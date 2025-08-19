1967 Ford Mustang Coupe 289
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
The 1967 Ford Mustang showcased the first major update of Ford’s wildly successful pony car and introduced a longer, wider body and more aggressive styling. Buyers could choose from three body styles, as well as special performance models, and engine options ranged from the economical inline-six to several V8s, including the popular 289ci.
Featuring a formal roofline, comfortable seating, and a usable trunk, the Coupe body appealed to buyers seeking sporty looks with everyday practicality. This example has been refinished in Wimbledon White over a black interior with vinyl-upholstered bucket seats with seat belts. Power comes from a 289ci V8 with a two-barrel carburetor, mated to a three-speed automatic transmission.
The car's features also include 14” steel wheels with full covers, a dual hydraulic braking system, wide front suspension, a redesigned dashboard and instrument cluster, center console, and heater/defroster.
This 1967 Ford Mustang Hardtop is now offered with a Mustang Encyclopedia and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Refinished in Wimbledon White
Black interior with vinyl-upholstered bucket seats
289ci V8 engine with 2-barrel carburetor
C-4 three-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
14” steel wheels with full covers
Dual hydraulic braking system
Floor-mounted shifter
Heater/defroster
AM radio
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 65A – Hardtop coupe with standard interior
Color: M – Wimbledon White
Trim: 2A – Black vinyl with standard buckets
Date: 01V – 1 August 1966 build date
DSO: 71 – Los Angeles District Sales Office
Axle: 0 – 2.79:1 rear axle ratio with standard differential
Trans: W – C-4 automatic transmission
The chassis number (7R01C239015) decodes as:
7 – 1967 model year
R – San Jose, California, assembly plant
01 – 2-door hardtop
C – 289ci V8 2BBL
239015 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Air conditioning system
Servicing
Dayton whitewall tires
Replacement gauge trim
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Some wear on interior surfaces
Air conditioning system does not blow cold
Parking brake cables require adjustment
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1967 Ford Mustang Hardtop acquired it in August 2018.
Included Items
Black Carpeted Mustang floor mats
Trunk mat
Spare tire with cover
Lug wrench
2 sets of keys
“The Club” anti-theft device
Fire extinguisher
Mustang Encyclopedia
Additional Information
From the seller: "This Mustang is factory original with no modifications, fresh paint in its original color, a 289 V8, automatic transmission, and its original upholstery. To the best of my knowledge, the only item that has been replaced is the instrument cluster trim."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.