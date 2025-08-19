1967 Ford Mustang Coupe 289

11 days
$6,700
1967 Ford Mustang Coupe 289
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All photos (56)

Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN7R01C239015
Mileage indicated55,250 Miles TMU
LocationSaint David, Arizona
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWimbledon White
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The 1967 Ford Mustang showcased the first major update of Ford’s wildly successful pony car and introduced a longer, wider body and more aggressive styling. Buyers could choose from three body styles, as well as special performance models, and engine options ranged from the economical inline-six to several V8s, including the popular 289ci.

Featuring a formal roofline, comfortable seating, and a usable trunk, the Coupe body appealed to buyers seeking sporty looks with everyday practicality. This example has been refinished in Wimbledon White over a black interior with vinyl-upholstered bucket seats with seat belts. Power comes from a 289ci V8 with a two-barrel carburetor, mated to a three-speed automatic transmission.

The car's features also include 14” steel wheels with full covers, a dual hydraulic braking system, wide front suspension, a redesigned dashboard and instrument cluster, center console, and heater/defroster.

This 1967 Ford Mustang Hardtop is now offered with a Mustang Encyclopedia and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Refinished in Wimbledon White

  • Black interior with vinyl-upholstered bucket seats

  • 289ci V8 engine with 2-barrel carburetor

  • C-4 three-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • 14” steel wheels with full covers

  • Dual hydraulic braking system

  • Floor-mounted shifter

  • Heater/defroster

  • AM radio

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 65A – Hardtop coupe with standard interior

    • Color: M – Wimbledon White

    • Trim: 2A – Black vinyl with standard buckets

    • Date: 01V – 1 August 1966 build date

    • DSO: 71 – Los Angeles District Sales Office

    • Axle: 0 – 2.79:1 rear axle ratio with standard differential

    • Trans: W – C-4 automatic transmission

  • The chassis number (7R01C239015) decodes as:

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • R – San Jose, California, assembly plant

    • 01 – 2-door hardtop

    • C – 289ci V8 2BBL

    • 239015 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Air conditioning system

Servicing

  • Dayton whitewall tires

  • Replacement gauge trim

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

  • Some wear on interior surfaces

  • Air conditioning system does not blow cold

  • Parking brake cables require adjustment

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1967 Ford Mustang Hardtop acquired it in August 2018.

Included Items

  • Black Carpeted Mustang floor mats

  • Trunk mat

  • Spare tire with cover

  • Lug wrench

  • 2 sets of keys

  • “The Club” anti-theft device

  • Fire extinguisher

  • Mustang Encyclopedia

Additional Information

From the seller: "This Mustang is factory original with no modifications, fresh paint in its original color, a 289 V8, automatic transmission, and its original upholstery. To the best of my knowledge, the only item that has been replaced is the instrument cluster trim."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Ford Mustang Coupe 289

Current bid
scott_jerome_craft
scott_jerome_craft
$6,700
Seller
JDragoon
JDragoon
EndingMon, Oct 05 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids7
Views1,088

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scott_jerome_craft's avatar
scott_jerome_craft
Sep 23 at 8:02 PM
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JGZ_b14d59
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JamesBraukman_cn8b
Sep 23 at 11:26 AM
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JGZ_b14d59
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Jamwatt
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