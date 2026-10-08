Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Trans-Am racer was a landmark of American road racing. Shelby American built it to satisfy FIA and SCCA homologation rules, so the production Mustang's unibody, glass, and exterior sheetmetal stayed intact while the 289ci V8 and drivetrain, suspension, and brakes were reworked for competition. Finished in the Terlingua Racing Team's Springtime Yellow with a black hood and stripes, #17 carried driver Jerry Titus in the inaugural 1967 SCCA Trans-American Sedan Championship, clinching both his own driver's title and Ford’s first Trans-Am manufacturer’s trophy.

This 1967 Mustang built by IEM Racing & Restoration captures the excitement of Jerry Titus’ Terlingua Racing Team #17. From its iconic color scheme to the equipment beneath, this Mustang has been created to represent the championship winner. Rebello Racing built the 331ci Ford engine, mated to a Ford “Top Loader” 4-speed manual like the original used. The NASCAR 9" Ford 31-spline H-case Detroit Locker differential and 15 x 8.5 American Racing wheels mounted with Goodyear Blue Streak 600x15 tires are also faithful the original. The Mustang runs on leaded racing fuel.

This Terlingua Trans Am Replica was issued an SCCA Vintage Vehicle Logbook in August 2019.

This 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Trans Am replica is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a salvage California title.

Highlights

Replica of 1967 SCCA Trans-Am Championship winner

SCCA Vintage Vehicle Logbook

Famed Terlingua Racing Team colors and livery

331ci Ford V8 built by Rebello Racing

Ford “Top Loader” 4-speed manual

15 x 8.5 American Racing wheels

Goodyear Blue Streak 600x15 tires

Modifications

Build details listed below as provided by prior owner; buyer to verify exact build details & componentry:

Exterior 1.75 DOM full roll cage Square tube frame stiffeners Competition 1-1/2" tower to tower bar Extended shock tower top 15" American Racing wheels

Interior 1968 Cougar-sourced collapsible steering column Sparco Pro 20002 GRP Racing Seat All door glass removed

331ci stroker V8 Engine Professionally built by Tony Navarra Rebello Racing block Dart cast iron heads Forged BOSS crank Tony Navarra front balancer Carrillo H-beam rods Forged aluminum 13-to-1 pistons Equal length headers with merge collectors PerTronix ignition components 8-1/2” deep Holman-Moody Trans-Am road race oil pan Close-ratio Toploader four-speed manual ’66 Shelby Mustang-sourced Hurst shift linkage Custom roller bearing clutch and brake pedal assembly Engine runs on leaded racing fuel

Brakes/Suspension Opentracker upper control arms Opentracker roller spring perch CSZZ-5310-P Coil Spring Set C4DZ-5415-UR Coil Spring Insulators Urethane Reinforced coil spring covers and competition front crossmember Adjustable 1-1/8" front sway bar with aluminum pillow block bearings Opentracker quick-steer box 1967 Lincoln Continental-sourced braking components 22-gallon Pyrotect Racing fuel cell 9" rear end with locking differential NASCAR Visteon 9" Ford ring & pinion set 3.75 ratio racing gear Ron Morris rear shock plates Tony Navarra competition roller leaf springs



Servicing & Documentation

Build invoices and dyno sheets included

Known Imperfections

SALVAGE title

Ownership History

SCCA Vintage Vehicle Logbook issued in August 2019

Additional Information

Hagerty has an ownership interest in this Lot in whole or in part.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com