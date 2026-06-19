1.6L-Powered 1966 Volkswagen Beetle
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:50 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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Volkswagen proudly referred to its Type 1 as the “small wonder.” Originally conceived as the “people’s car,” the English translation of Volkswagen, the Type 1 became a global icon. Following its entry into serial production after World War II, the Type 1 achieved the status of the best-selling car based on a single platform, with 21.5 million units sold.
Finished in white over striking red upholstery with red-finished "Pigalle"-style front seat frames, this Beetle has had its factory 1.3-liter engine replaced with a more stout 1.6-liter unit, which sends power through a four-speed manual transaxle. In addition to the upgraded engine, modifications include a 12-volt electrical system, alternator charging system, 15" chrome wheels with matching chrome hub caps, early-style horn ring, and a period "roller"-style throttle pedal.
This charming Beetle is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
Larger 1.6L air-cooled flat-four engine
Finished in white with a red cloth interior
Several upgrades, as detailed below
Factory Equipment
Four-speed manual transaxle
AM Radio
Modifications
Larger 1.6L air-cooled flat-four engine
15" chrome wheels and hub caps
12-volt electrical system
Alternator charging system
Early-style horn ring
Period "roller"-style throttle pedal
Known Imperfections
Photos detailing the cosmetic condition of this 1966 Beetle are shown in the gallery
Included Items
Emergency blanket
Jack
Additional Information
The consigning dealer states, “The body is in solid condition with no apparent rust, or evidence of accidents. The car presents as a solid super clean driver with only minor blemishes in select areas of the paint and body. The interior is wrapped in maroon cloth with no rips or tears or major wear.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.