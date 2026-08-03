1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L75 327/300 4-Speed
Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
Benefiting from four years of development and arrived at a level of detail and coherence that earlier cars lacked, the 1967 Chevrolet Corvette was the final expression of the C2 platform. For 1967, the Corvette received revised hood louvers, and side fender vents that replaced the design of prior years — small details that collectors have long recognized as markers of a clean C2 presentation.
This 1967 Corvette Convertible is finished in Sunfire Yellow over black upholstery with a black convertible top. Power comes from a 327ci L75 V8 fitted with an aftermarket carburetor and backed by a four-speed manual transmission. The car's engine stamping corresponds with its serial number and its HE suffix code indicates a four-speed manual transmission and a 300-hp rating when new.
This 'Vette reportedly received a body-off refurbishment in the 2010s, after which it was stored until it was prepared for the sale.
This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Numbers-matching L75 327ci V8
Four-speed manual transmission
Finished in Sunfire Yellow over black upholstery
Delco AM/FM radio
Reported frame-off refurbishment approximately 10-years ago
Factory Equipment
327ci V8 engine
Suffix code HE, corresponding to a 300-hp rating and four-speed manual
Engine stamping contains 108112, which corresponds with the car's serial number
4-speed manual transmission
Four-wheel disc brakes
15” slotted wheels
Dual exhaust
Chrome bumpers
Fender vents
Rotary pop-up headlights
Simulated wood-rimmed steering wheel
Vinyl bucket seats
Delco AM/FM radio
Modifications
Aftermarket carburetor
Servicing & Documentation
Reported body-off restoration completed approximately 10 years ago
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Michelin tires with 2011 date codes
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