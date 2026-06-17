1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 327/350 4-Speed
Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced as part of the final production year of the C2 generation, the 1967 Chevrolet Corvette represents the pinnacle of mid-year Corvette design, combining refined styling with a wide range of high-performance engine options. Among these, the L79-equipped 327 cubic-inch V8 stands out for delivering a balanced combination of strong horsepower and drivability, making it a desirable choice for enthusiasts seeking both performance and usability.
This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible was delivered to its first owner at Schwyn Chevrolet of Blissfield, Michigan, on December 20, 1966. The car is finished in Sunfire Yellow over black vinyl seats with headrests and is powered by a L79 327/350ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The car underwent cosmetic refurbishment at Finney’s Auto Body of Hancock, Maryland, and mechanical refurbishment in 2023 and 2024. Equipment includes factory-style side exhaust, a color-matched hardtop, a replacement soft top, while power-assisted steering and brakes have been added.
This L79-powered 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with service records, an owner’s manual, a Protect-O-Plate, and a clean Virginia title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
Powered by an L79 327ci V8
4-speed manual transmission
Finished in Sunfire Yellow with a color-matched hardtop
Black vinyl seats with headrests and black soft top
Added power steering and power brakes
Protect-O-Plate
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (194677S105626) decodes as:
1 – Division: Chevrolet
94 – Series: Corvette Sting Ray
67 – Body style: Convertible
7 – Model year: 1967
S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri
105626 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
BUILD DATE E08 – December 8, 1966
STYLE 67 467 – Model year: 1967 Corvette convertible
BODY S3182 – St. Louis Fisher Body sequence
TRIM STD – Standard black vinyl interior
PAINT 984AA – Sunfire Yellow exterior finish
Modifications
Power-assisted steering
Power-assisted brakes
Servicing & Documentation
Service records from Finney’s Auto Body of Hancock, Maryland, document mechanical refurbishment completed between 2023 and 2024. Documented service work includes, but is not limited to, the following (see “Service Records” attached for further details):
Brake system overhaul including lines, master cylinder, booster components, rotors, and hardware
Suspension components replaced including control arms, bushings, tie rods, sway bar links, and alignment
Ignition and electrical work including distributor rebuild, wiring harness replacement, and gauges
Differential and driveline service including seals, bearings, U-joints, and fluid replacement
Installation of side exhaust system with mounting hardware and covers
Fuel system servicing, including tank, lines, and pump replacement
Cooling system service including water pump rebuild and hoses
Convertible top installation and weatherstripping replacement
Transmission rebuild and clutch system service
Wheel refinishing and tire balancing
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Paint chips visible on the exterior
Ownership History
The vehicle is being offered with a clean Virginia title by the seller on behalf of the owner.
Included Items
Service records and refurbishment documentation
Owner’s manual and historical documentation
Color-matched hardtop
Protect-O-Plate
Spare tire
Toolkit
Additional Information
From the seller: "In 2024, the engine was completely rebuilt in Leesburg, Virginia. Unfortunately, during this process the engine was decked and the numbers were lost, but fortunately we had taken a picture of the engine stamp prior to the rebuild, which is included in the photos."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.