468-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Coupe 4-Speed
Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 3:39 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1967 model year, the Chevrolet Camaro arrived as Chevrolet's entry into the emerging pony car segment, combining sleek styling, V8 performance, and extensive customization potential. More than five decades later, first-generation Camaros remain among the most popular foundations for performance-oriented builds, offering timeless looks paired with modernized drivability and strong aftermarket support.
This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe was originally built at Chevrolet's Van Nuys, California assembly plant and, according to its trim tag, left the factory with a Muncie four-speed manual transmission and the Rally Sport package. The 4P designation on the trim tag also indicates it was originally equipped as an SS350.
This '67 Camaro coupe is a modified example powered by a 468 cubic-inch big-block V8 that was reportedly built and installed circa 2013. Power is routed through a Muncie four-speed manual transmission, a Centerforce clutch, and a 12-bolt rear axle equipped with a 3.42:1 Eaton Truetrac differential and Strange Engineering 33-spline axles. The car was reportedly refinished in a Subaru shade of metallic gray in 2023, and it features black leather upholstery, an RS grille, a cowl hood, front and rear spoilers, powder-coated exterior trim, and matte-black 18-inch Ridler wheels.
Additional details include front disc brakes, power steering, a rear ladder-bar suspension with adjustable coilovers, a Hurst floor shifter, Classic Dash instrumentation, LED lighting, an Edelbrock intake manifold, MSD ignition components, and a Be Cool aluminum radiator with an electric pusher fan.
This modified 1967 Chevrolet Camaro coupe is now offered with a clean California title in the seller's name.
Highlights
468ci big-block V8
Muncie four-speed manual transmission
12-bolt rear axle with 3.42:1 Eaton Truetrac differential
Reportedly refinished in Subaru metallic gray
Black leather upholstery
Front disc brakes
Power steering
Rear ladder-bar suspension with adjustable coilovers
18” matte-black Ridler wheels
Factory Equipment
The chassis code (124377L119887) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division
24 – Camaro V8 Series
37 – 2-door Sport Coupe
7 – 1967 model year
L – Los Angeles (Van Nuys), California assembly plant
119887 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
11B – Built during the second week of November 1966
67-12637 – 1967 Camaro Sport Coupe with Custom Interior
LOS7988 – Los Angeles, California, assembly number
Trim 765-Z – Black vinyl interior
Paint R-2 – Bolero Red exterior with black vinyl roof
W – Tinted windshield
2L – Four-speed floor-shift transmission
2G – Front center console
3S – Interior Decor Group
3L – Rally Sport package
4P – Super Sport package
Modifications
Engine & Drivetrain:
468ci big-block V8
Edelbrock intake manifold
Four-barrel carburetor
MSD ignition components
Be Cool aluminum radiator
Electric pusher fan
Centerforce clutch
Lakewood bellhousing
Muncie four-speed manual transmission
Short throw shifter
Eaton Truetrac 3.42:1 differential
Strange Engineering 33-spline axles
C-clip eliminator kit
Coated headers
Dual exhaust system
Exterior:
Refinished in metallic gray
RS grille
Cowl hood
LED headlights and taillights
Deleted front bumper and color-matched rear bumper
Shaved trim
Aftermarket mirrors
Powder-coated exterior components
Flush-mounted windshield and rear window
Front and rear spoilers
Aftermarket fuel filler cap
18” matte-black Ridler wheels
Toyo Extensa HP II tires
245/40 front
275/40 rear
Chassis, Brakes, and & Suspension:
Power steering
Front disc brakes
Rear ladder-bar suspension
Adjustable rear coilovers
Interior:
Black leather upholstery
Black carpeting
Aftermarket center console
Hurst shifter
Aftermarket steering wheel with SS-branded button
Classic Dash instrumentation
Aftermarket fuel-level gauge
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the 468 cubic-inch big-block V8 was built and installed circa 2013. A chassis dynamometer report from that time is included in the gallery. The vehicle was purchased by the seller in 2022 and refinished in Subaru Metallic Gray in 2023, at which time a flush-mount windshield and rear glass were installed.
The speedometer cable was reportedly replaced during current ownership. Instrumentation consists of a Classic Dash gauge package featuring a 160-mph speedometer, tachometer, and gauges for oil pressure, voltage, and coolant temperature. The digital odometer currently displays approximately 760 miles, though true mileage is unknown.
Known Imperfections
Paint chips, cracks, and scratches are visible and shown in the gallery
Headlight covers inoperable (actuators not installed)
Front parking lights are inoperable (not wired)
Reverse lights are inoperable (not wired)
Parking brake inoperable (not connected)
Passenger-side door lock is inoperable
Ownership History
This Camaro was acquired by the seller in 2022 and is now offered with a clean California title.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.