1967 Cadillac DeVille Sedan
Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1965 to 1970 Cadillac DeVille marked a shift toward a cleaner design language that moved away from the big fin styling of earlier models. The DeVille was offered in multiple configurations, including coupe, convertible, and sedan. For '67, Cadillac introduced a subtle facelift with a revised grille, updated lighting elements, and more refined rear styling, while retaining the smooth and capable 429 cubic-inch V8. The DeVille emphasized expansive interior space, advanced power-assisted features, and a composed, quiet ride, solidifying its reputation as a benchmark for comfort and sophistication in the late ‘60s.
This 1967 Cadillac DeVille Sedan is finished in Marina Blue Metallic with a full black Landau vinyl top over a black leather interior. Power is provided by a 429 cubic-inch V8 paired with a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Maintenance reported by the seller includes replacement tires, battery, and various hoses, along with rust repair to the lower front body panels.
This 1967 Cadillac DeVille Sedan is now offered with an owner’s manual, shop manual, and New York State registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 429ci V8 engine
3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
Finished in Marina Blue Metallic with a black Landau vinyl top
Black leather interior
Factory Equipment
The trim tag decodes as:
STYLE 67‑68349 – Model year: 1967 Cadillac Sedan DeVille
BODY FWD33460 – Fisher Body Fleetwood (Detroit) assembly, body production sequence
TRIM 351 – Black leather interior
PAINT 24 - Marina Blue Poly
62 – Black vinyl top
EYM K – Factory option group codes
E - Soft Ray Glass (tinted glass)
Y - 6-Way Power-Adjustable Front Seat
M - Power Door Locks
K - Automatic Climate Control
429ci V8 engine
Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
Power windows
Power-assisted steering
Power-assisted brakes
AM radio
Analog clock
Chrome bumpers and exterior trim
Landau vinyl roof
15" steel wheels with hubcaps
Whitewall tires
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Bodywork performed to address rust in lower front panels
Battery and battery terminals replaced
White wall tires replaced
Various hoses replaced
Known Imperfections
Dent in driver side front fender along shoulder line
Wear visible on exterior surfaces throughout
Imperfections in paint consistent with age
Climate control system inoperable
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Shop manual
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.