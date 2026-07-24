Description

Introduced for the 1967 model year, the Chevrolet Camaro arrived as Chevrolet's entry into the emerging pony car segment, combining sleek styling, V8 performance, and extensive customization potential. More than five decades later, first-generation Camaros remain among the most popular foundations for performance-oriented builds, offering timeless looks paired with modernized drivability and strong aftermarket support.

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe was originally built at Chevrolet's Van Nuys, California assembly plant and, according to its trim tag, left the factory with a Muncie four-speed manual transmission and the Rally Sport package. The 4P designation on the trim tag also indicates it was originally equipped as an SS350.

This '67 Camaro coupe is a modified example powered by a 468 cubic-inch big-block V8 that was reportedly built and installed circa 2013. Power is routed through a Muncie four-speed manual transmission, a Centerforce clutch, and a 12-bolt rear axle equipped with a 3.42:1 Eaton Truetrac differential and Strange Engineering 33-spline axles. The car was reportedly refinished in a Subaru shade of metallic gray in 2023, and it features black leather upholstery, an RS grille, a cowl hood, front and rear spoilers, powder-coated exterior trim, and matte-black 18-inch Ridler wheels.

Additional details include front disc brakes, power steering, a rear ladder-bar suspension with adjustable coilovers, a Hurst floor shifter, Classic Dash instrumentation, LED lighting, an Edelbrock intake manifold, MSD ignition components, and a Be Cool aluminum radiator with an electric pusher fan.

This modified 1967 Chevrolet Camaro coupe is now offered with a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

468ci big-block V8

Muncie four-speed manual transmission

12-bolt rear axle with 3.42:1 Eaton Truetrac differential

Reportedly refinished in Subaru metallic gray

Black leather upholstery

Front disc brakes

Power steering

Rear ladder-bar suspension with adjustable coilovers

18” matte-black Ridler wheels

Factory Equipment

The chassis code (124377L119887) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet Division 24 – Camaro V8 Series 37 – 2-door Sport Coupe 7 – 1967 model year L – Los Angeles (Van Nuys), California assembly plant 119887 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: 11B – Built during the second week of November 1966 67-12637 – 1967 Camaro Sport Coupe with Custom Interior LOS7988 – Los Angeles, California, assembly number Trim 765-Z – Black vinyl interior Paint R-2 – Bolero Red exterior with black vinyl roof W – Tinted windshield 2L – Four-speed floor-shift transmission 2G – Front center console 3S – Interior Decor Group 3L – Rally Sport package 4P – Super Sport package



Modifications

Engine & Drivetrain: 468ci big-block V8 Edelbrock intake manifold Four-barrel carburetor MSD ignition components Be Cool aluminum radiator Electric pusher fan Centerforce clutch Lakewood bellhousing Muncie four-speed manual transmission Short throw shifter Eaton Truetrac 3.42:1 differential Strange Engineering 33-spline axles C-clip eliminator kit Coated headers Dual exhaust system

Exterior: Refinished in metallic gray RS grille Cowl hood LED headlights and taillights Deleted front bumper and color-matched rear bumper Shaved trim Aftermarket mirrors Powder-coated exterior components Flush-mounted windshield and rear window Front and rear spoilers Aftermarket fuel filler cap 18” matte-black Ridler wheels Toyo Extensa HP II tires 245/40 front 275/40 rear

Chassis, Brakes, and & Suspension: Power steering Front disc brakes Rear ladder-bar suspension Adjustable rear coilovers

Interior: Black leather upholstery Black carpeting Aftermarket center console Hurst shifter Aftermarket steering wheel with SS-branded button Classic Dash instrumentation Aftermarket fuel-level gauge



Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the 468 cubic-inch big-block V8 was built and installed circa 2013. A chassis dynamometer report from that time is included in the gallery. The vehicle was purchased by the seller in 2022 and refinished in Subaru Metallic Gray in 2023, at which time a flush-mount windshield and rear glass were installed.

The speedometer cable was reportedly replaced during current ownership. Instrumentation consists of a Classic Dash gauge package featuring a 160-mph speedometer, tachometer, and gauges for oil pressure, voltage, and coolant temperature. The digital odometer currently displays approximately 760 miles, though true mileage is unknown.

Known Imperfections

Paint chips, cracks, and scratches are visible and shown in the gallery

Headlight covers inoperable (actuators not installed)

Front parking lights are inoperable (not wired)

Reverse lights are inoperable (not wired)

Parking brake inoperable (not connected)

Passenger-side door lock is inoperable

Ownership History

This Camaro was acquired by the seller in 2022 and is now offered with a clean California title.