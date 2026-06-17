Auction ended.

1967 Cadillac DeVille Sedan

No reserve
Sold for on 06/17/26
Result
1967 Cadillac DeVille Sedan
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All photos (53)

Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINB7216782
Mileage indicated41,500 Miles TMU
LocationWarwick, New York
Engine429ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1965 to 1970 Cadillac DeVille marked a shift toward a cleaner design language that moved away from the big fin styling of earlier models. The DeVille was offered in multiple configurations, including coupe, convertible, and sedan. For '67, Cadillac introduced a subtle facelift with a revised grille, updated lighting elements, and more refined rear styling, while retaining the smooth and capable 429 cubic-inch V8. The DeVille emphasized expansive interior space, advanced power-assisted features, and a composed, quiet ride, solidifying its reputation as a benchmark for comfort and sophistication in the late ‘60s.

This 1967 Cadillac DeVille Sedan is finished in Marina Blue Metallic with a full black Landau vinyl top over a black leather interior. Power is provided by a 429 cubic-inch V8 paired with a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Maintenance reported by the seller includes replacement tires, battery, and various hoses, along with rust repair to the lower front body panels.

This 1967 Cadillac DeVille Sedan is now offered with an owner’s manual, shop manual, and New York State registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 429ci V8 engine

  • 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • Finished in Marina Blue Metallic with a black Landau vinyl top

  • Black leather interior

Factory Equipment

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • STYLE 67‑68349 – Model year: 1967 Cadillac Sedan DeVille

    • BODY FWD33460 – Fisher Body Fleetwood (Detroit) assembly, body production sequence

    • TRIM 351 – Black leather interior

    • PAINT 24 - Marina Blue Poly

    • 62 – Black vinyl top

    • EYM K – Factory option group codes

      • E - Soft Ray Glass (tinted glass)

      • Y - 6-Way Power-Adjustable Front Seat

      • M - Power Door Locks

      • K - Automatic Climate Control

  • 429ci V8 engine

  • Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • Power windows

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Power-assisted brakes

  • AM radio

  • Analog clock

  • Chrome bumpers and exterior trim

  • Landau vinyl roof

  • 15" steel wheels with hubcaps

  • Whitewall tires

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Bodywork performed to address rust in lower front panels

  • Battery and battery terminals replaced

  • White wall tires replaced

  • Various hoses replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Dent in driver side front fender along shoulder line

  • Wear visible on exterior surfaces throughout

  • Imperfections in paint consistent with age

  • Climate control system inoperable

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Shop manual

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1967 Cadillac DeVille Sedan

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Cadillac DeVille Sedan · No reserve

Sold to
RockyQuarles_qw1h
RockyQuarles_qw1h
$9,737
Seller
Kevin_Halloran
Kevin_Halloran
EndedJun 17, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids19
Views12,871
Bids
RockyQuarles_qw1h's avatar
RockyQuarles_qw1h
Jun 17 at 6:33 PM
$9,100bid placed 
BeardedBastar's avatar
BeardedBastar
Jun 17 at 6:32 PM
$8,850bid placed 
RockyQuarles_qw1h's avatar
RockyQuarles_qw1h
Jun 17 at 6:30 PM
$8,600bid placed 
BeardedBastar's avatar
BeardedBastar
Jun 17 at 6:29 PM
$8,350bid placed 
RockyQuarles_qw1h's avatar
RockyQuarles_qw1h
Jun 17 at 6:28 PM
$8,100bid placed 

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