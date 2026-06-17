Auction ended.

1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight 4-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 06/17/26
Result
1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight 4-Speed
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Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:01 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINR023J71198893
Mileage indicated178 Miles TMU
LocationChuluota, Florida
Engine426ci HEMI V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Addenda and errata

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  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

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Video gallery

1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight 4-Speed Start Up
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1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight 4-Speed Walk Around
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1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight 4-Speed Inside Tour
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1967 model year, the Plymouth Belvedere II formed the basis for some of Chrysler’s most focused and uncompromising factory drag racing programs. Among the most extreme of these efforts were the RO23 Super Stock Lightweight models, purpose-built machines engineered exclusively for NHRA Super Stock competition.

Constructed in a limited run of just 55 examples and assembled off-hours at Chrysler’s Lynch Road facility so as not to disrupt regular production, the RO23 cars were stripped of all non-essential equipment in pursuit of maximum performance. Factory-delivered without insulation, seam sealer, heater, or radio, and accompanied by notices advising against street use, these cars embodied a singular purpose: domination at the drag strip.

At their core was Chrysler’s legendary 426 cubic-inch (7.0L) HEMI V8, equipped with dual four-barrel Carter carburetors and breathing through a functional oversized hood scoop. While conservatively rated at 425 horsepower, real-world output was widely known to exceed factory figures, cementing the RO23’s reputation as a formidable force in late-‘60s Super Stock competition.

This 1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight is one of just 55 produced and one of only 17 factory-equipped with the desirable A833 four-speed manual transmission. Finished in white over a black vinyl bench seat interior, the car retains its factory lightweight configuration. Remarkably, the seller notes it has never been cut, tubbed, or otherwise modified, an uncommon attribute among surviving examples of this highly specialized model.

The car underwent a restoration in 2005 and is accompanied by service records and historical documentation, including copies of the broadcast sheet, Certicard, historical titles, and a Barrett-Jackson reference noting prior authentication by recognized Mopar authority Galen Govier. Documentation also traces ownership history. The odometer indicates approximately 178 miles.

Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and a Dana 60 Sure-Grip rear axle with 4.88:1 gearing, complemented by heavy-duty suspension components and manual steering and brakes in keeping with its factory lightweight specification.

This 1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight is now offered with service records, historical documentation, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Showing 178 miles

  • One of 55 factory-built RO23 Super Stock Lightweight produced

  • One of only 17 equipped with a factory 4-speed manual transmission

  • Powered by a 7.0L 426ci Hemi V8 with dual 4-barrel carburetors

  • Finished in White (WW1) with a Black Vinyl (H1X) bench seat interior

  • Body Code Plate "Decoded" by Galen's Tag Service, LLC.

  • Historical and service documentation included

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (R023J71198893) decodes as:

    • R – Plymouth Belvedere / Satellite

    • O – Super Stock

    • 23 – Two-door Hardtop

    • J – 426 Hemi V8 (2x4-barrel carburetors, 425 hp)

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • 1 – Lynch Road, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 198893 – Sequential production number

  • The fender tag decodes as:

    • A – 1: 26” Radiator

    • S – 6: Heater delete

    • TRM – Trim: H1X Black

    • PNT – Paint: WW1 White

    • U – B: Black upper door frame color

    • RO23 – Carline and model: Belvedere Super Stock Hardtop

    • 73 – Engine: 426 Hemi

    • 3 – Transmission: 4-speed floor shift

    • 212 – Build date: 12 February 1967

    • 52041 – SO number: shipping order number

  • 7.0L 426ci Hemi V8 with dual 4-barrel carburetors

  • A833 4-speed manual transmission with floor shift

  • Dana 60 Sure-Grip rear axle (4.88:1 ratio)

  • Heavy-duty suspension components

  • Manual steering and braking systems

  • Heater delete and lightweight interior specification

  • Two-door hardtop body style

Servicing & Documentation

Extensive body tag decoding by Galen's Tag Service, LLC. can be viewed in the gallery. Historical Documentation and Service Records are included with the vehicle (see attached under Additional Documents for more details).

  • Historical documents include, but are not limited to, the following:

    • Letter from Barrett-Jackson showing the existence of a Galen Govier authentication

    • Copy of Broadcast Sheet

    • Copy of Certicard

    • Copy of original title and registration

    • Copies of every title to show progression of ownership and mileage

  • According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

    • Comprehensive restoration completed in 2005

    • Subsequent maintenance includes fuel system service and general upkeep

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chip on driver-side brake light housing

  • Paint chip on driver’s door

Ownership History

According to the seller, the following details outline this vehicle's ownership history:

  • Delivered to Ballentine Motors in Anderson, SC April 7, 1967

  • Purchased new by C.T Cromer in Anderson, SC April 20, 1967

  • J.M. in Middlesex, NC with 26 miles

  • Dave Himes of Muncie Dragway in Westfield, IN with 163 miles

  • P.S. of Zionsville, IN on March 12, 2005 with 163 miles

  • Don Wallace of Tampa, FL on Feb 12th, 2007 with 166 miles, titled with an error recorded as 1661 miles

  • Douglas Kenny of Riverview, FL on Jan 29, 2011 with 166 miles titled with 1661 miles

  • Current owner in Chuluota, FL on Feb 9, 2026 with 178 miles titled with 1661 miles

Included Items

  • Decoding documentation by Galen's Tag Service, LLC.

  • Historical documentation

  • Service records

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Historical Documentation: 1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight

Service Records: 1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
DavidDufresne_sb3e
DavidDufresne_sb3e
$108,070
Seller
scooterdtm
scooterdtm
EndedJun 17, 2026 at 6:01 PM UTC
Bids15
Views35,629
Bids
DavidDufresne_sb3e's avatar
DavidDufresne_sb3e
Jun 17 at 5:59 PM
$101,000bid placed 
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LLC-psv52j9g
Jun 17 at 12:42 PM
$100,000bid placed 
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cv_10agmj
Jun 16 at 9:10 PM
$94,000bid placed 
LLC-psv52j9g's avatar
LLC-psv52j9g
Jun 16 at 8:13 PM
$90,000bid placed 
cv_10agmj's avatar
cv_10agmj
Jun 16 at 8:05 PM
$87,000bid placed 

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