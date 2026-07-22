Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Trail 90 occupies a specific place in Honda's American story. It arrived at a moment when Honda was systematically proving that motorcycles could be approachable, practical, and fun for people who had never considered owning one — and the CT90 made that case better than almost anything else in the lineup. Small enough to toss in a truck bed, mechanically simple enough to fix trailside, and just capable enough to go places a road bike couldn't follow, it became a fixture on farms, campgrounds, and fire roads across the country.

This early 1967 Trail 90 is finished in Scarlet Red and received a sympathetic refurbishment in 2001–2002. The seller states that this example has taken multiple trophies at local shows and that it was photographed at the White Rose Motorcycle Club's Vintage Japanese meet in Pennsylvania in 2002. An image of the bike appeared in Aaron P. Franks' book Honda Motorcycles, which was published in 2003.

This 1967 Honda Trail 90 is now offered at no reserve with a removed stock speedometer, a tool kit, an owner’s manual, a replacement reproduction seat, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Early 1967 production by serial number

Featured in Aaron P. Franks' Honda Motorcycles (2003)

Refurbishment completed 2002

Finished in Scarlet Red paint

Tool kit and owner's manual included

Factory Equipment

89cc single-cylinder engine

Dual-range 8-speed transmission (4-speed low / 4-speed high)

Automatic clutch

17" wheels front and rear

Drum brakes front and rear

Leading link front suspension

Swingarm rear suspension

Body-color front and rear fenders

Chrome headlight bezel

Chrome handlebars

Chrome exhaust with heat shield

Single seat with chrome trim

Folding foot pegs

Center stand

Modifications

The speedometer has been replaced

Servicing & Documentation

From the seller: “Frame off restoration done in 2001-2002 with an effort to retain as much originality as possible and attention to detail. I’ve restored several Honda’s over the years and strive for originality as opposed to ‘over restored’. All OEM parts used, even down to the proper metric cotter pins. No aftermarket or hardware store hardware was used. All parts replaced are correct and OEM.” The following work was said to be completed as part of the 2001–2002 refurbishment:

Valve job performed

Clutch pack replaced

Charge stator replaced

Chain and sprockets replaced

Exhaust replaced

Belly pan replaced

Numerous small parts replaced throughout

Center stand, foot peg bar, and engine covers repainted

Brake, throttle, and speedometer cables replaced

Battery replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Some wear on fasteners and spokes

Factory seat has one split at the chrome trim piece (see gallery)

Original speedometer odometer non-functional (included with sale; replacement speedometer installed reportedly showing miles since refurbishment)

Ownership History

This 1967 Honda CT90 Trail was acquired by the seller in 1999, reportedly from the original owner.

Included Items

Tool kit

Owner's manual

Removed speedometer

Reproduction seat

Additional Information

From the seller: "All original Scarlet Red paint. The only parts have been repainted are the center stand, foot peg bar, and engine covers. The paint shows well, but it does have some chips and a dent here or there adding to the patina and originality. Although multitudes of CT’s were produced over the years, finding one in this original condition is extremely rare since most were run into the ground and have not survived."