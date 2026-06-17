Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1965 to 1970 Cadillac DeVille marked a shift toward a cleaner design language that moved away from the big fin styling of earlier models. The DeVille was offered in multiple configurations, including coupe, convertible, and sedan. For '67, Cadillac introduced a subtle facelift with a revised grille, updated lighting elements, and more refined rear styling, while retaining the smooth and capable 429 cubic-inch V8. The DeVille emphasized expansive interior space, advanced power-assisted features, and a composed, quiet ride, solidifying its reputation as a benchmark for comfort and sophistication in the late ‘60s.

This 1967 Cadillac DeVille Sedan is finished in Marina Blue Metallic with a full black Landau vinyl top over a black leather interior. Power is provided by a 429 cubic-inch V8 paired with a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Maintenance reported by the seller includes replacement tires, battery, and various hoses, along with rust repair to the lower front body panels.

This 1967 Cadillac DeVille Sedan is now offered with an owner’s manual, shop manual, and New York State registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 429ci V8 engine

3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

Finished in Marina Blue Metallic with a black Landau vinyl top

Black leather interior

Factory Equipment

The trim tag decodes as: STYLE 67‑68349 – Model year: 1967 Cadillac Sedan DeVille BODY FWD33460 – Fisher Body Fleetwood (Detroit) assembly, body production sequence TRIM 351 – Black leather interior PAINT 24 - Marina Blue Poly 62 – Black vinyl top EYM K – Factory option group codes E - Soft Ray Glass (tinted glass) Y - 6-Way Power-Adjustable Front Seat M - Power Door Locks K - Automatic Climate Control

429ci V8 engine

Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

Power windows

Power-assisted steering

Power-assisted brakes

AM radio

Analog clock

Chrome bumpers and exterior trim

Landau vinyl roof

15" steel wheels with hubcaps

Whitewall tires

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Bodywork performed to address rust in lower front panels

Battery and battery terminals replaced

White wall tires replaced

Various hoses replaced

Known Imperfections

Dent in driver side front fender along shoulder line

Wear visible on exterior surfaces throughout

Imperfections in paint consistent with age

Climate control system inoperable

Included Items