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel

Digital instrumentation

Servicing

An overhaul completed in 2025 is said to have included the following work:

Body refurbishment with replacement metal where required

Replacement trunk pan

Repainted in Cameo Ivory

Replacement black vinyl top

Replacement steering wheel, headliner, door panels, and carpet

400ci V8 engine overhauled

Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission overhauled

Refinishing of factory Rally wheels

Known Imperfections

Horn and windshield wipers currently inoperable (not connected)

Air conditioning and heating system currently removed

Area of pitting noted on a corner of the deck lid

Ownership History

This '67 GTO is now offered with a clean Illinois title.

Included Items

Various historical documentation (see attached)

PHS documentation

AMA Specifications

Copy of build sheet

Spare tire

Additional Information

From the seller: " In 2020, the GTO had an Illinois insurance claim for front-end damage, with the bumper, hood, front fenders, grilles, valance, radiator, and windshield all affected. No structural damage was done to the frame, and all components were replaced as part of a full restoration."