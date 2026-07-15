Description

When the Mustang launched to worldwide acclaim in 1964, GM knew that it had to respond, and quickly. Two years later, the General struck back with the stunning 1967 Camaro. The Camaro was purposefully aggressive: it had a long hood, short rear deck design familiar to sports car lovers, with a blend of rounded curves and sharp lines. Flared wheel openings, a horizontal grille, and rectangular taillights gave it a low, wide look. And that sleek silhouette was accented by just the right amount of brightwork, including chrome bumpers.

A special Rally Sport package included a full-width grille with concealed headlights, parking lights in the front valance, special taillights and moldings, and RS emblems. Combined with a driver-focused cockpit with round gauges and bucket seats, as well as numerous 6- and 8-cylinder engines and manual and automatic transmissions, the Camaro was a pure driver’s car.

This example has been refreshed, wears brilliant Ermine White paint over a Bright Blue interior, and is powered by a 327ci V8 paired with a floor-shifted 2-speed PowerGlide automatic transmission. This Camaro convertible is reported by the seller to have travelled just under 49,600 miles in 58 years.

The car was factory equipped with the Rally Sport package, and it now features SS badging.

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible is now offered with a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Refreshed 1967 Camaro Convertible

Finished in (C) Ermine White with (R) Bright Blue interior

White power top

14" Rally wheels with 205/75R14 Coker Classic Redline tires

327ci V8 factory rated when new at 275 hp

2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (124677N127850) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 2 – Camaro 4 – 8-cylinder engine 67 – Convertible 7 – 1967 model year N – Norwood, Ohio, final assembly plant 127850 – Sequential production number starting with 100001

The body plate for this 1967 Camaro decodes as: 10E – Build date fifth week of October 67-12667 – 1967 Custom interior convertible NOR– Body Assembly – Norwood, Ohio 27560 – Body build order C-4 – Ermine White paint 732-Z – Custom Bright Blue A50 Strato Bucket Seat interior without headrests Acc: WD, 2MG, 3L, 5BY – Tinted Windshield, Power Convertible Top, PowerGlide, Console, Rally Sport, Bumper Guards Rear, Deluxe Seat Belts

Four-barrel carburetor

Console

120-mph speedometer

Power steering

Power disc brakes

Tilt steering column

Servicing & Documentation

Pre-sale maintenance includes: Hood springs Rear axle seals, pinion seal, and gear oil Rear seat belts Right rear brake light Oil and filter change Replaced battery in 2022



Known Imperfections

Paint chip below driver side headlight door

Top is slightly hard to raise and cover is difficult to snap, but top operates properly

Images detailing the condition of the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The consignor states, “This Camaro was purchased in 2016 with 49,007 actual miles, and kept in a showroom for five years with no miles put on it. I purchased it in 2022 and put on 400 miles in three years. Mileage is still under 50,000. It wears its original colors of Ermine White and Bright Blue, with the original 327 V8 engine. It has a power top, power steering, and power disc brakes.”

Additional Information This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2025. You can view the previous listing here.