351-Powered Cobra Replica 5-Speed
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
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Description
With original 1960s Shelby Cobras commanding top dollar and being rather rare, Shelby Cobra replicas burst onto the scene in the 1970s. Offered mainly in kit form, the offer enthusiasts a chance to build a car to suit their taste while not completely emptying the bank.
This Cobra replica was acquired as a kit by the seller from Antique & Collectible Autos Inc. of Buffalo, New York, and assembled by York Sports Cars in 2016. Service at approximately 2,500 miles included replacing the gauges, wiring harness, carburetor, radiator, starter, and fuel pump.
Power comes from a Ford 351ci Windsor V8 paired with a TREMEC T-5 transmission, reportedly equipped with a Valeo King Cobra clutch kit. The engine has been fitted with an Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor, tubular exhaust headers, and a Cobra-branded air cleaner cover and valve covers.
The fiberglass body wears a green gelcoat finish and features polished bumperettes, a hood scoop, fender vents, wind wings, Talbot Berlin-style mirrors, a single roll hoop, a Le Mans-style fuel filler, and side-exit exhaust pipes.
Inside, the cockpit is trimmed in black leather, and it is equipped with low-back bucket seats, Crow Enterprizes latch-and-link lap belts, Classic Instruments Moal Bomber Series instrumentation, a fire extinguisher, and a dashboard-mounted rearview mirror.
Additional details include an aluminum radiator, an electric cooling fan, adjustable coilovers, front disc brakes, a Wilwood brake proportioning valve, and 15″ Halibrand-style American Racing wheels with faux knock-off spinners.
This AC Autos Cobra replica is now offered with a Virginia title in the seller’s name listing it as a 1967 Ford.
Highlights
AC Autos 67 Roadster Cobra Replica
Ford 351ci Windsor V8
Tremec T-5 transmission
Valeo King Cobra clutch kit
Edelbrock intake manifold
Edelbrock AVS2 carburetor
Aluminum radiator with electric fan
American Autowire harness
Moal Bomber Series instrumentation
Talbot Berlin-style side mirrors
Single roll hoop
Front disc brakes
15″ Halibrand-style wheels with faux knock-off spinners
Factory Equipment
Fiberglass 1967 Cobra-style body
Gelcoat finish
Steel tube frame
Adjustable coilover suspension
Tubular control arms
Leather seats
Servicing & Documentation
When the car had approximately 2,500 miles, the mechanical gauges were replaced with Moal Bomber Series units with a GPS speedometer in addition to installing an Edelbrock AVS2 carburetor and replacing the radiator, starter, and fuel pump. At that time, the vehicle's wiring harness was also replaced with components from American Autowire.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery
The parking brake requires adjustment
Ownership History The car was acquired as a kit by the seller from Antique & Collectible Autos Inc. of Buffalo, New York, and assembled by York Sports Cars in 2016.
Additional Information
The Virginia title lists “Replica 2016 Replacement VIN” in the “Other Pertinent Data” section.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.