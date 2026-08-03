Auction ended.

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L75 327/300 4-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 08/03/26
Result
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L75 327/300 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (73)

Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194677S108112
Mileage indicated22,300 Miles TMU
LocationClinton Township, Michigan
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSunfire Yellow
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L75 327/300 4-Speed Start Up and Walkaround
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1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L75 327/300 4-Speed-Driving Rear View
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1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L75 327/300 4-Speed-Start Up
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Description

Benefiting from four years of development and arrived at a level of detail and coherence that earlier cars lacked, the 1967 Chevrolet Corvette was the final expression of the C2 platform. For 1967, the Corvette received revised hood louvers, and side fender vents that replaced the design of prior years — small details that collectors have long recognized as markers of a clean C2 presentation.

This 1967 Corvette Convertible is finished in Sunfire Yellow over black upholstery with a black convertible top. Power comes from a 327ci L75 V8 fitted with an aftermarket carburetor and backed by a four-speed manual transmission. The car's engine stamping corresponds with its serial number and its HE suffix code indicates a four-speed manual transmission and a 300-hp rating when new.

This 'Vette reportedly received a body-off refurbishment in the 2010s, after which it was stored until it was prepared for the sale.

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Numbers-matching L75 327ci V8

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Sunfire Yellow over black upholstery

  • Delco AM/FM radio

  • Reported frame-off refurbishment approximately 10-years ago

Factory Equipment

  • 327ci V8 engine

    • Suffix code HE, corresponding to a 300-hp rating and four-speed manual

    • Engine stamping contains 108112, which corresponds with the car's serial number

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • 15” slotted wheels

  • Dual exhaust

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Fender vents

  • Rotary pop-up headlights

  • Simulated wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Vinyl bucket seats

  • Delco AM/FM radio

Modifications

  • Aftermarket carburetor

Servicing & Documentation

  • Reported body-off restoration completed approximately 10 years ago

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Michelin tires with 2011 date codes

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L75 327/300 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
DM_68icf7
DM_68icf7
$63,130
Seller
Metroauto
Metroauto
EndedAug 03, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids15
Views18,522

Comments & bids

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DM_68icf7's avatar
DM_68icf7
Aug 3 at 4:46 PM
$59,000bid placed 
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Builder-5ubt93si
Aug 3 at 4:21 PM
$58,500bid placed 
DM_68icf7's avatar
DM_68icf7
Aug 3 at 4:10 PM
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Builder-5ubt93si
Aug 3 at 4:07 PM
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DM_68icf7
Jul 23 at 2:12 PM
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ColoradoMark
Jul 23 at 2:02 PM
$47,000bid placed 
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DM_68icf7
Jul 23 at 11:01 AM
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BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jul 23 at 3:11 AM
$40,250bid placed 
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DM_68icf7
Jul 21 at 3:23 PM
$40,000bid placed 
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BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jul 21 at 2:52 PM
$35,250bid placed 
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DM_68icf7
Jul 21 at 2:42 PM
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BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jul 21 at 2:07 PM
$30,500bid placed 
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2427NDFish
Jul 21 at 1:22 PM
$30,250bid placed 
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DM_68icf7
Jul 21 at 2:46 AM
$30,000bid placed 
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69Tommy
Jul 21 at 12:23 AM
$10,000bid placed 

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