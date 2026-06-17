Description

Introduced as part of the final production year of the C2 generation, the 1967 Chevrolet Corvette represents the pinnacle of mid-year Corvette design, combining refined styling with a wide range of high-performance engine options. Among these, the L79-equipped 327 cubic-inch V8 stands out for delivering a balanced combination of strong horsepower and drivability, making it a desirable choice for enthusiasts seeking both performance and usability.

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible was delivered to its first owner at Schwyn Chevrolet of Blissfield, Michigan, on December 20, 1966. The car is finished in Sunfire Yellow over black vinyl seats with headrests and is powered by a L79 327/350ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The car underwent cosmetic refurbishment at Finney’s Auto Body of Hancock, Maryland, and mechanical refurbishment in 2023 and 2024. Equipment includes factory-style side exhaust, a color-matched hardtop, a replacement soft top, while power-assisted steering and brakes have been added.

This L79-powered 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with service records, an owner’s manual, a Protect-O-Plate, and a clean Virginia title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Powered by an L79 327ci V8

4-speed manual transmission

Finished in Sunfire Yellow with a color-matched hardtop

Black vinyl seats with headrests and black soft top

Added power steering and power brakes

Protect-O-Plate

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (194677S105626) decodes as: 1 – Division: Chevrolet 94 – Series: Corvette Sting Ray 67 – Body style: Convertible 7 – Model year: 1967 S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri 105626 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: BUILD DATE E08 – December 8, 1966 STYLE 67 467 – Model year: 1967 Corvette convertible BODY S3182 – St. Louis Fisher Body sequence TRIM STD – Standard black vinyl interior PAINT 984AA – Sunfire Yellow exterior finish



Modifications

Power-assisted steering

Power-assisted brakes

Servicing & Documentation

Service records from Finney’s Auto Body of Hancock, Maryland, document mechanical refurbishment completed between 2023 and 2024. Documented service work includes, but is not limited to, the following (see “Service Records” attached for further details):

Brake system overhaul including lines, master cylinder, booster components, rotors, and hardware

Suspension components replaced including control arms, bushings, tie rods, sway bar links, and alignment

Ignition and electrical work including distributor rebuild, wiring harness replacement, and gauges

Differential and driveline service including seals, bearings, U-joints, and fluid replacement

Installation of side exhaust system with mounting hardware and covers

Fuel system servicing, including tank, lines, and pump replacement

Cooling system service including water pump rebuild and hoses

Convertible top installation and weatherstripping replacement

Transmission rebuild and clutch system service

Wheel refinishing and tire balancing

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Paint chips visible on the exterior

Ownership History

The vehicle is being offered with a clean Virginia title by the seller on behalf of the owner.

Included Items

Service records and refurbishment documentation

Owner’s manual and historical documentation

Color-matched hardtop

Protect-O-Plate

Spare tire

Toolkit

Additional Information

From the seller: "In 2024, the engine was completely rebuilt in Leesburg, Virginia. Unfortunately, during this process the engine was decked and the numbers were lost, but fortunately we had taken a picture of the engine stamp prior to the rebuild, which is included in the photos."