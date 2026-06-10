Description

Introduced in 1960, Plymouth’s Valiant offered a stylish and practical compact platform. With the arrival of the second generation in ‘63, the design evolved to reflect the era’s muscle car aesthetic, adopting more sculpted body lines that elevated it beyond its entry-level roots into a lightweight performance candidate. Today, modified examples like this one highlight the platform’s versatility as a compelling canvas for performance builds.

This 1967 Plymouth Valiant Signet is finished in metallic blue with side graphics over a black and blue cloth interior and is powered by a BluePrint Engines 408 cubic-inch stroker V8 paired with a three‑speed 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission.

The Blueprint long block is equipped with Edelbrock Performer RPM aluminum heads, an Air-Gap intake manifold, and a 750 CFM carburetor. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission paired with a Chrysler 8.75-inch limited-slip differential. Additionally, the car features modified suspension components, disc brakes, and fuel and cooling system enhancements. Additional upgrades include aftermarket gauges, an aluminum radiator with electric fans, a Holley electric fuel pump, and an externally mounted transmission cooler.

This modified 1967 Plymouth Valiant Signet is now offered in Oregon with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a BluePrint Engines 408ci stroker V8

727 Torqueflite automatic transmission with Stage 2 shift kit

Chrysler 8.75" limited-slip rear differential

Modified cooling system, suspension, and brake components

Finished in metallic blue with side graphics

Dark blue vinyl with black and blue cloth seat covers

Factory Equipment

Signet trim package

2-door hardtop body style

Front engine, rear-wheel-drive layout

Steel body construction

Independent front suspension with solid rear axle

Modifications

Blueprint 408ci stroker V8 long block

Edelbrock Performer RPM aluminum heads

Edelbrock Air-Gap intake manifold

Edelbrock 750 CFM carburetor

Built 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission with Stage 2 shift kit

Chrysler 8.75” limited-slip rear differential

Front disc brakes

Performance leaf springs and tubular control arms

Competition Engineering drag shocks

Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fans

Externally mounted transmission oil cooler

Holley electronic fuel pump with 3/8" fuel line

Holley external fuel pressure regulator with gauge

Equus and AutoMeter gauge set

Aftermarket anti-theft switches

Black 15” steel wheels

BFGoodrich tires

Servicing

The seller reports that the heater core has been replaced

Known Imperfections

Cracks in dash pad and tears in seats (masked by seat covers)

Clearcoat fading and bubbling beneath fuel filler area

Some corrosion on undercarriage components

Rust present on right rear rocker panel

Trunk unfinished

Ownership History

From the seller: “Selling my cherished hot rod. The car has approximately $15,000 invested in parts and has been built for strong performance while remaining street legal and reliable. It has been well cared for and is very clean inside and out.”

Included Items