Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Sunbeam Alpine is a two-seat drophead coupé that was produced by the Rootes Group from 1953 to 1955 and 1959 to 1968. Sean Connery famously drove a blue over black Series II in the 1962 film Dr.No, making the drop-top sports car the historic distinction of being the first cinematic “Bond Car.”

The final iteration of the Alpine, called Series V, was introduced in 1965 and was powered by a new five-bearing 1,725cc four-cylinder engine equipped with twin Zenith-Stromberg carburetors. Approximately 19,122 Sunbeam Alpine Series V were produced between 1965 and 1968, all of which rolled off the assembly line equipped with a manual transmission.

This ‘66 Series V was acquired in 1973 by the seller, who notes the car was repainted in 2005, the head gasket was replaced and the engine was refreshed in 2011, and work over the past few years has included a rebuild of the carburetors and radiator, an overhaul of the fuel system, and replacement of the brake servo, clutch assembly, and thermostat.

This 1966 Sunbeam Alpine Series V is now offered at no reserve in Canada with a car cover and Ontario registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Long-term ownership

Series V model

British Racing Green

Black upholstery

Black convertible soft top

Factory Equipment

1,725cc four-cylinder engine

Twin Zenith-Stromberg carburetors

Four-speed manual transmission

Jaeger instrumentation

13” steel wheels with full covers

Front disc brakes

Servicing

The seller states the car was repainted in 2005, the head gasket was replaced, and the engine was refreshed in 2011. Work over the past few years has included a rebuild of the carburetors and radiator, an overhaul of the fuel system, and replacement of the brake servo, clutch assembly, and thermostat.

Known Imperfections

The weatherstripping around the doors and where the side windows meet the top need replaced

The top is missing a clip on the right lower side

The trunk does not have carpeting

There are two scrapes from a faulty wiper blade on the upper left of the windshield

Various paint chips and scratches

The glove box should be replaced

The inner door panels are clean, but the backing is somewhat warped at the bottom and could be replaced

The battery cover hinges are broken

Exterior badges are showing their age

There is a scratch on the back bumper.

Ownership History

Per the seller, the car spent time in California before being relocated to Canada when they purchased it in 1973.

Included Items

Car cover

Additional Information