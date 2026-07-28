1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS 327 4-Speed
Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
The Chevrolet Camaro is a mid-size American automobile manufactured by Chevrolet. Classified as a pony car, it first went on sale on September 29, 1966, for the 1967 model year, and was designed to compete with the Ford Mustang. Chevrolet sold approximately 221,000 Camaros in 1967, of which less than 30% were optioned with the Rally Sport (RS) package. RS-equipped cars received hideaway headlights behind a revised front grille, wider taillights with black-painted bezels, back-up lights below the rear bumper, parking lights below the front bumper, and RS badging on the grille, fenders, and gas cap.
This 1967 Camaro was built with the RS package and was delivered new to John Smith Co. in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 29, 1966. It is powered by a 327ci Turbo-Fire V8 paired with a replacement four-speed manual transmission and an Eaton rear axle, reported by the seller to be original to the car. The car left the factory finished in Butternut Yellow and was repainted in the same color under previous ownership.
Modifications include American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels, Ridetech tie rods, a Custom Autosound stereo, and under-dash dual voice speakers. For modern convenience, the hideaway headlight assemblies have been rebuilt with electric motors.
According to the seller, the car was purchased new by one family and remained in their ownership for 56 years. It sat outside for a period of time before passing through two subsequent owners, arriving with the current owner in August 2024. The car is said to have remained registered in Georgia throughout its history. The current owner reports spending over eight months on mechanical and cosmetic work; a seller-provided list of repairs made by both previous and current ownership is viewable in the gallery.
This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS 4-speed is offered with its Protect-O-Plate, manufacturer's literature, a body broadcast copy, copies of the service records, and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.
Highlights
327ci V8 rated at 210 horsepower when new
Engine ID number VI2I4MA aligns with Protect-O-Plate
Replacement four-speed manual transmission
Repainted Butternut Yellow over black upholstery
Z22 Rally Sport package
American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels
Custom Autosound stereo and speakers
Factory Equipment
327ci V8
Engine ID number VI2I4MA aligns with included Protect-O-Plate
Four-speed manual transmission
The body plate for this 1967 Camaro decodes as:
12C – Third week of December build date
67-12437 – 1967 Camaro coupe
NOR 55483– Body Assembly – Norwood, Ohio
Y-2 – Butternut Yellow paint
760-Z – Black standard vinyl, Strato bucket seats
W – Tinted windshield
2LG – Four-speed floor shifter, center console
3SL – Z23 interior decor group, Z22 Rally Sport package
5Y – Deluxe Seat Belts
The chassis number (124377N155777) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
2 – Camaro
4 – Eight-cylinder engine
37 – Coupe
7 – 1967 model year
N – Norwood, Ohio final assembly plant
155777 – Sequential production number starting with 100001
Modifications
Replacement 4-speed manual transmission
American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels
Ridetech tie rods
Hideaway headlight assemblies upgraded with electric motors
Custom Autosound stereo
Dual voice coil speakers mounted under dashboard
Servicing & Documentation
A seller-supplied list of work performed under current and prior ownership is viewable in the “Additional Documents and Media” section. Some highlights said to have been performed by the seller since August 2024 include:
Fenders and floor pans replaced
Body mounts replaced
Radiator support replaced
Front bumper valance and grille replaced
Hideaway headlight assemblies rebuilt with electric motors
Ridetech tie rods installed
Engine oil pan and valve covers cleaned and gaskets replaced
Various brake components replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing windshield delamination, dents, scratches, panel alignment issues, and other defects are provided in the photo gallery
Ownership History
The car was sold new at John Smith Co. of Atlanta, Georgia, and reportedly spent time with three previous owners before being acquired by the seller in August 2024. The car is said to have remained registered in Georgia throughout its history.
Included Items
Protect-O-Plate
Manufacturer’s literature
Body broadcast copy
Copies of service records
Additional Information
From the seller: “While one can find restomod Camaros everywhere, it’s harder to find a survivor with an original matching number engine and axle. The car has its Protect-O-Plate and owner’s manual to verify its authenticity along with desirable features like the RS package and 4-speed floor shifter”.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.