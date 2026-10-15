Description

The 1967 Mustang GT marks the moment the pony car matured into a serious performer. Ford widened the body and reshaped the engine bay that year to accept big-block FE power. Displacing 390 cubic inches from a 4.05-inch bore and 3.78-inch stroke, the cast-iron V8 pairs a four-barrel carburetor with 10.5:1 compression, producing a factory rated 335 horsepower at 4,800 rpm and 427 pound-feet of torque at 3,200 rpm. That broad, low-rpm torque makes the car feel effortless in traffic and commanding on open highways.

Buyers could specify a four-speed manual on the GT or a three-speed automatic, which became the GT/A. Optional power front disc brakes and heavy-duty suspension components help the chassis manage the added output with confidence.

Car and Driver magazine (November 1966) tested a Mustang GT and reported, “The Mustang 390 GT is as hot as spit on a griddle. In fact, it's the fastest of the current crop of sporty-type cars from Detroit…”

This ’67 Fastback was handed down to its current owner by his grandfather, who refurbished the car to its current condition. Originally Raven Black, it was resprayed an attractive red. The Mustang has been in the family since the early 1980s.

This 1967 Ford Mustang GT/A Fastback is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Three-generation family Mustang

390ci FE-series V8 with a 4-bbl carburetor

C6 3-speed SelectShift Cruise-O-Matic automatic

Finished in red with black vinyl interior

Factory Equipment

GT Equipment Group with fog lamps and GT side stripes

Dual exhaust with chrome outlets through the rear valance

Power-assisted front disc brakes

Power steering

Heavy-duty suspension

F70×14 Wide-Oval tires

Sport Deck folding rear seat

The data plate decodes as : Body: 63A – 2-Door Fastback Color: A5 – Black paint (now red) Trim: 2A – Black vinyl seats Date: 19M – December 19, 1966, build date DSO: 34– Indianapolis, Indiana, District Sales Office Axle: 1– 3.00:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential Transmission: U – C6 Automatic

The chassis number (7F02S134921) decodes as: 7 – Model year 1967 F –Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 02 – Body series: 2+2 Fastback S – 390 cu in 4-barrel V8, 335 hp engine 134921 – Consecutive unit number



Servicing & Documentation

September 2026: Brake repairs

Known Imperfections

Side stripe missing on passenger side

Side stripe partially missing on driver side

Ownership History

This 1967 Ford Mustang GT/A Fastback was acquired in the early 1980s and has been in the same family for three generations.

Included Items

Owner’s Manual

Receipts from 1984

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com