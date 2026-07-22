1967 Honda CT90 Trail
Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Trail 90 occupies a specific place in Honda's American story. It arrived at a moment when Honda was systematically proving that motorcycles could be approachable, practical, and fun for people who had never considered owning one — and the CT90 made that case better than almost anything else in the lineup. Small enough to toss in a truck bed, mechanically simple enough to fix trailside, and just capable enough to go places a road bike couldn't follow, it became a fixture on farms, campgrounds, and fire roads across the country.
This early 1967 Trail 90 is finished in Scarlet Red and received a sympathetic refurbishment in 2001–2002. The seller states that this example has taken multiple trophies at local shows and that it was photographed at the White Rose Motorcycle Club's Vintage Japanese meet in Pennsylvania in 2002. An image of the bike appeared in Aaron P. Franks' book Honda Motorcycles, which was published in 2003.
This 1967 Honda Trail 90 is now offered at no reserve with a removed stock speedometer, a tool kit, an owner’s manual, a replacement reproduction seat, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Early 1967 production by serial number
Featured in Aaron P. Franks' Honda Motorcycles (2003)
Refurbishment completed 2002
Finished in Scarlet Red paint
Tool kit and owner's manual included
Factory Equipment
89cc single-cylinder engine
Dual-range 8-speed transmission (4-speed low / 4-speed high)
Automatic clutch
17" wheels front and rear
Drum brakes front and rear
Leading link front suspension
Swingarm rear suspension
Body-color front and rear fenders
Chrome headlight bezel
Chrome handlebars
Chrome exhaust with heat shield
Single seat with chrome trim
Folding foot pegs
Center stand
Modifications
The speedometer has been replaced
Servicing & Documentation
From the seller: “Frame off restoration done in 2001-2002 with an effort to retain as much originality as possible and attention to detail. I’ve restored several Honda’s over the years and strive for originality as opposed to ‘over restored’. All OEM parts used, even down to the proper metric cotter pins. No aftermarket or hardware store hardware was used. All parts replaced are correct and OEM.” The following work was said to be completed as part of the 2001–2002 refurbishment:
Valve job performed
Clutch pack replaced
Charge stator replaced
Chain and sprockets replaced
Exhaust replaced
Belly pan replaced
Numerous small parts replaced throughout
Center stand, foot peg bar, and engine covers repainted
Brake, throttle, and speedometer cables replaced
Battery replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Some wear on fasteners and spokes
Factory seat has one split at the chrome trim piece (see gallery)
Original speedometer odometer non-functional (included with sale; replacement speedometer installed reportedly showing miles since refurbishment)
Ownership History
This 1967 Honda CT90 Trail was acquired by the seller in 1999, reportedly from the original owner.
Included Items
Tool kit
Owner's manual
Removed speedometer
Reproduction seat
Additional Information
From the seller: "All original Scarlet Red paint. The only parts have been repainted are the center stand, foot peg bar, and engine covers. The paint shows well, but it does have some chips and a dent here or there adding to the patina and originality. Although multitudes of CT’s were produced over the years, finding one in this original condition is extremely rare since most were run into the ground and have not survived."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.