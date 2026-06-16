1967 BMW 1600ti
Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Introduced as the high-performance variant of the original 1600-2, the BMW 1600ti (“Touring International”) marked an early and important step in the evolution of the marque’s compact sport sedans. The 1600ti distinguished itself with the addition of dual side-draft carburetors, a higher-compression cylinder head, and a more aggressive camshaft resulting in a meaningful increase in output over the standard 1600. Complemented by a closer-ratio 4-speed manual transmission, sport-tuned suspension, and front disc brakes, the 1600ti set the stage for later, more powerful variants of the 02, including the legendary 2002tii.
One of approximately 8,670 factory-built examples, and one of fewer than 4,000 built for the first model year, this 1967 BMW 1600ti is finished in Chamonix White over blue fabric and vinyl upholstery. The seller presents the car as a largely unmodified example, retaining its defining twin-carburetor induction system and period-correct mechanical configuration. The car retains many early 02-series trim pieces, such as bright trim panels for its climate control, a bright-finish instrument binnacle, and a folding key.
Modifications consist of Alpina-style 13-inch alloy wheels, a painted valve cover, and aftermarket air filter housings. A 1600ti-specific steering wheel remains in place, while a Blaupunkt radio sits in the dash, and the car is accompanied by various stock parts.
This 1967 BMW 1600ti is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with multiple keys, a BMW repair manual, spare parts, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
One of approximately 8,670 1600ti models
1.6L inline-four with dual Solex side-draft carburetors
Largely unmodified
Finished in Chamonix White
Blue fabric/vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Mechanical
1.6L M10 inline-four engine
Dual Solex 40 PHH side-draft carburetors
High-compression cylinder head and sport camshaft
4-speed close-ratio manual transmission
Front disc brakes with rear drums
Sport-tuned suspension with uprated springs and dampers
12-volt electrical system
Exterior
Chrome front and rear bumpers with overriders
Round headlamps and taillights with chrome bezels
Bright window trim and beltline moldings
“1600ti” rear badging
Interior
Fabric/vinyl upholstery
Front bucket seats
Full instrumentation including tachometer
Dashboard-mounted analog clock
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Cabin heater and defroster
Manual windows and locks
Blaupunkt AM/FM radio
Modifications
Alpina-style 13” alloy wheels
Painted valve cover
Aftermarket air filters
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos can be viewed in the gallery
Vitour Formula tires with 2021 date codes
The following items are said to have been recently replaced:
Various fluids
Water pump
Front brake calipers and pads
Brake master cylinder
Wheel bearings
CV boots
Throw-out bearing
Front grilles
Various trim pieces
Known Imperfections
Scratches, dents, and corrosion as shown in the gallery
Hazy gauge faces
Discolored carpet
Wear on vinyl upholstery
Ownership History
From the seller, "The first owner was in Germany, and the second owner was an American in the USAF in Germany. He bought the car fm a small BMW dealer in Bittsburg, Germany, and brought it back to the US in 1984. Driving it only a couple of years, he disassembled it for restoration and it stayed that way in his garage until he sold it to the third and current owner, his friend from the USAF in Florida, in 2017. He reassembled it, doing the above work to it, and buying all the parts to do so from 2002AD. After finishing it, having driven the car only 150 miles since then, he asked us to sell it on his behalf."
Included Items
Multiple keys
BMW repair manual
Two sets of hub caps
Six 13"x5" steel wheels
Removed factory air intake
Spare Bosch headlight bucket
Spare front grill trim
Miscellaneous brightwork
Miscellaneous maintenance parts
Period German first aid kit
Heater control trim panel
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.