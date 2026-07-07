Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 1967, the Mustang received its first major revision since its 1964 debut. Driven by the necessity to remain competitive against its new rivals from Chevrolet and Pontiac, Ford engineers initiated a comprehensive update.

The body was widened and lengthened, giving the Mustang a more muscular stance while preserving its iconic long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. The suspension was refreshed, and the interior shifted from the twin-cowl dashboard toward a more driver-focused instrument cluster.

These changes improved comfort and safety, and Ford introduced different interior appearance package options.

This ‘67 Mustang convertible was acquired in 2021 by the seller, who reports the car had remained with the previous owner’s family since the 1970s. Recommissioning work in 2021 included fluid services, a refresh of the brakes and suspension, and replacement of the convertible top, tires, and trunk floor.

Wearing an older dark green repaint, this droptop Mustang features an Ivy Gold interior and is powered by a 200ci inline six paired with a C4 automatic transmission.

This 1967 Ford Mustang convertible is now offered at no reserve with transferrable New York registration.

Highlights

200ci inline-six

C4 Automatic transmission

Dark green paint with black soft top

Ivy Gold upholstery

14” steel wheels with wire-style covers

8-track player

Factory Equipment

The data plate decodes as: Body: 76A – 2-Door Convertible, standard interior Color: I – Lime Gold Trim: 2G – Ivy Gold, standard buckets Date: 06B – February 6th, 1967, build date DSO: 17 – Washington, D.C., District Sales Office Axle: 2 – 2.83:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential Transmission: W – C4 Automatic

The chassis number (7T03T198143) decodes as: 7 – 1967 model year T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant 03 – Mustang, two-door convertible T – 200ci 1‑barrel inline-six 198143 – Sequential production number



Servicing & Documentation

Service in 2021 reportedly included fluid services and replacement of:

Transmission filter

Spark plugs and wires

Points, condenser, cap, and rotor

Fuel pump and filter

Radiator hoses

Brake lines, shoes, and wheel cylinders

Lower control arms, sway bar links, and shocks

Hankook thin whitewall t ires

Known Imperfections

Imperfections consistent with an older repaint

Crack in the windshield

Speakers blown

Worn upholstery

Faded carpeting

Cracked steering wheel

Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car is said to have been with its previous owner’s family since the 1970s and was acquired by the seller in 2021.

Additional Information