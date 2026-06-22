Auction ended.

1967 Ford Mustang Convertible 3-Speed

Sold for on 06/22/26
Result
1967 Ford Mustang Convertible 3-Speed
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Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN7F03T222895
Mileage indicated41,200 Miles TMU
LocationJackson, Michigan
Engine200ci Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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1967 Mustang driving
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1967 Mustang engine running
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1967 Mustang underside
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1967 Mustang underside 2
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Description

The 1967 model year marked the first major revision for the Mustang since its 1964 debut. Driven by the necessity to remain competitive against the new rivals from Chevrolet and Pontiac, Ford engineers initiated a comprehensive update. The body was widened and lengthened, giving the Mustang a more aggressive stance while preserving its iconic long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. The suspension was refreshed, and the interior shifted from the twin-cowl dashboard toward a more driver-focused instrument cluster. These changes improved comfort and safety, and Ford introduced different interior appearance package options.

This ‘67 Mustang was acquired in 2011 by the seller, who initiated a multi-year refurbishment process that was completed circa 2018. Refurbishment work reportedly included performing rust repairs and repainting the body from red to Springtime Yellow as well as replacing the 200ci inline-six engine, exhaust system, carpeting, and convertible top. The car features a three-speed manual transmission, unassisted steering and brakes, and 14” steel wheels with turbine-style covers.

This 1967 Ford Mustang convertible is now offered by the seller with manufacturer’s literature and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Replacement 200ci inline-six

  • Three-speed manual transmission

  • Replacement convertible top

  • Repainted Springtime Yellow

Factory Equipment

  • Chrome-finished bumpers and bright trim

  • Manual steering and brakes

  • Front bucket seats

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 76A – 2-Door Convertible, Standard Bucket Seats

    • Color: 8 – Springtime Yellow paint

    • Trim: 2A – Black vinyl seats

    • Date: 14U – July 14th, 1967, build date

    • DSO: 41– Chicago, Illinois, District Sales Office

    • Axle: 3– 3.20:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential

    • Transmission: 1 – Three-speed manual

  • The chassis number (7F03T222895) decodes as:

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 02 – Mustang, two-door convertible

    • A – 200ci 1‑barrel inline-six

    • 222895 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Air cleaner and valve cover painted orange

  • Rear coilovers

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller reports that the following work was performed under their care:

  • 2013

    • Rust repairs

  • Repainted Springtime Yellow

  • 2015

    • Radiator replaced

    • Starter replaced

  • 2017

    • Carpeting replaced

    • Convertible top replaced

  • 2018

    • Replacement engine installed

  • 2025

    • Battery replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Tires are old and worn

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age

  • Rust and corrosion on the underside

  • AM radio emits static

Ownership History

  • The car was acquired by the seller in 2011.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

Additional Notes This 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible was offered on Hagerty Marketplace May, 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Ford Mustang Convertible 3-Speed

Sold to
metro5664
metro5664
$16,050
Seller
DavidBella27
DavidBella27
EndedJun 22, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids17
Views9,961
Bids
metro5664's avatar
metro5664
Jun 22 at 6:33 PM
$15,000bid placed 
Dave-gm4ah8ql's avatar
Dave-gm4ah8ql
Jun 22 at 6:33 PM
$13,000bid placed 
metro5664's avatar
metro5664
Jun 22 at 6:32 PM
$12,750bid placed 
PeterElmer_cgv4's avatar
PeterElmer_cgv4
Jun 22 at 6:32 PM
$12,500bid placed 
metro5664's avatar
metro5664
Jun 22 at 6:32 PM
$12,000bid placed 

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