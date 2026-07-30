Supercharged 5.2L V8-Powered 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Eleanor Widebody Limited Edition
Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.
Please note a YouTube video has been added.
Video gallery
Description
In the 2000 film “Gone in 60 Seconds,” Eleanor is the nickname given to a customized 1967 Shelby GT500 Mustang—the most famous car in the movie and the last vehicle Randall "Memphis" Raines (played by Nicolas Cage) must steal. Memphis refers to Eleanor as his “unicorn” because it is the one car that has repeatedly escaped him in previous theft attempts.
There have been many Eleanor clones and tributes created since the movie hit the theaters, and because of the car’s popularity, many builders created “Eleanor” replicas, leading to litigation over who owned the rights to the design and character.
But there is an authentic Eleanor recreation, which arrived in time for the 25th anniversary of the film. This is number 4 of a planned 60 officially licensed Gone in 60 Seconds Eleanor Tribute Editions by Ikonic Concepts—a certified build based on a genuine 1967 Ford Mustang fastback.
The hand-widened all-metal body flares 7" wider at the rear, finished in two-stage Pepper Gray Metallic paint with Rally stripes and body-color underside detailing. The interior features embroidered custom seats with adjustable headrests, a fold-down rear seat, roll bar with four-point harness, Velocity gauges, and a 1,600-watt Bluetooth sound system. A “Go Baby Go” button to tie it right back to Gone In 60 Seconds. Custom app-controlled LED lighting includes ground-effect projection displaying the film's logo.
Power comes from a Ford Racing Predator supercharged 5.2L V8 engine, factory-rated at 760 hp, but boosted here to a reported 882 hp via an OBR control pack. The supercharged V8 is paired with a TREMEC T-56 6-speed manual transmission and a 2.5" side-exit exhaust. Underneath, electronically power-assisted steering drives the front wheels. The car rides on adjustable Total Control Products coilovers, and it features a four-link 9" rear end with 3.55 gearing. Braking is handled by Baer six-piston calipers over slotted and drilled rotors.
This 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Widebody Limited Edition is now offered by the selling dealer with build documentation, "Gone in 60 Seconds" memorabilia, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles
Genuine Eleanor certification issued by “Gone in 60 Seconds LLC”
#04 of a planned 60 units
Constructed from a genuine 1967 Mustang fastback
Supercharged Ford Racing Predator 5.2L V8
Film ephemera included with sale
Modifications
Exterior
Two-stage exterior Pepper Gray Metallic paint with black Rally body stripes and multiple clearcoat layers
Underside and engine bay painted body color with multiple clear coats
All-metal body with fender flares widened approximately 7" over stock
Custom 20-inch Eleanor-style wheels
Continental ZR performance tires
App-controlled LED lighting in engine bay, cabin, and exterior ground effects (including between taillights)
"Gone in 60 Seconds" back-lit, laser-cut logo
Projector lighting under both doors displaying the "Gone in 60 Seconds" logo when opened
Remote keyless locks and keyless alarm system
Electric trunk release
Billet hood hinges
Interior
Custom logo-embroidered seats with adjustable headrests
Matching factory-style fold-down rear seat
Dynamat sound-deadening installed
Custom-painted roll bar with certified four-point seatbelt harness
Velocity gauges
Aftermarket leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt steering column
Modern head unit with Bluetooth connectivity
1,600-watt amplifier
Front speakers and rear 10-inch subwoofers
USB charging jack
“Go Baby Go” button
Push-button electric start
Power windows and locks
Air conditioning
Autographed dashboard
Engine
Ford Racing Predator supercharged 5.2L V8
Upgraded with OBR engine control pack, boosted to a reported 882 hp when new
TREMEC T-56 6-speed manual transmission
2.5-inch exhaust exiting through side rockers
Brakes/Suspension
15-inch Baer six-piston disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors
Power-operated front brake line locks
Modern hydra-electric power steering system
Rack and pinion steering
Subframe connectors
Four-link rear suspension
Modular 9-inch rear end with 3.55 gears
Adjustable front and rear coilover shocks
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Widebody Limited Edition are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Widebody Limited Edition is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles
Included Items
Genuine Eleanor certification paperwork
Body VIN plate and emblems issued by “Gone in 60 Seconds LLC”
“ELEANOR” California reproduction license plate
200+ photo build book
Framed movie poster
Signed photos of lead cast members Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie
Matching custom couch
Additional Information
The clean Florida title matches the aftermarket serial number plaque and lists the car as a "1967 Ford Recon." The car is titled with an Arizona-assigned VIN: AZ398556.
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
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