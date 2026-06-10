Auction ended.

408-Powered 1967 Plymouth Valiant Signet

Bid to $4,250 on 06/10/26
Result
408-Powered 1967 Plymouth Valiant Signet
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Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINVH21B72280536
Mileage indicated2,800 Miles TMU
LocationNoti, Oregon
Engine408ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

1967 Plymouth Valiant Signet-Engine Start & Walk Around
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Description

Introduced in 1960, Plymouth’s Valiant offered a stylish and practical compact platform. With the arrival of the second generation in ‘63, the design evolved to reflect the era’s muscle car aesthetic, adopting more sculpted body lines that elevated it beyond its entry-level roots into a lightweight performance candidate. Today, modified examples like this one highlight the platform’s versatility as a compelling canvas for performance builds.

This 1967 Plymouth Valiant Signet is finished in metallic blue with side graphics over a black and blue cloth interior and is powered by a BluePrint Engines 408 cubic-inch stroker V8 paired with a three‑speed 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission.

The Blueprint long block is equipped with Edelbrock Performer RPM aluminum heads, an Air-Gap intake manifold, and a 750 CFM carburetor. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission paired with a Chrysler 8.75-inch limited-slip differential. Additionally, the car features modified suspension components, disc brakes, and fuel and cooling system enhancements. Additional upgrades include aftermarket gauges, an aluminum radiator with electric fans, a Holley electric fuel pump, and an externally mounted transmission cooler.

This modified 1967 Plymouth Valiant Signet is now offered in Oregon with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a BluePrint Engines 408ci stroker V8

  • 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission with Stage 2 shift kit

  • Chrysler 8.75" limited-slip rear differential

  • Modified cooling system, suspension, and brake components

  • Finished in metallic blue with side graphics

  • Dark blue vinyl with black and blue cloth seat covers

Factory Equipment

  • Signet trim package

  • 2-door hardtop body style

  • Front engine, rear-wheel-drive layout

  • Steel body construction

  • Independent front suspension with solid rear axle

Modifications

  • Blueprint 408ci stroker V8 long block

  • Edelbrock Performer RPM aluminum heads

  • Edelbrock Air-Gap intake manifold

  • Edelbrock 750 CFM carburetor

  • Built 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission with Stage 2 shift kit

  • Chrysler 8.75” limited-slip rear differential

  • Front disc brakes

  • Performance leaf springs and tubular control arms

  • Competition Engineering drag shocks

  • Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fans

  • Externally mounted transmission oil cooler

  • Holley electronic fuel pump with 3/8" fuel line

  • Holley external fuel pressure regulator with gauge

  • Equus and AutoMeter gauge set

  • Aftermarket anti-theft switches

  • Black 15” steel wheels

  • BFGoodrich tires

Servicing

The seller reports that the heater core has been replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cracks in dash pad and tears in seats (masked by seat covers)

  • Clearcoat fading and bubbling beneath fuel filler area

  • Some corrosion on undercarriage components

  • Rust present on right rear rocker panel

  • Trunk unfinished

Ownership History

From the seller: “Selling my cherished hot rod. The car has approximately $15,000 invested in parts and has been built for strong performance while remaining street legal and reliable. It has been well cared for and is very clean inside and out.”

Included Items

  • Owner's manual and factory literature

  • Some receipts for components

  • Various spare parts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

408-Powered 1967 Plymouth Valiant Signet

Last bid
shellb
shellb
$4,250
Seller
ZackaryOconnell_0q9e
ZackaryOconnell_0q9e
EndedJun 10, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids8
Views10,559
Bids
shellb's avatar
shellb
Jun 10 at 1:24 PM
$4,250bid placed 
MARKMESSENS's avatar
MARKMESSENS
Jun 9 at 9:02 PM
$4,000bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jun 4 at 12:22 AM
$3,900bid placed 
Greg3's avatar
Greg3
Jun 4 at 12:20 AM
$3,400bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jun 3 at 7:23 PM
$3,300bid placed 

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