Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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Volkswagen proudly referred to its Type 1 as the “small wonder.” Originally conceived as the “people’s car,” the English translation of Volkswagen, the Type 1 became a global icon. Following its entry into serial production after World War II, the Type 1 achieved the status of the best-selling car based on a single platform, with 21.5 million units sold.

Finished in white over striking red upholstery with red-finished "Pigalle"-style front seat frames, this Beetle has had its factory 1.3-liter engine replaced with a more stout 1.6-liter unit, which sends power through a four-speed manual transaxle. In addition to the upgraded engine, modifications include a 12-volt electrical system, alternator charging system, 15" chrome wheels with matching chrome hub caps, early-style horn ring, and a period "roller"-style throttle pedal.

This charming Beetle is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Larger 1.6L air-cooled flat-four engine

Finished in white with a red cloth interior

Several upgrades, as detailed below

Factory Equipment

Four-speed manual transaxle

AM Radio

Modifications

Larger 1.6L air-cooled flat-four engine

15" chrome wheels and hub caps

12-volt electrical system

Alternator charging system

Early-style horn ring

Period "roller"-style throttle pedal

Known Imperfections

Photos detailing the cosmetic condition of this 1966 Beetle are shown in the gallery

Included Items

Emergency blanket

Jack

Additional Information

The consigning dealer states, “The body is in solid condition with no apparent rust, or evidence of accidents. The car presents as a solid super clean driver with only minor blemishes in select areas of the paint and body. The interior is wrapped in maroon cloth with no rips or tears or major wear.”