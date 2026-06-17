Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1967 model year, the Plymouth Belvedere II formed the basis for some of Chrysler’s most focused and uncompromising factory drag racing programs. Among the most extreme of these efforts were the RO23 Super Stock Lightweight models, purpose-built machines engineered exclusively for NHRA Super Stock competition.

Constructed in a limited run of just 55 examples and assembled off-hours at Chrysler’s Lynch Road facility so as not to disrupt regular production, the RO23 cars were stripped of all non-essential equipment in pursuit of maximum performance. Factory-delivered without insulation, seam sealer, heater, or radio, and accompanied by notices advising against street use, these cars embodied a singular purpose: domination at the drag strip.

At their core was Chrysler’s legendary 426 cubic-inch (7.0L) HEMI V8, equipped with dual four-barrel Carter carburetors and breathing through a functional oversized hood scoop. While conservatively rated at 425 horsepower, real-world output was widely known to exceed factory figures, cementing the RO23’s reputation as a formidable force in late-‘60s Super Stock competition.

This 1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight is one of just 55 produced and one of only 17 factory-equipped with the desirable A833 four-speed manual transmission. Finished in white over a black vinyl bench seat interior, the car retains its factory lightweight configuration. Remarkably, the seller notes it has never been cut, tubbed, or otherwise modified, an uncommon attribute among surviving examples of this highly specialized model.

The car underwent a restoration in 2005 and is accompanied by service records and historical documentation, including copies of the broadcast sheet, Certicard, historical titles, and a Barrett-Jackson reference noting prior authentication by recognized Mopar authority Galen Govier. Documentation also traces ownership history. The odometer indicates approximately 178 miles.

Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and a Dana 60 Sure-Grip rear axle with 4.88:1 gearing, complemented by heavy-duty suspension components and manual steering and brakes in keeping with its factory lightweight specification.

This 1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight is now offered with service records, historical documentation, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Showing 178 miles

One of 55 factory-built RO23 Super Stock Lightweight produced

One of only 17 equipped with a factory 4-speed manual transmission

Powered by a 7.0L 426ci Hemi V8 with dual 4-barrel carburetors

Finished in White (WW1) with a Black Vinyl (H1X) bench seat interior

Body Code Plate "Decoded" by Galen's Tag Service, LLC.

Historical and service documentation included

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (R023J71198893) decodes as: R – Plymouth Belvedere / Satellite O – Super Stock 23 – Two-door Hardtop J – 426 Hemi V8 (2x4-barrel carburetors, 425 hp) 7 – 1967 model year 1 – Lynch Road, Michigan, assembly plant 198893 – Sequential production number

The fender tag decodes as: A – 1: 26” Radiator S – 6: Heater delete TRM – Trim: H1X Black PNT – Paint: WW1 White U – B: Black upper door frame color RO23 – Carline and model: Belvedere Super Stock Hardtop 73 – Engine: 426 Hemi 3 – Transmission: 4-speed floor shift 212 – Build date: 12 February 1967 52041 – SO number: shipping order number

7.0L 426ci Hemi V8 with dual 4-barrel carburetors

A833 4-speed manual transmission with floor shift

Dana 60 Sure-Grip rear axle (4.88:1 ratio)

Heavy-duty suspension components

Manual steering and braking systems

Heater delete and lightweight interior specification

Two-door hardtop body style

Servicing & Documentation

Extensive body tag decoding by Galen's Tag Service, LLC. can be viewed in the gallery. Historical Documentation and Service Records are included with the vehicle (see attached under Additional Documents for more details).

Historical documents include, but are not limited to, the following: Letter from Barrett-Jackson showing the existence of a Galen Govier authentication Copy of Broadcast Sheet Copy of Certicard Copy of original title and registration Copies of every title to show progression of ownership and mileage

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed: Comprehensive restoration completed in 2005 Subsequent maintenance includes fuel system service and general upkeep



Known Imperfections

Paint chip on driver-side brake light housing

Paint chip on driver’s door

Ownership History

According to the seller, the following details outline this vehicle's ownership history:

Delivered to Ballentine Motors in Anderson, SC April 7, 1967

Purchased new by C.T Cromer in Anderson, SC April 20, 1967

J.M. in Middlesex, NC with 26 miles

Dave Himes of Muncie Dragway in Westfield, IN with 163 miles

P.S. of Zionsville, IN on March 12, 2005 with 163 miles

Don Wallace of Tampa, FL on Feb 12th, 2007 with 166 miles, titled with an error recorded as 1661 miles

Douglas Kenny of Riverview, FL on Jan 29, 2011 with 166 miles titled with 1661 miles

Current owner in Chuluota, FL on Feb 9, 2026 with 178 miles titled with 1661 miles

Included Items