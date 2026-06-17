Auction ended.

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 327/350 4-Speed

Sold after for on 06/17/26
Result
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 327/350 4-Speed
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Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194677S105626
Mileage indicated65,650 Miles TMU
LocationHamilton, Virginia
EngineL79 327ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible - Driving
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1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible - Cold Start
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1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible - Headlights
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Description

Introduced as part of the final production year of the C2 generation, the 1967 Chevrolet Corvette represents the pinnacle of mid-year Corvette design, combining refined styling with a wide range of high-performance engine options. Among these, the L79-equipped 327 cubic-inch V8 stands out for delivering a balanced combination of strong horsepower and drivability, making it a desirable choice for enthusiasts seeking both performance and usability.

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible was delivered to its first owner at Schwyn Chevrolet of Blissfield, Michigan, on December 20, 1966. The car is finished in Sunfire Yellow over black vinyl seats with headrests and is powered by a L79 327/350ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The car underwent cosmetic refurbishment at Finney’s Auto Body of Hancock, Maryland, and mechanical refurbishment in 2023 and 2024. Equipment includes factory-style side exhaust, a color-matched hardtop, a replacement soft top, while power-assisted steering and brakes have been added.

This L79-powered 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with service records, an owner’s manual, a Protect-O-Plate, and a clean Virginia title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by an L79 327ci V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Sunfire Yellow with a color-matched hardtop

  • Black vinyl seats with headrests and black soft top

  • Added power steering and power brakes

  • Protect-O-Plate

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (194677S105626) decodes as:

    • 1 – Division: Chevrolet

    • 94 – Series: Corvette Sting Ray

    • 67 – Body style: Convertible

    • 7 – Model year: 1967

    • S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri

    • 105626 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • BUILD DATE E08 – December 8, 1966

    • STYLE 67 467 – Model year: 1967 Corvette convertible

    • BODY S3182 – St. Louis Fisher Body sequence

    • TRIM STD – Standard black vinyl interior

    • PAINT 984AA – Sunfire Yellow exterior finish

Modifications

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Power-assisted brakes

Servicing & Documentation

Service records from Finney’s Auto Body of Hancock, Maryland, document mechanical refurbishment completed between 2023 and 2024. Documented service work includes, but is not limited to, the following (see “Service Records” attached for further details):

  • Brake system overhaul including lines, master cylinder, booster components, rotors, and hardware

  • Suspension components replaced including control arms, bushings, tie rods, sway bar links, and alignment

  • Ignition and electrical work including distributor rebuild, wiring harness replacement, and gauges

  • Differential and driveline service including seals, bearings, U-joints, and fluid replacement

  • Installation of side exhaust system with mounting hardware and covers

  • Fuel system servicing, including tank, lines, and pump replacement

  • Cooling system service including water pump rebuild and hoses

  • Convertible top installation and weatherstripping replacement

  • Transmission rebuild and clutch system service

  • Wheel refinishing and tire balancing

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Paint chips visible on the exterior

Ownership History

The vehicle is being offered with a clean Virginia title by the seller on behalf of the owner.

Included Items

  • Service records and refurbishment documentation

  • Owner’s manual and historical documentation

  • Color-matched hardtop

  • Protect-O-Plate

  • Spare tire

  • Toolkit

Additional Information

From the seller: "In 2024, the engine was completely rebuilt in Leesburg, Virginia. Unfortunately, during this process the engine was decked and the numbers were lost, but fortunately we had taken a picture of the engine stamp prior to the rebuild, which is included in the photos."

Additional documents

Service Records: 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 327/350 4-Speed

Sold after for
$74,900
Seller
Glyfada
Glyfada
EndedJun 17, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids30
Views16,383
Bids
Tripp-H's avatar
Tripp-H
Jun 17 at 6:03 PM
$61,000bid placed 
Corvette65's avatar
Corvette65
Jun 17 at 6:02 PM
$60,500bid placed 
Tripp-H's avatar
Tripp-H
Jun 17 at 6:00 PM
$60,000bid placed 
Corvette65's avatar
Corvette65
Jun 17 at 5:59 PM
$56,000bid placed 
Tripp-H's avatar
Tripp-H
Jun 17 at 5:58 PM
$55,000bid placed 

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