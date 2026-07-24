Auction ended.

468-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Coupe 4-Speed

Withdrawn on 07/24/26
Result
468-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Coupe 4-Speed
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All photos (80)

Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 3:39 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124377L119887
Mileage indicated800 Miles TMU
LocationPlacentia, California
Engine468ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSubaru Metallic Gray
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS - Walk Around & Interior
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1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS - Driving
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1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS - Undercarriage
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Description

Introduced for the 1967 model year, the Chevrolet Camaro arrived as Chevrolet's entry into the emerging pony car segment, combining sleek styling, V8 performance, and extensive customization potential. More than five decades later, first-generation Camaros remain among the most popular foundations for performance-oriented builds, offering timeless looks paired with modernized drivability and strong aftermarket support.

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe was originally built at Chevrolet's Van Nuys, California assembly plant and, according to its trim tag, left the factory with a Muncie four-speed manual transmission and the Rally Sport package. The 4P designation on the trim tag also indicates it was originally equipped as an SS350.

This '67 Camaro coupe is a modified example powered by a 468 cubic-inch big-block V8 that was reportedly built and installed circa 2013. Power is routed through a Muncie four-speed manual transmission, a Centerforce clutch, and a 12-bolt rear axle equipped with a 3.42:1 Eaton Truetrac differential and Strange Engineering 33-spline axles. The car was reportedly refinished in a Subaru shade of metallic gray in 2023, and it features black leather upholstery, an RS grille, a cowl hood, front and rear spoilers, powder-coated exterior trim, and matte-black 18-inch Ridler wheels.

Additional details include front disc brakes, power steering, a rear ladder-bar suspension with adjustable coilovers, a Hurst floor shifter, Classic Dash instrumentation, LED lighting, an Edelbrock intake manifold, MSD ignition components, and a Be Cool aluminum radiator with an electric pusher fan.

This modified 1967 Chevrolet Camaro coupe is now offered with a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 468ci big-block V8

  • Muncie four-speed manual transmission

  • 12-bolt rear axle with 3.42:1 Eaton Truetrac differential

  • Reportedly refinished in Subaru metallic gray

  • Black leather upholstery

  • Front disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Rear ladder-bar suspension with adjustable coilovers

  • 18” matte-black Ridler wheels

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis code (124377L119887) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet Division

    • 24 – Camaro V8 Series

    • 37 – 2-door Sport Coupe

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • L – Los Angeles (Van Nuys), California assembly plant

    • 119887 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 11B – Built during the second week of November 1966

    • 67-12637 – 1967 Camaro Sport Coupe with Custom Interior

    • LOS7988 – Los Angeles, California, assembly number

    • Trim 765-Z – Black vinyl interior

    • Paint R-2 – Bolero Red exterior with black vinyl roof

    • W – Tinted windshield

    • 2L – Four-speed floor-shift transmission

    • 2G – Front center console

    • 3S – Interior Decor Group

    • 3L – Rally Sport package

    • 4P – Super Sport package

Modifications

  • Engine & Drivetrain:

    • 468ci big-block V8

    • Edelbrock intake manifold

    • Four-barrel carburetor

    • MSD ignition components

    • Be Cool aluminum radiator

    • Electric pusher fan

    • Centerforce clutch

    • Lakewood bellhousing

    • Muncie four-speed manual transmission

    • Short throw shifter

    • Eaton Truetrac 3.42:1 differential

    • Strange Engineering 33-spline axles

    • C-clip eliminator kit

    • Coated headers

    • Dual exhaust system

  • Exterior:

    • Refinished in metallic gray

    • RS grille

    • Cowl hood

    • LED headlights and taillights

    • Deleted front bumper and color-matched rear bumper

    • Shaved trim

    • Aftermarket mirrors

    • Powder-coated exterior components

    • Flush-mounted windshield and rear window

    • Front and rear spoilers

    • Aftermarket fuel filler cap

    • 18” matte-black Ridler wheels

    • Toyo Extensa HP II tires

      • 245/40 front

      • 275/40 rear

  • Chassis, Brakes, and & Suspension:

    • Power steering

    • Front disc brakes

    • Rear ladder-bar suspension

    • Adjustable rear coilovers

  • Interior:

    • Black leather upholstery

    • Black carpeting

    • Aftermarket center console

    • Hurst shifter

    • Aftermarket steering wheel with SS-branded button

    • Classic Dash instrumentation

    • Aftermarket fuel-level gauge

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the 468 cubic-inch big-block V8 was built and installed circa 2013. A chassis dynamometer report from that time is included in the gallery. The vehicle was purchased by the seller in 2022 and refinished in Subaru Metallic Gray in 2023, at which time a flush-mount windshield and rear glass were installed.

The speedometer cable was reportedly replaced during current ownership. Instrumentation consists of a Classic Dash gauge package featuring a 160-mph speedometer, tachometer, and gauges for oil pressure, voltage, and coolant temperature. The digital odometer currently displays approximately 760 miles, though true mileage is unknown.

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips, cracks, and scratches are visible and shown in the gallery

  • Headlight covers inoperable (actuators not installed)

  • Front parking lights are inoperable (not wired)

  • Reverse lights are inoperable (not wired)

  • Parking brake inoperable (not connected)

  • Passenger-side door lock is inoperable

Ownership History

This Camaro was acquired by the seller in 2022 and is now offered with a clean California title.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

468-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Coupe 4-Speed

Withdrawn · Last bid
$15,000
Seller
Erik_Sorenson
Erik_Sorenson
EndedJul 24, 2026 at 3:39 PM UTC
Bids6
Views12,559

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TD_TN
Jul 19 at 10:34 PM
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