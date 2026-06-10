408-Powered 1967 Plymouth Valiant Signet
Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in 1960, Plymouth’s Valiant offered a stylish and practical compact platform. With the arrival of the second generation in ‘63, the design evolved to reflect the era’s muscle car aesthetic, adopting more sculpted body lines that elevated it beyond its entry-level roots into a lightweight performance candidate. Today, modified examples like this one highlight the platform’s versatility as a compelling canvas for performance builds.
This 1967 Plymouth Valiant Signet is finished in metallic blue with side graphics over a black and blue cloth interior and is powered by a BluePrint Engines 408 cubic-inch stroker V8 paired with a three‑speed 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission.
The Blueprint long block is equipped with Edelbrock Performer RPM aluminum heads, an Air-Gap intake manifold, and a 750 CFM carburetor. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission paired with a Chrysler 8.75-inch limited-slip differential. Additionally, the car features modified suspension components, disc brakes, and fuel and cooling system enhancements. Additional upgrades include aftermarket gauges, an aluminum radiator with electric fans, a Holley electric fuel pump, and an externally mounted transmission cooler.
This modified 1967 Plymouth Valiant Signet is now offered in Oregon with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a BluePrint Engines 408ci stroker V8
727 Torqueflite automatic transmission with Stage 2 shift kit
Chrysler 8.75" limited-slip rear differential
Modified cooling system, suspension, and brake components
Finished in metallic blue with side graphics
Dark blue vinyl with black and blue cloth seat covers
Factory Equipment
Signet trim package
2-door hardtop body style
Front engine, rear-wheel-drive layout
Steel body construction
Independent front suspension with solid rear axle
Modifications
Blueprint 408ci stroker V8 long block
Edelbrock Performer RPM aluminum heads
Edelbrock Air-Gap intake manifold
Edelbrock 750 CFM carburetor
Built 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission with Stage 2 shift kit
Chrysler 8.75” limited-slip rear differential
Front disc brakes
Performance leaf springs and tubular control arms
Competition Engineering drag shocks
Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fans
Externally mounted transmission oil cooler
Holley electronic fuel pump with 3/8" fuel line
Holley external fuel pressure regulator with gauge
Equus and AutoMeter gauge set
Aftermarket anti-theft switches
Black 15” steel wheels
BFGoodrich tires
Servicing
The seller reports that the heater core has been replaced
Known Imperfections
Cracks in dash pad and tears in seats (masked by seat covers)
Clearcoat fading and bubbling beneath fuel filler area
Some corrosion on undercarriage components
Rust present on right rear rocker panel
Trunk unfinished
Ownership History
From the seller: “Selling my cherished hot rod. The car has approximately $15,000 invested in parts and has been built for strong performance while remaining street legal and reliable. It has been well cared for and is very clean inside and out.”
Included Items
Owner's manual and factory literature
Some receipts for components
Various spare parts
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.