1967 Ford Mustang Convertible 3-Speed
Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
The 1967 model year marked the first major revision for the Mustang since its 1964 debut. Driven by the necessity to remain competitive against the new rivals from Chevrolet and Pontiac, Ford engineers initiated a comprehensive update. The body was widened and lengthened, giving the Mustang a more aggressive stance while preserving its iconic long‑hood, short‑deck proportions. The suspension was refreshed, and the interior shifted from the twin-cowl dashboard toward a more driver-focused instrument cluster. These changes improved comfort and safety, and Ford introduced different interior appearance package options.
This ‘67 Mustang was acquired in 2011 by the seller, who initiated a multi-year refurbishment process that was completed circa 2018. Refurbishment work reportedly included performing rust repairs and repainting the body from red to Springtime Yellow as well as replacing the 200ci inline-six engine, exhaust system, carpeting, and convertible top. The car features a three-speed manual transmission, unassisted steering and brakes, and 14” steel wheels with turbine-style covers.
This 1967 Ford Mustang convertible is now offered by the seller with manufacturer’s literature and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Replacement 200ci inline-six
Three-speed manual transmission
Replacement convertible top
Repainted Springtime Yellow
Factory Equipment
Chrome-finished bumpers and bright trim
Manual steering and brakes
Front bucket seats
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 76A – 2-Door Convertible, Standard Bucket Seats
Color: 8 – Springtime Yellow paint
Trim: 2A – Black vinyl seats
Date: 14U – July 14th, 1967, build date
DSO: 41– Chicago, Illinois, District Sales Office
Axle: 3– 3.20:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential
Transmission: 1 – Three-speed manual
The chassis number (7F03T222895) decodes as:
7 – 1967 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
02 – Mustang, two-door convertible
A – 200ci 1‑barrel inline-six
222895 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Air cleaner and valve cover painted orange
Rear coilovers
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports that the following work was performed under their care:
2013
Rust repairs
Repainted Springtime Yellow
2015
Radiator replaced
Starter replaced
2017
Carpeting replaced
Convertible top replaced
2018
Replacement engine installed
2025
Battery replaced
Known Imperfections
Tires are old and worn
Wear to interior materials consistent with age
Rust and corrosion on the underside
AM radio emits static
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in 2011.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Additional Notes This 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible was offered on Hagerty Marketplace May, 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.