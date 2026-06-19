Auction ended.

1.6L-Powered 1966 Volkswagen Beetle

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $8,900 on 06/19/26
Result
1.6L-Powered 1966 Volkswagen Beetle
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (123)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN116459200
Mileage indicated39,900 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine1.6L Flat-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

1.6L-Powered 1966 Volkswagen Beetle Highlight Video
Play

Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

Volkswagen proudly referred to its Type 1 as the “small wonder.” Originally conceived as the “people’s car,” the English translation of Volkswagen, the Type 1 became a global icon. Following its entry into serial production after World War II, the Type 1 achieved the status of the best-selling car based on a single platform, with 21.5 million units sold.

Finished in white over striking red upholstery with red-finished "Pigalle"-style front seat frames, this Beetle has had its factory 1.3-liter engine replaced with a more stout 1.6-liter unit, which sends power through a four-speed manual transaxle. In addition to the upgraded engine, modifications include a 12-volt electrical system, alternator charging system, 15" chrome wheels with matching chrome hub caps, early-style horn ring, and a period "roller"-style throttle pedal.

This charming Beetle is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Larger 1.6L air-cooled flat-four engine

  • Finished in white with a red cloth interior

  • Several upgrades, as detailed below

Factory Equipment

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • AM Radio

Modifications

  • Larger 1.6L air-cooled flat-four engine

  • 15" chrome wheels and hub caps

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • Alternator charging system

  • Early-style horn ring

  • Period "roller"-style throttle pedal

Known Imperfections

  • Photos detailing the cosmetic condition of this 1966 Beetle are shown in the gallery

Included Items

  • Emergency blanket

  • Jack

Additional Information

The consigning dealer states, “The body is in solid condition with no apparent rust, or evidence of accidents. The car presents as a solid super clean driver with only minor blemishes in select areas of the paint and body. The interior is wrapped in maroon cloth with no rips or tears or major wear.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1.6L-Powered 1966 Volkswagen Beetle

Last bid
lfw55
lfw55
$8,900
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 7:50 PM UTC
Bids26
Views9,674
Bids
lfw55's avatar
lfw55
Jun 19 at 7:45 PM
$8,900bid placed 
Jkch66's avatar
Jkch66
Jun 19 at 3:07 PM
$8,650bid placed 
lfw55's avatar
lfw55
Jun 19 at 3:05 PM
$8,400bid placed 
Jkch66's avatar
Jkch66
Jun 19 at 2:50 PM
$8,150bid placed 
lfw55's avatar
lfw55
Jun 19 at 1:23 PM
$7,900bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026