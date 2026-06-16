Description

Introduced as the high-performance variant of the original 1600-2, the BMW 1600ti (“Touring International”) marked an early and important step in the evolution of the marque’s compact sport sedans. The 1600ti distinguished itself with the addition of dual side-draft carburetors, a higher-compression cylinder head, and a more aggressive camshaft resulting in a meaningful increase in output over the standard 1600. Complemented by a closer-ratio 4-speed manual transmission, sport-tuned suspension, and front disc brakes, the 1600ti set the stage for later, more powerful variants of the 02, including the legendary 2002tii.

One of approximately 8,670 factory-built examples, and one of fewer than 4,000 built for the first model year, this 1967 BMW 1600ti is finished in Chamonix White over blue fabric and vinyl upholstery. The seller presents the car as a largely unmodified example, retaining its defining twin-carburetor induction system and period-correct mechanical configuration. The car retains many early 02-series trim pieces, such as bright trim panels for its climate control, a bright-finish instrument binnacle, and a folding key.

Modifications consist of Alpina-style 13-inch alloy wheels, a painted valve cover, and aftermarket air filter housings. A 1600ti-specific steering wheel remains in place, while a Blaupunkt radio sits in the dash, and the car is accompanied by various stock parts.

This 1967 BMW 1600ti is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with multiple keys, a BMW repair manual, spare parts, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

One of approximately 8,670 1600ti models

1.6L inline-four with dual Solex side-draft carburetors

Largely unmodified

Finished in Chamonix White

Blue fabric/vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Mechanical 1.6L M10 inline-four engine Dual Solex 40 PHH side-draft carburetors High-compression cylinder head and sport camshaft 4-speed close-ratio manual transmission Front disc brakes with rear drums Sport-tuned suspension with uprated springs and dampers 12-volt electrical system

Exterior Chrome front and rear bumpers with overriders Round headlamps and taillights with chrome bezels Bright window trim and beltline moldings “1600ti” rear badging

Interior Fabric/vinyl upholstery Front bucket seats Full instrumentation including tachometer Dashboard-mounted analog clock Wood-rimmed steering wheel Cabin heater and defroster Manual windows and locks Blaupunkt AM/FM radio



Modifications

Alpina-style 13” alloy wheels

Painted valve cover

Aftermarket air filters

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos can be viewed in the gallery

Vitour Formula tires with 2021 date codes

The following items are said to have been recently replaced: Various fluids Water pump Front brake calipers and pads Brake master cylinder Wheel bearings CV boots Throw-out bearing Front grilles Various trim pieces



Known Imperfections

Scratches, dents, and corrosion as shown in the gallery

Hazy gauge faces

Discolored carpet

Wear on vinyl upholstery

Ownership History

From the seller, " The first owner was in Germany, and the second owner was an American in the USAF in Germany. He bought the car fm a small BMW dealer in Bittsburg, Germany, and brought it back to the US in 1984. Driving it only a couple of years, he disassembled it for restoration and it stayed that way in his garage until he sold it to the third and current owner, his friend from the USAF in Florida, in 2017. He reassembled it, doing the above work to it, and buying all the parts to do so from 2002AD. After finishing it, having driven the car only 150 miles since then, he asked us to sell it on his behalf."

Included Items