Description

The 1967 Ford Mustang showcased the first major update of Ford’s wildly successful pony car and introduced a longer, wider body and more aggressive styling. Buyers could choose from three body styles, as well as special performance models, and engine options ranged from the economical inline-six to several V8s, including the popular 289ci.

Featuring a formal roofline, comfortable seating, and a usable trunk, the Coupe body appealed to buyers seeking sporty looks with everyday practicality. This example has been refinished in Wimbledon White over a black interior with vinyl-upholstered bucket seats with seat belts. Power comes from a 289ci V8 with a two-barrel carburetor, mated to a three-speed automatic transmission.

The car's features also include 14” steel wheels with full covers, a dual hydraulic braking system, wide front suspension, a redesigned dashboard and instrument cluster, center console, and heater/defroster.

This 1967 Ford Mustang Hardtop is now offered with a Mustang Encyclopedia and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Refinished in Wimbledon White

Black interior with vinyl-upholstered bucket seats

289ci V8 engine with 2-barrel carburetor

C-4 three-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

14” steel wheels with full covers

Dual hydraulic braking system

Floor-mounted shifter

Heater/defroster

AM radio

The data plate decodes as: Body: 65A – Hardtop coupe with standard interior Color: M – Wimbledon White Trim: 2A – Black vinyl with standard buckets Date: 01V – 1 August 1966 build date DSO: 71 – Los Angeles District Sales Office Axle: 0 – 2.79:1 rear axle ratio with standard differential Trans: W – C-4 automatic transmission

The chassis number (7R01C239015) decodes as: 7 – 1967 model year R – San Jose, California, assembly plant 01 – 2-door hardtop C – 289ci V8 2BBL 239015 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Air conditioning system

Servicing

Dayton whitewall tires

Replacement gauge trim

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Some wear on interior surfaces

Air conditioning system does not blow cold

Parking brake cables require adjustment

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1967 Ford Mustang Hardtop acquired it in August 2018.

Included Items

Black Carpeted Mustang floor mats

Trunk mat

Spare tire with cover

Lug wrench

2 sets of keys

“The Club” anti-theft device

Fire extinguisher

Mustang Encyclopedia

Additional Information

From the seller: "This Mustang is factory original with no modifications, fresh paint in its original color, a 289 V8, automatic transmission, and its original upholstery. To the best of my knowledge, the only item that has been replaced is the instrument cluster trim."