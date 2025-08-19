Description

Since its debut in 1964, the Chevelle has established itself as one of the era’s most attractive and desirable muscle cars. And its reputation reached new heights in 1966, when Chevrolet introduced a fresh redesign and elevated the formidable SS 396 from an option package to a standalone model.

For 1967, subtle styling updates enhanced the Chevelle’s curvaceous lines. A revised grille with horizontal bars, matching trim across the rear panel, and recessed taillights gave the car a more refined appearance. The SS 396 projected an aggressive image, featuring simulated hood scoops, blacked-out grille and rear-panel trim, and prominent SS 396 and Super Sport badging that warned of the 325- to 375-horsepower big-block engine beneath the hood.

This SS 396 convertible has been in the same family for 57 years. It was purchased by the seller’s grandfather for her father in 1969, when he returned from Vietnam. After her father passed in 2018, the seller refinished it in its original Tahoe Turquoise color and refreshed the interior.

Aside from replacing the driver-side quarter panel it retains its original sheet metal, and the original "ED" code engine, transmission, brakes, and suspension were gone over to ensure that it was roadworthy. A new convertible top was installed, and minor modifications include an HEI ignition, a chrome alternator, an aluminum radiator, a set of 15” aftermarket wheels and tires, and modern headlights.

This 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 convertible is now offered with owner’s manuals, headlights, and a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Refreshed 1967 Chevelle SS 396 drop top

Refinished in (L) Tahoe Turquoise with refreshed black upholstery

Replaced white convertible top

15” wheels

396ci Chevrolet V8 factory rated at 325 hp with correct ED suffix and VIN derivative stampings

4-speed manual transmission

Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (138677B178389) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 38 – SS 396 67 – 2-door convertible 7 – 1967 model year B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant 178389 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: 05A – First week of May build date 67-13867 – 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 two-door convertible BAL 1631 – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant number 763 – Black vinyl bucket seats L – Tahoe Turquoise paint

2-door convertible styling

Perimeter frame

A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension

Dual exhaust system

Power steering

Bucket seats with console

Modifications

15” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Modern headlights

HEI ignition system

Aluminum radiator

Chrome alternator

Servicing

The seller reports the following work: Replaced driver side quarter panel Replaced windshield Refinished in the original turquoise color Replaced convertible top Reupholstered seats and replaced dash, door panels, and carpet Replaced carburetor, hoses and belts, water pump, radiator, and exhaust system Replaced clutch Replaced rotors and pads Replaced wheels and tires Replaced emblems, marker lights, mirrors, and rear chrome Replaced suspension components and headlights



Known Imperfections

Wing window chrome is pitted

Driver side door foam trim is peeling

Paint chips on nose

Images detailing the condition of the 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 convertible are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states, “This is a numbers-matching 1967 Chevelle SS convertible. My grandfather bought this car in 1969 for my father when he came back from Vietnam. My father only drove it to the drug store on Sundays to buy the Sunday paper. I had the car restored after my father passed in 2018, and kept the original steering wheel, seat belts, and wing windows. The mileage is believed to be original.”

Included Items