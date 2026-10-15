40-Years-Owned 1967 Ford Mustang GT/A Fastback 390
Ending Thu, Oct 15 at 10:00 PM UTC
Recommended services
Addenda and errata
Please note the Standard Marti Report for this Mustang has been added to Additional Documents.
Please note YouTube videos and undercarriage photos have been added.
Video gallery
Description
The 1967 Mustang GT marks the moment the pony car matured into a serious performer. Ford widened the body and reshaped the engine bay that year to accept big-block FE power. Displacing 390 cubic inches from a 4.05-inch bore and 3.78-inch stroke, the cast-iron V8 pairs a four-barrel carburetor with 10.5:1 compression, producing a factory rated 335 horsepower at 4,800 rpm and 427 pound-feet of torque at 3,200 rpm. That broad, low-rpm torque makes the car feel effortless in traffic and commanding on open highways.
Buyers could specify a four-speed manual on the GT or a three-speed automatic, which became the GT/A. Optional power front disc brakes and heavy-duty suspension components help the chassis manage the added output with confidence.
Car and Driver magazine (November 1966) tested a Mustang GT and reported, “The Mustang 390 GT is as hot as spit on a griddle. In fact, it's the fastest of the current crop of sporty-type cars from Detroit…”
This ’67 Fastback was handed down to its current owner by his grandfather, who refurbished the car to its current condition. Originally Raven Black, it was resprayed an attractive red. The Mustang has been in the family since the early 1980s.
This 1967 Ford Mustang GT/A Fastback is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Three-generation family Mustang
390ci FE-series V8 with a 4-bbl carburetor
C6 3-speed SelectShift Cruise-O-Matic automatic
Finished in red with black vinyl interior
Factory Equipment
GT Equipment Group with fog lamps and GT side stripes
Dual exhaust with chrome outlets through the rear valance
Power-assisted front disc brakes
Power steering
Heavy-duty suspension
F70×14 Wide-Oval tires
Sport Deck folding rear seat
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 63A – 2-Door Fastback
Color: A5 – Black paint (now red)
Trim: 2A – Black vinyl seats
Date: 19M – December 19, 1966, build date
DSO: 34– Indianapolis, Indiana, District Sales Office
Axle: 1– 3.00:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential
Transmission: U – C6 Automatic
The chassis number (7F02S134921) decodes as:
7 – Model year 1967
F –Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
02 – Body series: 2+2 Fastback
S – 390 cu in 4-barrel V8, 335 hp engine
134921 – Consecutive unit number
Servicing & Documentation
September 2026: Brake repairs
Known Imperfections
Side stripe missing on passenger side
Side stripe partially missing on driver side
Ownership History
This 1967 Ford Mustang GT/A Fastback was acquired in the early 1980s and has been in the same family for three generations.
Included Items
Owner’s Manual
Receipts from 1984
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.