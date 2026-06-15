Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix represented a distinct one-year redesign in Pontiac’s full-size performance-luxury lineup, featuring a dramatic new body with hidden headlamps and a long-hood, short-deck profile. While the Grand Prix had traditionally been offered only as a hardtop coupe, 1967 uniquely introduced a factory convertible option—making it the only year this body style was available. The Grand Prix shared its platform with the Catalina but distinguished itself with upscale trim and powerful V8 engine choices.

This 1967 Grand Prix convertible was finished from the factory in Montreux Blue with a power-operated Ivory White soft top over Parchment vinyl upholstery. Power is provided by a 400ci V8 cooled by an aluminum radiator and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

Exterior details include concealed headlights, polished trim, dual side mirrors, and 14” steel wheels with wire-look covers, while other factory amenities include power-assisted steering and drum brakes. The cabin houses two rows of bench seating with a fold-down center armrest up front, and a three-spoke steering wheel fronts a woodgrain-adorned dashboard and a cassette player.

This ‘67 Pontiac Grand Prix was acquired by the seller in 2004 and is now offered at no reserve with a top boot, reproduction window sticker, and transferable New York registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Single-model-year Pontiac Grand Prix Convertible

Powered by a 400ci V8

Three-speed automatic transmission

Finished from the factory in Montreux Blue

Power-operated Ivory White convertible top

Parchment vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Concealed headlights

Polished trim

Dual side mirrors

Fender skirts (photos show skirts mounted and unmounted)

14” steel wheels with wire-look covers

Power-assisted steering

Drum brakes

Decoding the Fisher body plate reveals the following information: 01C – Third week of January production Style: 67 26667 – 1967 Grand Prix convertible Body: BK00796 – Kansas City, Kansas, assembly plant; body number Paint: D1 – Montreux Blue paint, Ivory White vinyl top Trim: 585 – Parchment vinyl



Modifications

Aluminum radiator

Front bench seat with a fold-down center armrest in place of factory buckets

Cassette player

Known Imperfections

Scratches and other imperfections in the finish

Fuel level gauge is inoperative

Driver's seat upholstery is torn

Front bench upholstery is different than the rest of the interior

Rearview mirror shows delamination

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix in 2004, reportedly out of California.

Included Items