Auction ended.

1967 Ford Mustang Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 07/07/26
Result
1967 Ford Mustang Convertible
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Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN7T03T198143
Mileage indicated15,600 Miles TMU
LocationEast Northport, New York
Engine200ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorGreen

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 1967, the Mustang received its first major revision since its 1964 debut. Driven by the necessity to remain competitive against its new rivals from Chevrolet and Pontiac, Ford engineers initiated a comprehensive update.

The body was widened and lengthened, giving the Mustang a more muscular stance while preserving its iconic long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. The suspension was refreshed, and the interior shifted from the twin-cowl dashboard toward a more driver-focused instrument cluster.

These changes improved comfort and safety, and Ford introduced different interior appearance package options.

This ‘67 Mustang convertible was acquired in 2021 by the seller, who reports the car had remained with the previous owner’s family since the 1970s. Recommissioning work in 2021 included fluid services, a refresh of the brakes and suspension, and replacement of the convertible top, tires, and trunk floor.

Wearing an older dark green repaint, this droptop Mustang features an Ivy Gold interior and is powered by a 200ci inline six paired with a C4 automatic transmission.

This 1967 Ford Mustang convertible is now offered at no reserve with transferrable New York registration.

Highlights

  • 200ci inline-six

  • C4 Automatic transmission

  • Dark green paint with black soft top

  • Ivy Gold upholstery

  • 14” steel wheels with wire-style covers

  • 8-track player

Factory Equipment

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 76A – 2-Door Convertible, standard interior

    • Color: I – Lime Gold

    • Trim: 2G – Ivy Gold, standard buckets

    • Date: 06B – February 6th, 1967, build date

    • DSO: 17 – Washington, D.C., District Sales Office

    • Axle: 2 – 2.83:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential

    • Transmission: W – C4 Automatic

  • The chassis number (7T03T198143) decodes as:

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant

    • 03 – Mustang, two-door convertible

    • T – 200ci 1‑barrel inline-six

    • 198143 – Sequential production number

Servicing & Documentation

Service in 2021 reportedly included fluid services and replacement of:

  • Transmission filter

  • Spark plugs and wires

  • Points, condenser, cap, and rotor

  • Fuel pump and filter

  • Radiator hoses

  • Brake lines, shoes, and wheel cylinders

  • Lower control arms, sway bar links, and shocks

  • Hankook thin whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections consistent with an older repaint

  • Crack in the windshield

  • Speakers blown

  • Worn upholstery

  • Faded carpeting

  • Cracked steering wheel

  • Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car is said to have been with its previous owner’s family since the 1970s and was acquired by the seller in 2021.

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “The perfect car for summer. It gets thumbs up everywhere it goes. The 200 cubic inch engine runs like new, and the transmission shifts effortlessly. The car stops with no issues. I bought the car in 2021 from the daughter of the second owner. They had the car since the late 70's. At some point, the car ended up in a heated barn. It sat for years. The car was pulled out of storage sometime around 2020. It was completely gone through and brought back to its original glory. Time to drop the top, pop in an 8-track, and start loving summer.”

  • The car does not have a title; it is being sold on its transferable New York registration, which serves as an ownership document in New York.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Ford Mustang Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
LR_2104
LR_2104
$14,445
Seller
BenjaminFritts_gnq0
BenjaminFritts_gnq0
EndedJul 07, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids14
Views15,026

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LR_2104
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