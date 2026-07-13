Auction ended.

1967 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 390 4-Speed

Bid to $42,250 on 07/13/26
Result
1967 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 390 4-Speed
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Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN7F03S137196
Mileage indicated19,400 Miles TMU
LocationCheboygan, Michigan
Engine390ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed

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Description

In 1967, the Mustang received its first major revision since its 1964 debut. Driven by the necessity to remain competitive against the new rivals from Chevrolet and Pontiac, Ford engineers initiated a comprehensive update.

The body was widened and lengthened, giving the Mustang a more aggressive stance while preserving its iconic long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. The suspension was refreshed, and the interior shifted from the twin-cowl dashboard toward a more driver-focused instrument cluster. These changes improved comfort and safety, and Ford introduced additional interior appearance packages.

This ‘67 convertible has been refinished in red with a white top over red vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by a replacement 390ci V8, which is backed by a four-speed manual transmission and cooled by an aluminum radiator with electric fans.

Out back, a Strange Engineering 9” rear axle with a limited-slip differential and 3.25:1 gearing was installed in 2025. Its convertible top was restored and converted to power operation in 2024, and the air conditioning system has been overhauled with modern components.

According to the included Standard Marti Report, the car was originally specified with the GT Equipment and Exterior Decor groups, which added power front disc brakes, grill mounted fog lights, side stripes, emblems, and dual exhaust with quad outlets in addition to a pop-open GT gas cap and hood vents with turn signal indicators

This 1967 Ford Mustang GT convertible is now offered with service records, a Standard Marti Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Replacement carbureted 390ci V8

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • GT Equipment and Exterior Decor groups

  • Power-operated convertible top

  • Modernized air conditioning system

  • Power front disc brakes

  • Documented Carroll Shelby dashboard signature

Factory Equipment

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 76A – 2-Door Convertible

    • Color: I – Lime Gold paint

    • Trim: 2G – Ivy Gold vinyl seats

    • Date: 22M – December 22nd, 1966, build date

    • DSO: 41– Chicago, Illinois, District Sales Office

    • Axle: 1– 3.00:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential

    • Transmission: 5 – Four-speed manual

  • The chassis number (7F03S137196) decodes as:

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 03 – Mustang, two-door convertible

    • S – 390ci 4V V8

    • 137196 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Repainted from Lime Gold to red

  • Interior reupholstered in red vinyl

  • Wheel arch and trunk trim removed

  • Modernized air conditioning

  • Convertible top converted to power operation

  • Aftermarket center console

  • Aftermarket audio components

  • Wizard Cooling aluminum radiator with electric fans

  • Strange Engineering 9” rear axle with a limited-slip differential and 3.25:1 gearing

Known Imperfections

  • Scratch on driver's seat upholstery

  • Missing courtesy light in driver’s door

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in Ohio in 2004 and relocated to Michigan in June 2022.

Included Items

  • Service records

  • Standard Marti Report

Additional Information

From the seller: “The motor is not original to the car. It is a date matched 390 GT motor. I replaced the 9” rear end with a new Strange Engineering limited slip 9” rear with 3.25 gears in 2025. The convertible top was 100% restored in 2024. All steel components were taken apart and painted, new top and new rear curtain, converted to a power top last year. Air conditioning was upgraded to modern system.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 390 4-Speed

Last bid
spunbearing
spunbearing
$42,250
Seller
ChristopherBauer_pdnd
ChristopherBauer_pdnd
EndedJul 13, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
Bids30
Views17,040

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spunbearing
Jul 13 at 6:04 PM
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