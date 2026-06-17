1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight 4-Speed
Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:01 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 1967 model year, the Plymouth Belvedere II formed the basis for some of Chrysler’s most focused and uncompromising factory drag racing programs. Among the most extreme of these efforts were the RO23 Super Stock Lightweight models, purpose-built machines engineered exclusively for NHRA Super Stock competition.
Constructed in a limited run of just 55 examples and assembled off-hours at Chrysler’s Lynch Road facility so as not to disrupt regular production, the RO23 cars were stripped of all non-essential equipment in pursuit of maximum performance. Factory-delivered without insulation, seam sealer, heater, or radio, and accompanied by notices advising against street use, these cars embodied a singular purpose: domination at the drag strip.
At their core was Chrysler’s legendary 426 cubic-inch (7.0L) HEMI V8, equipped with dual four-barrel Carter carburetors and breathing through a functional oversized hood scoop. While conservatively rated at 425 horsepower, real-world output was widely known to exceed factory figures, cementing the RO23’s reputation as a formidable force in late-‘60s Super Stock competition.
This 1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight is one of just 55 produced and one of only 17 factory-equipped with the desirable A833 four-speed manual transmission. Finished in white over a black vinyl bench seat interior, the car retains its factory lightweight configuration. Remarkably, the seller notes it has never been cut, tubbed, or otherwise modified, an uncommon attribute among surviving examples of this highly specialized model.
The car underwent a restoration in 2005 and is accompanied by service records and historical documentation, including copies of the broadcast sheet, Certicard, historical titles, and a Barrett-Jackson reference noting prior authentication by recognized Mopar authority Galen Govier. Documentation also traces ownership history. The odometer indicates approximately 178 miles.
Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and a Dana 60 Sure-Grip rear axle with 4.88:1 gearing, complemented by heavy-duty suspension components and manual steering and brakes in keeping with its factory lightweight specification.
This 1967 Plymouth Belvedere II RO23 Super Stock Lightweight is now offered with service records, historical documentation, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Showing 178 miles
One of 55 factory-built RO23 Super Stock Lightweight produced
One of only 17 equipped with a factory 4-speed manual transmission
Powered by a 7.0L 426ci Hemi V8 with dual 4-barrel carburetors
Finished in White (WW1) with a Black Vinyl (H1X) bench seat interior
Body Code Plate "Decoded" by Galen's Tag Service, LLC.
Historical and service documentation included
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (R023J71198893) decodes as:
R – Plymouth Belvedere / Satellite
O – Super Stock
23 – Two-door Hardtop
J – 426 Hemi V8 (2x4-barrel carburetors, 425 hp)
7 – 1967 model year
1 – Lynch Road, Michigan, assembly plant
198893 – Sequential production number
The fender tag decodes as:
A – 1: 26” Radiator
S – 6: Heater delete
TRM – Trim: H1X Black
PNT – Paint: WW1 White
U – B: Black upper door frame color
RO23 – Carline and model: Belvedere Super Stock Hardtop
73 – Engine: 426 Hemi
3 – Transmission: 4-speed floor shift
212 – Build date: 12 February 1967
52041 – SO number: shipping order number
7.0L 426ci Hemi V8 with dual 4-barrel carburetors
A833 4-speed manual transmission with floor shift
Dana 60 Sure-Grip rear axle (4.88:1 ratio)
Heavy-duty suspension components
Manual steering and braking systems
Heater delete and lightweight interior specification
Two-door hardtop body style
Servicing & Documentation
Extensive body tag decoding by Galen's Tag Service, LLC. can be viewed in the gallery. Historical Documentation and Service Records are included with the vehicle (see attached under Additional Documents for more details).
Historical documents include, but are not limited to, the following:
Letter from Barrett-Jackson showing the existence of a Galen Govier authentication
Copy of Broadcast Sheet
Copy of Certicard
Copy of original title and registration
Copies of every title to show progression of ownership and mileage
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Comprehensive restoration completed in 2005
Subsequent maintenance includes fuel system service and general upkeep
Known Imperfections
Paint chip on driver-side brake light housing
Paint chip on driver’s door
Ownership History
According to the seller, the following details outline this vehicle's ownership history:
Delivered to Ballentine Motors in Anderson, SC April 7, 1967
Purchased new by C.T Cromer in Anderson, SC April 20, 1967
J.M. in Middlesex, NC with 26 miles
Dave Himes of Muncie Dragway in Westfield, IN with 163 miles
P.S. of Zionsville, IN on March 12, 2005 with 163 miles
Don Wallace of Tampa, FL on Feb 12th, 2007 with 166 miles, titled with an error recorded as 1661 miles
Douglas Kenny of Riverview, FL on Jan 29, 2011 with 166 miles titled with 1661 miles
Current owner in Chuluota, FL on Feb 9, 2026 with 178 miles titled with 1661 miles
Included Items
Decoding documentation by Galen's Tag Service, LLC.
Historical documentation
Service records
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.