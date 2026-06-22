Description

The 1967 model year marked the first major revision for the Mustang since its 1964 debut. Driven by the necessity to remain competitive against the new rivals from Chevrolet and Pontiac, Ford engineers initiated a comprehensive update. The body was widened and lengthened, giving the Mustang a more aggressive stance while preserving its iconic long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. The suspension was refreshed, and the interior shifted from the twin-cowl dashboard toward a more driver-focused instrument cluster. These changes improved comfort and safety, and Ford introduced different interior appearance package options.

This ‘67 Mustang was acquired in 2011 by the seller, who initiated a multi-year refurbishment process that was completed circa 2018. Refurbishment work reportedly included performing rust repairs and repainting the body from red to Springtime Yellow as well as replacing the 200ci inline-six engine, exhaust system, carpeting, and convertible top. The car features a three-speed manual transmission, unassisted steering and brakes, and 14” steel wheels with turbine-style covers.

This 1967 Ford Mustang convertible is now offered by the seller with manufacturer’s literature and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Replacement 200ci inline-six

Three-speed manual transmission

Replacement convertible top

Repainted Springtime Yellow

Factory Equipment

Chrome-finished bumpers and bright trim

Manual steering and brakes

Front bucket seats

The data plate decodes as: Body: 76A – 2-Door Convertible, Standard Bucket Seats Color: 8 – Springtime Yellow paint Trim: 2A – Black vinyl seats Date: 14U – July 14th, 1967, build date DSO: 41– Chicago, Illinois, District Sales Office Axle: 3– 3.20:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential Transmission: 1 – Three-speed manual

The chassis number (7F03T222895) decodes as: 7 – 1967 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 02 – Mustang, two-door convertible A – 200ci 1‑barrel inline-six 222895 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Air cleaner and valve cover painted orange

Rear coilovers

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that the following work was performed under their care:

2013 Rust repairs

Repainted Springtime Yellow

2015 Radiator replaced Starter replaced

2017 Carpeting replaced Convertible top replaced

2018 Replacement engine installed

2025 Battery replaced



Known Imperfections

Tires are old and worn

Wear to interior materials consistent with age

Rust and corrosion on the underside

AM radio emits static

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 2011.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Additional Notes This 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible was offered on Hagerty Marketplace May, 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.