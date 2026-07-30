Description

In the 2000 film “Gone in 60 Seconds,” Eleanor is the nickname given to a customized 1967 Shelby GT500 Mustang—the most famous car in the movie and the last vehicle Randall "Memphis" Raines (played by Nicolas Cage) must steal. Memphis refers to Eleanor as his “unicorn” because it is the one car that has repeatedly escaped him in previous theft attempts.

There have been many Eleanor clones and tributes created since the movie hit the theaters, and because of the car’s popularity, many builders created “Eleanor” replicas, leading to litigation over who owned the rights to the design and character.

But there is an authentic Eleanor recreation, which arrived in time for the 25th anniversary of the film. This is number 4 of a planned 60 officially licensed Gone in 60 Seconds Eleanor Tribute Editions by Ikonic Concepts—a certified build based on a genuine 1967 Ford Mustang fastback.

The hand-widened all-metal body flares 7" wider at the rear, finished in two-stage Pepper Gray Metallic paint with Rally stripes and body-color underside detailing. The interior features embroidered custom seats with adjustable headrests, a fold-down rear seat, roll bar with four-point harness, Velocity gauges, and a 1,600-watt Bluetooth sound system. A “Go Baby Go” button to tie it right back to Gone In 60 Seconds. Custom app-controlled LED lighting includes ground-effect projection displaying the film's logo.

Power comes from a Ford Racing Predator supercharged 5.2L V8 engine, factory-rated at 760 hp, but boosted here to a reported 882 hp via an OBR control pack. The supercharged V8 is paired with a TREMEC T-56 6-speed manual transmission and a 2.5" side-exit exhaust. Underneath, electronically power-assisted steering drives the front wheels. The car rides on adjustable Total Control Products coilovers, and it features a four-link 9" rear end with 3.55 gearing. Braking is handled by Baer six-piston calipers over slotted and drilled rotors.

This 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Widebody Limited Edition is now offered by the selling dealer with build documentation, "Gone in 60 Seconds" memorabilia, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

Genuine Eleanor certification issued by “Gone in 60 Seconds LLC”

#04 of a planned 60 units

Constructed from a genuine 1967 Mustang fastback

Supercharged Ford Racing Predator 5.2L V8

Film ephemera included with sale

Modifications

Exterior Two-stage exterior Pepper Gray Metallic paint with black Rally body stripes and multiple clearcoat layers Underside and engine bay painted body color with multiple clear coats All-metal body with fender flares widened approximately 7" over stock Custom 20-inch Eleanor-style wheels Continental ZR performance tires App-controlled LED lighting in engine bay, cabin, and exterior ground effects (including between taillights) "Gone in 60 Seconds" back-lit, laser-cut logo Projector lighting under both doors displaying the "Gone in 60 Seconds" logo when opened Remote keyless locks and keyless alarm system Electric trunk release Billet hood hinges

Interior Custom logo-embroidered seats with adjustable headrests Matching factory-style fold-down rear seat Dynamat sound-deadening installed Custom-painted roll bar with certified four-point seatbelt harness Velocity gauges Aftermarket leather-wrapped steering wheel Tilt steering column Modern head unit with Bluetooth connectivity 1,600-watt amplifier Front speakers and rear 10-inch subwoofers USB charging jack “Go Baby Go” button Push-button electric start Power windows and locks Air conditioning Autographed dashboard

Engine Ford Racing Predator supercharged 5.2L V8 Upgraded with OBR engine control pack, boosted to a reported 882 hp when new TREMEC T-56 6-speed manual transmission 2.5-inch exhaust exiting through side rockers

Brakes/Suspension 15-inch Baer six-piston disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors Power-operated front brake line locks Modern hydra-electric power steering system Rack and pinion steering Subframe connectors Four-link rear suspension Modular 9-inch rear end with 3.55 gears Adjustable front and rear coilover shocks



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Widebody Limited Edition are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Widebody Limited Edition is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

Included Items

Genuine Eleanor certification paperwork

Body VIN plate and emblems issued by “Gone in 60 Seconds LLC”

“ELEANOR” California reproduction license plate

200+ photo build book

Framed movie poster

Signed photos of lead cast members Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie

Matching custom couch

Additional Information

The clean Florida title matches the aftermarket serial number plaque and lists the car as a "1967 Ford Recon." The car is titled with an Arizona-assigned VIN: AZ398556.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.