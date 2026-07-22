Auction ended.

1967 Honda CT90 Trail

No reserve
Sold for on 07/22/26
Result
1967 Honda CT90 Trail
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
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All photos (34)

Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCT90122785
Mileage indicated135 Miles TMU
LocationEmmaus, Pennsylvania
Engine89cc Single-Cylinder
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorScarlet Red
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1967 Honda CT90 Trail Start Up
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Trail 90 occupies a specific place in Honda's American story. It arrived at a moment when Honda was systematically proving that motorcycles could be approachable, practical, and fun for people who had never considered owning one — and the CT90 made that case better than almost anything else in the lineup. Small enough to toss in a truck bed, mechanically simple enough to fix trailside, and just capable enough to go places a road bike couldn't follow, it became a fixture on farms, campgrounds, and fire roads across the country.

This early 1967 Trail 90 is finished in Scarlet Red and received a sympathetic refurbishment in 2001–2002. The seller states that this example has taken multiple trophies at local shows and that it was photographed at the White Rose Motorcycle Club's Vintage Japanese meet in Pennsylvania in 2002. An image of the bike appeared in Aaron P. Franks' book Honda Motorcycles, which was published in 2003.

This 1967 Honda Trail 90 is now offered at no reserve with a removed stock speedometer, a tool kit, an owner’s manual, a replacement reproduction seat, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Early 1967 production by serial number

  • Featured in Aaron P. Franks' Honda Motorcycles (2003)

  • Refurbishment completed 2002

  • Finished in Scarlet Red paint

  • Tool kit and owner's manual included

Factory Equipment

  • 89cc single-cylinder engine

  • Dual-range 8-speed transmission (4-speed low / 4-speed high)

  • Automatic clutch

  • 17" wheels front and rear

  • Drum brakes front and rear

  • Leading link front suspension

  • Swingarm rear suspension

  • Body-color front and rear fenders

  • Chrome headlight bezel

  • Chrome handlebars

  • Chrome exhaust with heat shield

  • Single seat with chrome trim

  • Folding foot pegs

  • Center stand

Modifications

  • The speedometer has been replaced

Servicing & Documentation

From the seller: “Frame off restoration done in 2001-2002 with an effort to retain as much originality as possible and attention to detail. I’ve restored several Honda’s over the years and strive for originality as opposed to ‘over restored’. All OEM parts used, even down to the proper metric cotter pins. No aftermarket or hardware store hardware was used. All parts replaced are correct and OEM.” The following work was said to be completed as part of the 2001–2002 refurbishment:

  • Valve job performed

  • Clutch pack replaced

  • Charge stator replaced

  • Chain and sprockets replaced

  • Exhaust replaced

  • Belly pan replaced

  • Numerous small parts replaced throughout

  • Center stand, foot peg bar, and engine covers repainted

  • Brake, throttle, and speedometer cables replaced

  • Battery replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Some wear on fasteners and spokes

  • Factory seat has one split at the chrome trim piece (see gallery)

  • Original speedometer odometer non-functional (included with sale; replacement speedometer installed reportedly showing miles since refurbishment)

Ownership History

This 1967 Honda CT90 Trail was acquired by the seller in 1999, reportedly from the original owner.

Included Items

  • Tool kit

  • Owner's manual

  • Removed speedometer

  • Reproduction seat

Additional Information

From the seller: "All original Scarlet Red paint. The only parts have been repainted are the center stand, foot peg bar, and engine covers. The paint shows well, but it does have some chips and a dent here or there adding to the patina and originality. Although multitudes of CT’s were produced over the years, finding one in this original condition is extremely rare since most were run into the ground and have not survived."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Honda CT90 Trail · No reserve

Sold to
FortyFord
FortyFord
$3,100
Seller
bee-jay
bee-jay
EndedJul 22, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC
Bids20
Views14,212

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