Description

With original 1960s Shelby Cobras commanding top dollar and being rather rare, Shelby Cobra replicas burst onto the scene in the 1970s. Offered mainly in kit form, the offer enthusiasts a chance to build a car to suit their taste while not completely emptying the bank.

This Cobra replica was acquired as a kit by the seller from Antique & Collectible Autos Inc. of Buffalo, New York, and assembled by York Sports Cars in 2016. Service at approximately 2,500 miles included replacing the gauges, wiring harness, carburetor, radiator, starter, and fuel pump.

Power comes from a Ford 351ci Windsor V8 paired with a TREMEC T-5 transmission, reportedly equipped with a Valeo King Cobra clutch kit. The engine has been fitted with an Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor, tubular exhaust headers, and a Cobra-branded air cleaner cover and valve covers.

The fiberglass body wears a green gelcoat finish and features polished bumperettes, a hood scoop, fender vents, wind wings, Talbot Berlin-style mirrors, a single roll hoop, a Le Mans-style fuel filler, and side-exit exhaust pipes.

Inside, the cockpit is trimmed in black leather, and it is equipped with low-back bucket seats, Crow Enterprizes latch-and-link lap belts, Classic Instruments Moal Bomber Series instrumentation, a fire extinguisher, and a dashboard-mounted rearview mirror.

Additional details include an aluminum radiator, an electric cooling fan, adjustable coilovers, front disc brakes, a Wilwood brake proportioning valve, and 15″ Halibrand-style American Racing wheels with faux knock-off spinners.

This AC Autos Cobra replica is now offered with a Virginia title in the seller’s name listing it as a 1967 Ford.

Highlights

AC Autos 67 Roadster Cobra Replica

Ford 351ci Windsor V8

Tremec T-5 transmission

Valeo King Cobra clutch kit

Edelbrock intake manifold

Edelbrock AVS2 carburetor

Aluminum radiator with electric fan

American Autowire harness

Moal Bomber Series instrumentation

Talbot Berlin-style side mirrors

Single roll hoop

Front disc brakes

15″ Halibrand-style wheels with faux knock-off spinners

Factory Equipment

Fiberglass 1967 Cobra-style body

Gelcoat finish

Steel tube frame

Adjustable coilover suspension

Tubular control arms

Leather seats

Servicing & Documentation

When the car had approximately 2,500 miles, the mechanical gauges were replaced with Moal Bomber Series units with a GPS speedometer in addition to installing an Edelbrock AVS2 carburetor and replacing the radiator, starter, and fuel pump. At that time, the vehicle's wiring harness was also replaced with components from American Autowire.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

The parking brake requires adjustment

Ownership History The car was acquired as a kit by the seller from Antique & Collectible Autos Inc. of Buffalo, New York, and assembled by York Sports Cars in 2016.

Additional Information