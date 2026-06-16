Auction ended.

1967 BMW 1600ti

Bid to $15,999 on 06/16/26
Result
1967 BMW 1600ti
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All photos (240)

Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1580693
Mileage indicated97,200 Miles TMU
LocationMiami, Florida
Engine1.6L M10 Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

1967 BMW 1600ti Exterior Walk Around
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1967 BMW 1600ti Aerial Viewing
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1967 BMW 1600ti Interior Viewing
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1967 BMW 1600ti Underbody Viewing
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1967 BMW 1600ti Lights and Signals
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1967 BMW 1600ti Engine Bay Start Up
All videos (9)

Description

Introduced as the high-performance variant of the original 1600-2, the BMW 1600ti (“Touring International”) marked an early and important step in the evolution of the marque’s compact sport sedans. The 1600ti distinguished itself with the addition of dual side-draft carburetors, a higher-compression cylinder head, and a more aggressive camshaft resulting in a meaningful increase in output over the standard 1600. Complemented by a closer-ratio 4-speed manual transmission, sport-tuned suspension, and front disc brakes, the 1600ti set the stage for later, more powerful variants of the 02, including the legendary 2002tii.

One of approximately 8,670 factory-built examples, and one of fewer than 4,000 built for the first model year, this 1967 BMW 1600ti is finished in Chamonix White over blue fabric and vinyl upholstery. The seller presents the car as a largely unmodified example, retaining its defining twin-carburetor induction system and period-correct mechanical configuration. The car retains many early 02-series trim pieces, such as bright trim panels for its climate control, a bright-finish instrument binnacle, and a folding key.

Modifications consist of Alpina-style 13-inch alloy wheels, a painted valve cover, and aftermarket air filter housings. A 1600ti-specific steering wheel remains in place, while a Blaupunkt radio sits in the dash, and the car is accompanied by various stock parts.

This 1967 BMW 1600ti is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with multiple keys, a BMW repair manual, spare parts, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • One of approximately 8,670 1600ti models

  • 1.6L inline-four with dual Solex side-draft carburetors

  • Largely unmodified

  • Finished in Chamonix White

  • Blue fabric/vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Mechanical

    • 1.6L M10 inline-four engine

    • Dual Solex 40 PHH side-draft carburetors

    • High-compression cylinder head and sport camshaft

    • 4-speed close-ratio manual transmission

    • Front disc brakes with rear drums

    • Sport-tuned suspension with uprated springs and dampers

    • 12-volt electrical system

  • Exterior

    • Chrome front and rear bumpers with overriders

    • Round headlamps and taillights with chrome bezels

    • Bright window trim and beltline moldings

    • “1600ti” rear badging

  • Interior

    • Fabric/vinyl upholstery

    • Front bucket seats

    • Full instrumentation including tachometer

    • Dashboard-mounted analog clock

    • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

    • Cabin heater and defroster

    • Manual windows and locks

    • Blaupunkt AM/FM radio

Modifications

  • Alpina-style 13” alloy wheels

  • Painted valve cover

  • Aftermarket air filters

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos can be viewed in the gallery

  • Vitour Formula tires with 2021 date codes

  • The following items are said to have been recently replaced:

    • Various fluids

    • Water pump

    • Front brake calipers and pads

    • Brake master cylinder

    • Wheel bearings

    • CV boots

    • Throw-out bearing

    • Front grilles

    • Various trim pieces

Known Imperfections

  • Scratches, dents, and corrosion as shown in the gallery

  • Hazy gauge faces

  • Discolored carpet

  • Wear on vinyl upholstery

Ownership History

From the seller, "The first owner was in Germany, and the second owner was an American in the USAF in Germany. He bought the car fm a small BMW dealer in Bittsburg, Germany, and brought it back to the US in 1984. Driving it only a couple of years, he disassembled it for restoration and it stayed that way in his garage until he sold it to the third and current owner, his friend from the USAF in Florida, in 2017. He reassembled it, doing the above work to it, and buying all the parts to do so from 2002AD. After finishing it, having driven the car only 150 miles since then, he asked us to sell it on his behalf."

Included Items

  • Multiple keys

  • BMW repair manual

  • Two sets of hub caps

  • Six 13"x5" steel wheels

  • Removed factory air intake

  • Spare Bosch headlight bucket

  • Spare front grill trim

  • Miscellaneous brightwork

  • Miscellaneous maintenance parts

  • Period German first aid kit

  • Heater control trim panel

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 BMW 1600ti

Last bid
FC_lhg0hl
FC_lhg0hl
$15,999
Seller
Ben_Millers_Collection
Ben_Millers_Collection
EndedJun 16, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC
Bids29
Views12,839
Bids
FC_lhg0hl's avatar
FC_lhg0hl
Jun 16 at 6:20 PM
$15,999bid placed 
JMinPDX's avatar
JMinPDX
Jun 16 at 6:19 PM
$15,500bid placed 
FC_lhg0hl's avatar
FC_lhg0hl
Jun 16 at 6:18 PM
$13,800bid placed 
pyrotommy's avatar
pyrotommy
Jun 16 at 6:17 PM
$13,500bid placed 
FC_lhg0hl's avatar
FC_lhg0hl
Jun 16 at 6:15 PM
$12,333bid placed 

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