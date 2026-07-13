1967 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 390 4-Speed
Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
In 1967, the Mustang received its first major revision since its 1964 debut. Driven by the necessity to remain competitive against the new rivals from Chevrolet and Pontiac, Ford engineers initiated a comprehensive update.
The body was widened and lengthened, giving the Mustang a more aggressive stance while preserving its iconic long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. The suspension was refreshed, and the interior shifted from the twin-cowl dashboard toward a more driver-focused instrument cluster. These changes improved comfort and safety, and Ford introduced additional interior appearance packages.
This ‘67 convertible has been refinished in red with a white top over red vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by a replacement 390ci V8, which is backed by a four-speed manual transmission and cooled by an aluminum radiator with electric fans.
Out back, a Strange Engineering 9” rear axle with a limited-slip differential and 3.25:1 gearing was installed in 2025. Its convertible top was restored and converted to power operation in 2024, and the air conditioning system has been overhauled with modern components.
According to the included Standard Marti Report, the car was originally specified with the GT Equipment and Exterior Decor groups, which added power front disc brakes, grill mounted fog lights, side stripes, emblems, and dual exhaust with quad outlets in addition to a pop-open GT gas cap and hood vents with turn signal indicators
This 1967 Ford Mustang GT convertible is now offered with service records, a Standard Marti Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Replacement carbureted 390ci V8
Four-speed manual transmission
GT Equipment and Exterior Decor groups
Power-operated convertible top
Modernized air conditioning system
Power front disc brakes
Documented Carroll Shelby dashboard signature
Factory Equipment
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 76A – 2-Door Convertible
Color: I – Lime Gold paint
Trim: 2G – Ivy Gold vinyl seats
Date: 22M – December 22nd, 1966, build date
DSO: 41– Chicago, Illinois, District Sales Office
Axle: 1– 3.00:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential
Transmission: 5 – Four-speed manual
The chassis number (7F03S137196) decodes as:
7 – 1967 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
03 – Mustang, two-door convertible
S – 390ci 4V V8
137196 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Repainted from Lime Gold to red
Interior reupholstered in red vinyl
Wheel arch and trunk trim removed
Modernized air conditioning
Convertible top converted to power operation
Aftermarket center console
Aftermarket audio components
Wizard Cooling aluminum radiator with electric fans
Strange Engineering 9” rear axle with a limited-slip differential and 3.25:1 gearing
Known Imperfections
Scratch on driver's seat upholstery
Missing courtesy light in driver’s door
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in Ohio in 2004 and relocated to Michigan in June 2022.
Included Items
Service records
Standard Marti Report
Additional Information
From the seller: “The motor is not original to the car. It is a date matched 390 GT motor. I replaced the 9” rear end with a new Strange Engineering limited slip 9” rear with 3.25 gears in 2025. The convertible top was 100% restored in 2024. All steel components were taken apart and painted, new top and new rear curtain, converted to a power top last year. Air conditioning was upgraded to modern system.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.