1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Racing Team Trans-Am Tribute
Ending Thu, Oct 08 at 6:27 PM UTC
Recommended services
Addenda and errata
Please note YouTube videos have been added.
Pleaae note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Trans-Am racer was a landmark of American road racing. Shelby American built it to satisfy FIA and SCCA homologation rules, so the production Mustang's unibody, glass, and exterior sheetmetal stayed intact while the 289ci V8 and drivetrain, suspension, and brakes were reworked for competition. Finished in the Terlingua Racing Team's Springtime Yellow with a black hood and stripes, #17 carried driver Jerry Titus in the inaugural 1967 SCCA Trans-American Sedan Championship, clinching both his own driver's title and Ford’s first Trans-Am manufacturer’s trophy.
This 1967 Mustang built by IEM Racing & Restoration captures the excitement of Jerry Titus’ Terlingua Racing Team #17. From its iconic color scheme to the equipment beneath, this Mustang has been created to represent the championship winner. Rebello Racing built the 331ci Ford engine, mated to a Ford “Top Loader” 4-speed manual like the original used. The NASCAR 9" Ford 31-spline H-case Detroit Locker differential and 15 x 8.5 American Racing wheels mounted with Goodyear Blue Streak 600x15 tires are also faithful the original. The Mustang runs on leaded racing fuel.
This Terlingua Trans Am Replica was issued an SCCA Vintage Vehicle Logbook in August 2019.
This 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Trans Am replica is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a salvage California title.
Highlights
Replica of 1967 SCCA Trans-Am Championship winner
SCCA Vintage Vehicle Logbook
Famed Terlingua Racing Team colors and livery
331ci Ford V8 built by Rebello Racing
Ford “Top Loader” 4-speed manual
15 x 8.5 American Racing wheels
Goodyear Blue Streak 600x15 tires
Modifications
Build details listed below as provided by prior owner; buyer to verify exact build details & componentry:
Exterior
1.75 DOM full roll cage
Square tube frame stiffeners
Competition 1-1/2" tower to tower bar
Extended shock tower top
15" American Racing wheels
Interior
1968 Cougar-sourced collapsible steering column
Sparco Pro 20002 GRP Racing Seat
All door glass removed
331ci stroker V8 Engine
Professionally built by Tony Navarra
Rebello Racing block
Dart cast iron heads
Forged BOSS crank
Tony Navarra front balancer
Carrillo H-beam rods
Forged aluminum 13-to-1 pistons
Equal length headers with merge collectors
PerTronix ignition components
8-1/2” deep Holman-Moody Trans-Am road race oil pan
Close-ratio Toploader four-speed manual
’66 Shelby Mustang-sourced Hurst shift linkage
Custom roller bearing clutch and brake pedal assembly
Engine runs on leaded racing fuel
Brakes/Suspension
Opentracker upper control arms
Opentracker roller spring perch
CSZZ-5310-P Coil Spring Set
C4DZ-5415-UR Coil Spring Insulators Urethane
Reinforced coil spring covers and competition front crossmember
Adjustable 1-1/8" front sway bar with aluminum pillow block bearings
Opentracker quick-steer box
1967 Lincoln Continental-sourced braking components
22-gallon Pyrotect Racing fuel cell
9" rear end with locking differential
NASCAR Visteon 9" Ford ring & pinion set 3.75 ratio racing gear
Ron Morris rear shock plates
Tony Navarra competition roller leaf springs
Servicing & Documentation
Build invoices and dyno sheets included
Known Imperfections
SALVAGE title
Ownership History
SCCA Vintage Vehicle Logbook issued in August 2019
Additional Information
Hagerty has an ownership interest in this Lot in whole or in part.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.