Auction ended.

1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Racing Team Trans-Am Tribute

No reserve
Sold for on 10/08/26
Result
1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Racing Team Trans-Am Tribute
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (154)

Ending Thu, Oct 08 at 6:27 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN7RC1C174967
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationVan Nuys, California
Engine331ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSpringtime Yellow and Black
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

  • Pleaae note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Video gallery

1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Racing Team Trans-Am Tribute Start Up
Play
1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Racing Team Trans-Am Tribute Drive By 1
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1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Racing Team Trans-Am Tribute Drive By 2
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Trans-Am racer was a landmark of American road racing. Shelby American built it to satisfy FIA and SCCA homologation rules, so the production Mustang's unibody, glass, and exterior sheetmetal stayed intact while the 289ci V8 and drivetrain, suspension, and brakes were reworked for competition. Finished in the Terlingua Racing Team's Springtime Yellow with a black hood and stripes, #17 carried driver Jerry Titus in the inaugural 1967 SCCA Trans-American Sedan Championship, clinching both his own driver's title and Ford’s first Trans-Am manufacturer’s trophy.

This 1967 Mustang built by IEM Racing & Restoration captures the excitement of Jerry Titus’ Terlingua Racing Team #17. From its iconic color scheme to the equipment beneath, this Mustang has been created to represent the championship winner. Rebello Racing built the 331ci Ford engine, mated to a Ford “Top Loader” 4-speed manual like the original used. The NASCAR 9" Ford 31-spline H-case Detroit Locker differential and 15 x 8.5 American Racing wheels mounted with Goodyear Blue Streak 600x15 tires are also faithful the original. The Mustang runs on leaded racing fuel.

This Terlingua Trans Am Replica was issued an SCCA Vintage Vehicle Logbook in August 2019.

This 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Trans Am replica is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a salvage California title.

Highlights

  • Replica of 1967 SCCA Trans-Am Championship winner

  • SCCA Vintage Vehicle Logbook

  • Famed Terlingua Racing Team colors and livery

  • 331ci Ford V8 built by Rebello Racing

  • Ford “Top Loader” 4-speed manual

  • 15 x 8.5 American Racing wheels

  • Goodyear Blue Streak 600x15 tires

Modifications

Build details listed below as provided by prior owner; buyer to verify exact build details & componentry:

  • Exterior

    • 1.75 DOM full roll cage

    • Square tube frame stiffeners

    • Competition 1-1/2" tower to tower bar

    • Extended shock tower top

    • 15" American Racing wheels

  • Interior

    • 1968 Cougar-sourced collapsible steering column

    • Sparco Pro 20002 GRP Racing Seat

    • All door glass removed

  • 331ci stroker V8 Engine

    • Professionally built by Tony Navarra

    • Rebello Racing block

    • Dart cast iron heads

    • Forged BOSS crank

    • Tony Navarra front balancer

    • Carrillo H-beam rods

    • Forged aluminum 13-to-1 pistons

    • Equal length headers with merge collectors

    • PerTronix ignition components

    • 8-1/2” deep Holman-Moody Trans-Am road race oil pan

    • Close-ratio Toploader four-speed manual

    • ’66 Shelby Mustang-sourced Hurst shift linkage

    • Custom roller bearing clutch and brake pedal assembly

    • Engine runs on leaded racing fuel

  • Brakes/Suspension

    • Opentracker upper control arms

    • Opentracker roller spring perch

    • CSZZ-5310-P Coil Spring Set

    • C4DZ-5415-UR Coil Spring Insulators Urethane

    • Reinforced coil spring covers and competition front crossmember

    • Adjustable 1-1/8" front sway bar with aluminum pillow block bearings

    • Opentracker quick-steer box

    • 1967 Lincoln Continental-sourced braking components

    • 22-gallon Pyrotect Racing fuel cell

    • 9" rear end with locking differential

    • NASCAR Visteon 9" Ford ring & pinion set 3.75 ratio racing gear

    • Ron Morris rear shock plates

    • Tony Navarra competition roller leaf springs

Servicing & Documentation

  • Build invoices and dyno sheets included

Known Imperfections

  • SALVAGE title

Ownership History

SCCA Vintage Vehicle Logbook issued in August 2019

Additional Information

Hagerty has an ownership interest in this Lot in whole or in part.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Build Invoices and Dyno Sheets: 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Racing Team Trans-Am Replica

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Terlingua Racing Team Trans-Am Tribute · No reserve

Sold to
hmrdwn
hmrdwn
$56,710
Seller
David_Swig
David_Swig
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC
Bids57
Views15,524

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