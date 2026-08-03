Description

Benefiting from four years of development and arrived at a level of detail and coherence that earlier cars lacked, the 1967 Chevrolet Corvette was the final expression of the C2 platform. For 1967, the Corvette received revised hood louvers, and side fender vents that replaced the design of prior years — small details that collectors have long recognized as markers of a clean C2 presentation.

This 1967 Corvette Convertible is finished in Sunfire Yellow over black upholstery with a black convertible top. Power comes from a 327ci L75 V8 fitted with an aftermarket carburetor and backed by a four-speed manual transmission. The car's engine stamping corresponds with its serial number and its HE suffix code indicates a four-speed manual transmission and a 300-hp rating when new.

This 'Vette reportedly received a body-off refurbishment in the 2010s, after which it was stored until it was prepared for the sale.

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Numbers-matching L75 327ci V8

Four-speed manual transmission

Finished in Sunfire Yellow over black upholstery

Delco AM/FM radio

Reported frame-off refurbishment approximately 10-years ago

Factory Equipment

327ci V8 engine Suffix code HE, corresponding to a 300-hp rating and four-speed manual Engine stamping contains 108112, which corresponds with the car's serial number

4-speed manual transmission

Four-wheel disc brakes

15” slotted wheels

Dual exhaust

Chrome bumpers

Fender vents

Rotary pop-up headlights

Simulated w ood-rimmed steering wheel

Vinyl bucket seats

Delco AM/FM radio

Modifications

Aftermarket carburetor

Servicing & Documentation

Reported body-off restoration completed approximately 10 years ago

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Known Imperfections