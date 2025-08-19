57-Years Family-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Convertible 4-Speed
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
Since its debut in 1964, the Chevelle has established itself as one of the era’s most attractive and desirable muscle cars. And its reputation reached new heights in 1966, when Chevrolet introduced a fresh redesign and elevated the formidable SS 396 from an option package to a standalone model.
For 1967, subtle styling updates enhanced the Chevelle’s curvaceous lines. A revised grille with horizontal bars, matching trim across the rear panel, and recessed taillights gave the car a more refined appearance. The SS 396 projected an aggressive image, featuring simulated hood scoops, blacked-out grille and rear-panel trim, and prominent SS 396 and Super Sport badging that warned of the 325- to 375-horsepower big-block engine beneath the hood.
This SS 396 convertible has been in the same family for 57 years. It was purchased by the seller’s grandfather for her father in 1969, when he returned from Vietnam. After her father passed in 2018, the seller refinished it in its original Tahoe Turquoise color and refreshed the interior.
Aside from replacing the driver-side quarter panel it retains its original sheet metal, and the original "ED" code engine, transmission, brakes, and suspension were gone over to ensure that it was roadworthy. A new convertible top was installed, and minor modifications include an HEI ignition, a chrome alternator, an aluminum radiator, a set of 15” aftermarket wheels and tires, and modern headlights.
This 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 convertible is now offered with owner’s manuals, headlights, and a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Refreshed 1967 Chevelle SS 396 drop top
Refinished in (L) Tahoe Turquoise with refreshed black upholstery
Replaced white convertible top
15” wheels
396ci Chevrolet V8 factory rated at 325 hp with correct ED suffix and VIN derivative stampings
4-speed manual transmission
Front disc brakes
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (138677B178389) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
38 – SS 396
67 – 2-door convertible
7 – 1967 model year
B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant
178389 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
05A – First week of May build date
67-13867 – 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 two-door convertible
BAL 1631 – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant number
763 – Black vinyl bucket seats
L – Tahoe Turquoise paint
2-door convertible styling
Perimeter frame
A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension
Dual exhaust system
Power steering
Bucket seats with console
Modifications
15” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Modern headlights
HEI ignition system
Aluminum radiator
Chrome alternator
Servicing
The seller reports the following work:
Replaced driver side quarter panel
Replaced windshield
Refinished in the original turquoise color
Replaced convertible top
Reupholstered seats and replaced dash, door panels, and carpet
Replaced carburetor, hoses and belts, water pump, radiator, and exhaust system
Replaced clutch
Replaced rotors and pads
Replaced wheels and tires
Replaced emblems, marker lights, mirrors, and rear chrome
Replaced suspension components and headlights
Known Imperfections
Wing window chrome is pitted
Driver side door foam trim is peeling
Paint chips on nose
Images detailing the condition of the 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 convertible are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The seller states, “This is a numbers-matching 1967 Chevelle SS convertible. My grandfather bought this car in 1969 for my father when he came back from Vietnam. My father only drove it to the drug store on Sundays to buy the Sunday paper. I had the car restored after my father passed in 2018, and kept the original steering wheel, seat belts, and wing windows. The mileage is believed to be original.”
Included Items
Owner’s manuals
Headlights
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.