Auction ended.

22-Years-Owned 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 06/15/26
Result
22-Years-Owned 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible
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Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN266677X143138
Mileage indicated73,704 Miles TMU
LocationGreenport, New York
Engine400ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

1967 Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible Driving POV Part 1
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1967 Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible Driving POV Part 2
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1967 Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible Driving POV Part 3
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1967 Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible Idling Part 1
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1967 Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible Idling Part 2
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix represented a distinct one-year redesign in Pontiac’s full-size performance-luxury lineup, featuring a dramatic new body with hidden headlamps and a long-hood, short-deck profile. While the Grand Prix had traditionally been offered only as a hardtop coupe, 1967 uniquely introduced a factory convertible option—making it the only year this body style was available. The Grand Prix shared its platform with the Catalina but distinguished itself with upscale trim and powerful V8 engine choices.

This 1967 Grand Prix convertible was finished from the factory in Montreux Blue with a power-operated Ivory White soft top over Parchment vinyl upholstery. Power is provided by a 400ci V8 cooled by an aluminum radiator and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

Exterior details include concealed headlights, polished trim, dual side mirrors, and 14” steel wheels with wire-look covers, while other factory amenities include power-assisted steering and drum brakes. The cabin houses two rows of bench seating with a fold-down center armrest up front, and a three-spoke steering wheel fronts a woodgrain-adorned dashboard and a cassette player.

This ‘67 Pontiac Grand Prix was acquired by the seller in 2004 and is now offered at no reserve with a top boot, reproduction window sticker, and transferable New York registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Single-model-year Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible

  • Powered by a 400ci V8

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished from the factory in Montreux Blue

  • Power-operated Ivory White convertible top

  • Parchment vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Concealed headlights

  • Polished trim

  • Dual side mirrors

  • Fender skirts (photos show skirts mounted and unmounted)

  • 14” steel wheels with wire-look covers

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Drum brakes

  • Decoding the Fisher body plate reveals the following information:

    • 01C – Third week of January production

    • Style: 67 26667 – 1967 Grand Prix convertible

    • Body: BK00796 – Kansas City, Kansas, assembly plant; body number

    • Paint: D1 – Montreux Blue paint, Ivory White vinyl top

    • Trim: 585 – Parchment vinyl

Modifications

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Front bench seat with a fold-down center armrest in place of factory buckets

  • Cassette player

Known Imperfections

  • Scratches and other imperfections in the finish

  • Fuel level gauge is inoperative

  • Driver's seat upholstery is torn

  • Front bench upholstery is different than the rest of the interior

  • Rearview mirror shows delamination

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix in 2004, reportedly out of California.

Included Items

  • Top boot

  • Reproduction window sticker

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

22-Years-Owned 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
RandallP
RandallP
$20,866
Seller
Osprey
Osprey
EndedJun 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids21
Views19,652
Bids
RandallP's avatar
RandallP
Jun 15 at 6:28 PM
$19,501bid placed 
706ScottMcLaurin_rw94's avatar
706ScottMcLaurin_rw94
Jun 14 at 2:25 PM
$18,999bid placed 
KGS-3's avatar
KGS-3
Jun 14 at 4:27 AM
$16,566bid placed 
WALNUTZ's avatar
WALNUTZ
Jun 13 at 10:57 PM
$15,000bid placed 
KGS-3's avatar
KGS-3
Jun 13 at 11:08 AM
$14,500bid placed 

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