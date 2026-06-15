22-Years-Owned 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible
Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix represented a distinct one-year redesign in Pontiac’s full-size performance-luxury lineup, featuring a dramatic new body with hidden headlamps and a long-hood, short-deck profile. While the Grand Prix had traditionally been offered only as a hardtop coupe, 1967 uniquely introduced a factory convertible option—making it the only year this body style was available. The Grand Prix shared its platform with the Catalina but distinguished itself with upscale trim and powerful V8 engine choices.
This 1967 Grand Prix convertible was finished from the factory in Montreux Blue with a power-operated Ivory White soft top over Parchment vinyl upholstery. Power is provided by a 400ci V8 cooled by an aluminum radiator and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.
Exterior details include concealed headlights, polished trim, dual side mirrors, and 14” steel wheels with wire-look covers, while other factory amenities include power-assisted steering and drum brakes. The cabin houses two rows of bench seating with a fold-down center armrest up front, and a three-spoke steering wheel fronts a woodgrain-adorned dashboard and a cassette player.
This ‘67 Pontiac Grand Prix was acquired by the seller in 2004 and is now offered at no reserve with a top boot, reproduction window sticker, and transferable New York registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Single-model-year Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible
Powered by a 400ci V8
Three-speed automatic transmission
Finished from the factory in Montreux Blue
Power-operated Ivory White convertible top
Parchment vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Concealed headlights
Polished trim
Dual side mirrors
Fender skirts (photos show skirts mounted and unmounted)
14” steel wheels with wire-look covers
Power-assisted steering
Drum brakes
Decoding the Fisher body plate reveals the following information:
01C – Third week of January production
Style: 67 26667 – 1967 Grand Prix convertible
Body: BK00796 – Kansas City, Kansas, assembly plant; body number
Paint: D1 – Montreux Blue paint, Ivory White vinyl top
Trim: 585 – Parchment vinyl
Modifications
Aluminum radiator
Front bench seat with a fold-down center armrest in place of factory buckets
Cassette player
Known Imperfections
Scratches and other imperfections in the finish
Fuel level gauge is inoperative
Driver's seat upholstery is torn
Front bench upholstery is different than the rest of the interior
Rearview mirror shows delamination
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix in 2004, reportedly out of California.
Included Items
Top boot
Reproduction window sticker
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.