Description

The Chevrolet Camaro is a mid-size American automobile manufactured by Chevrolet. Classified as a pony car, it first went on sale on September 29, 1966, for the 1967 model year, and was designed to compete with the Ford Mustang. Chevrolet sold approximately 221,000 Camaros in 1967, of which less than 30% were optioned with the Rally Sport (RS) package. RS-equipped cars received hideaway headlights behind a revised front grille, wider taillights with black-painted bezels, back-up lights below the rear bumper, parking lights below the front bumper, and RS badging on the grille, fenders, and gas cap.

This 1967 Camaro was built with the RS package and was delivered new to John Smith Co. in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 29, 1966. It is powered by a 327ci Turbo-Fire V8 paired with a replacement four-speed manual transmission and an Eaton rear axle, reported by the seller to be original to the car. The car left the factory finished in Butternut Yellow and was repainted in the same color under previous ownership.

Modifications include American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels, Ridetech tie rods, a Custom Autosound stereo, and under-dash dual voice speakers. For modern convenience, the hideaway headlight assemblies have been rebuilt with electric motors.

According to the seller, the car was purchased new by one family and remained in their ownership for 56 years. It sat outside for a period of time before passing through two subsequent owners, arriving with the current owner in August 2024. The car is said to have remained registered in Georgia throughout its history. The current owner reports spending over eight months on mechanical and cosmetic work; a seller-provided list of repairs made by both previous and current ownership is viewable in the gallery.

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS 4-speed is offered with its Protect-O-Plate, manufacturer's literature, a body broadcast copy, copies of the service records, and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

327ci V8 rated at 210 horsepower when new

Engine ID number VI2I4MA aligns with Protect-O-Plate

Replacement four-speed manual transmission

Repainted Butternut Yellow over black upholstery

Z22 Rally Sport package

American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels

Custom Autosound stereo and speakers

Factory Equipment

327ci V8 Engine ID number VI2I4MA aligns with included Protect-O-Plate

Four-speed manual transmission

The body plate for this 1967 Camaro decodes as: 12C – Third week of December build date 67-12437 – 1967 Camaro coupe NOR 55483– Body Assembly – Norwood, Ohio Y-2 – Butternut Yellow paint 760-Z – Black standard vinyl, Strato bucket seats W – Tinted windshield 2LG – Four-speed floor shifter, center console 3SL – Z23 interior decor group, Z22 Rally Sport package 5Y – Deluxe Seat Belts

The chassis number (124377N155777) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 2 – Camaro 4 – Eight-cylinder engine 37 – Coupe 7 – 1967 model year N – Norwood, Ohio final assembly plant 155777 – Sequential production number starting with 100001



Modifications

Replacement 4-speed manual transmission

American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels

Ridetech tie rods

Hideaway headlight assemblies upgraded with electric motors

Custom Autosound stereo

Dual voice coil speakers mounted under dashboard

Servicing & Documentation

A seller-supplied list of work performed under current and prior ownership is viewable in the “Additional Documents and Media” section. Some highlights said to have been performed by the seller since August 2024 include:

Fenders and floor pans replaced

Body mounts replaced

Radiator support replaced

Front bumper valance and grille replaced

Hideaway headlight assemblies rebuilt with electric motors

Ridetech tie rods installed

Engine oil pan and valve covers cleaned and gaskets replaced

Various brake components replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing windshield delamination, dents, scratches, panel alignment issues, and other defects are provided in the photo gallery

Ownership History

The car was sold new at John Smith Co. of Atlanta, Georgia, and reportedly spent time with three previous owners before being acquired by the seller in August 2024. The car is said to have remained registered in Georgia throughout its history.

Included Items

Protect-O-Plate

Manufacturer’s literature

Body broadcast copy

Copies of s ervice records

Additional Information

From the seller: “While one can find restomod Camaros everywhere, it’s harder to find a survivor with an original matching number engine and axle. The car has its Protect-O-Plate and owner’s manual to verify its authenticity along with desirable features like the RS package and 4-speed floor shifter”.