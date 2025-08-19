57-Years Family-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Convertible 4-Speed

11 days
$22,500
57-Years Family-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Convertible 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (134)

Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN138677B178389
Mileage indicated48,600 Miles TMU
LocationGlen Burnie, Maryland
Engine396ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorTahoe Turquoise
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Walkaround Part 1
Play
1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Walkaround Part 2
Play
1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Interior Viewing
Play
1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Engine Bay
Play
1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Start-up
Play

Description

Since its debut in 1964, the Chevelle has established itself as one of the era’s most attractive and desirable muscle cars. And its reputation reached new heights in 1966, when Chevrolet introduced a fresh redesign and elevated the formidable SS 396 from an option package to a standalone model.

For 1967, subtle styling updates enhanced the Chevelle’s curvaceous lines. A revised grille with horizontal bars, matching trim across the rear panel, and recessed taillights gave the car a more refined appearance. The SS 396 projected an aggressive image, featuring simulated hood scoops, blacked-out grille and rear-panel trim, and prominent SS 396 and Super Sport badging that warned of the 325- to 375-horsepower big-block engine beneath the hood.

This SS 396 convertible has been in the same family for 57 years. It was purchased by the seller’s grandfather for her father in 1969, when he returned from Vietnam. After her father passed in 2018, the seller refinished it in its original Tahoe Turquoise color and refreshed the interior.

Aside from replacing the driver-side quarter panel it retains its original sheet metal, and the original "ED" code engine, transmission, brakes, and suspension were gone over to ensure that it was roadworthy. A new convertible top was installed, and minor modifications include an HEI ignition, a chrome alternator, an aluminum radiator, a set of 15” aftermarket wheels and tires, and modern headlights.

This 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 convertible is now offered with owner’s manuals, headlights, and a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Refreshed 1967 Chevelle SS 396 drop top

  • Refinished in (L) Tahoe Turquoise with refreshed black upholstery

  • Replaced white convertible top

  • 15” wheels

  • 396ci Chevrolet V8 factory rated at 325 hp with correct ED suffix and VIN derivative stampings

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (138677B178389) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 38 – SS 396

    • 67 – 2-door convertible

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant

    • 178389 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 05A – First week of May build date

    • 67-13867 – 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 two-door convertible

    • BAL 1631 – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant number

    • 763 – Black vinyl bucket seats

    • L – Tahoe Turquoise paint

  • 2-door convertible styling

  • Perimeter frame

  • A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Power steering

  • Bucket seats with console

Modifications

  • 15” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

  • Modern headlights

  • HEI ignition system

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Chrome alternator

Servicing

  • The seller reports the following work:

    • Replaced driver side quarter panel

    • Replaced windshield

    • Refinished in the original turquoise color

    • Replaced convertible top

    • Reupholstered seats and replaced dash, door panels, and carpet

    • Replaced carburetor, hoses and belts, water pump, radiator, and exhaust system

    • Replaced clutch

    • Replaced rotors and pads

    • Replaced wheels and tires

    • Replaced emblems, marker lights, mirrors, and rear chrome

    • Replaced suspension components and headlights

Known Imperfections

  • Wing window chrome is pitted

  • Driver side door foam trim is peeling

  • Paint chips on nose

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 convertible are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states, “This is a numbers-matching 1967 Chevelle SS convertible. My grandfather bought this car in 1969 for my father when he came back from Vietnam. My father only drove it to the drug store on Sundays to buy the Sunday paper. I had the car restored after my father passed in 2018, and kept the original steering wheel, seat belts, and wing windows. The mileage is believed to be original.”

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Headlights

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

57-Years Family-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Convertible 4-Speed

Current bid
JR-1355
JR-1355
$22,500
Seller
DriveInCruiser67
DriveInCruiser67
EndingMon, Oct 05 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids7
Views3,314

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

JR-1355's avatar
JR-1355
Sep 23 at 3:51 PM
$22,500bid placed 
Furm64's avatar
Furm64
Sep 23 at 3:21 PM
$22,000bid placed 
JR-1355's avatar
JR-1355
Sep 23 at 2:12 PM
$20,250bid placed 
PatrickDenson_nmkf's avatar
PatrickDenson_nmkf
Sep 23 at 2:09 PM
$20,000bid placed 
JR-1355's avatar
JR-1355
Sep 22 at 2:56 PM
$17,500bid placed 
Furm64's avatar
Furm64
Sep 22 at 1:13 PM
$17,000bid placed 
MarkBenson_yz9t's avatar
MarkBenson_yz9t
Sep 20 at 8:39 PM
$11,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026