Description

In 1967, the Mustang received its first major revision since its 1964 debut. Driven by the necessity to remain competitive against the new rivals from Chevrolet and Pontiac, Ford engineers initiated a comprehensive update.

The body was widened and lengthened, giving the Mustang a more aggressive stance while preserving its iconic long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. The suspension was refreshed, and the interior shifted from the twin-cowl dashboard toward a more driver-focused instrument cluster. These changes improved comfort and safety, and Ford introduced additional interior appearance packages.

This ‘67 convertible has been refinished in red with a white top over red vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by a replacement 390ci V8, which is backed by a four-speed manual transmission and cooled by an aluminum radiator with electric fans.

Out back, a Strange Engineering 9” rear axle with a limited-slip differential and 3.25:1 gearing was installed in 2025. Its convertible top was restored and converted to power operation in 2024, and the air conditioning system has been overhauled with modern components.

According to the included Standard Marti Report, the car was originally specified with the GT Equipment and Exterior Decor groups, which added power front disc brakes, grill mounted fog lights, side stripes, emblems, and dual exhaust with quad outlets in addition to a pop-open GT gas cap and hood vents with turn signal indicators

This 1967 Ford Mustang GT convertible is now offered with service records, a Standard Marti Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Replacement carbureted 390ci V8

Four-speed manual transmission

GT Equipment and Exterior Decor groups

Power-operated convertible top

Modernized air conditioning system

Power front disc brakes

Documented Carroll Shelby dashboard signature

Factory Equipment

The data plate decodes as: Body: 76A – 2-Door Convertible Color: I – Lime Gold paint Trim: 2G – Ivy Gold vinyl seats Date: 22M – December 22nd, 1966, build date DSO: 41– Chicago, Illinois, District Sales Office Axle: 1– 3.00:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential Transmission: 5 – Four-speed manual

The chassis number (7F03S137196) decodes as: 7 – 1967 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 03 – Mustang, two-door convertible S – 390ci 4V V8 137196 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Repainted from Lime Gold to red

Interior reupholstered in red vinyl

Wheel arch and trunk trim removed

Modernized air conditioning

Convertible top converted to power operation

Aftermarket center console

Aftermarket audio components

Wizard Cooling aluminum radiator with electric fans

Strange Engineering 9” rear axle with a limited-slip differential and 3.25:1 gearing

Known Imperfections

Scratch on driver's seat upholstery

Missing courtesy light in driver’s door

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in Ohio in 2004 and relocated to Michigan in June 2022.

Included Items

Service records

Standard Marti Report

Additional Information

From the seller: “The motor is not original to the car. It is a date matched 390 GT motor. I replaced the 9” rear end with a new Strange Engineering limited slip 9” rear with 3.25 gears in 2025. The convertible top was 100% restored in 2024. All steel components were taken apart and painted, new top and new rear curtain, converted to a power top last year. Air conditioning was upgraded to modern system.