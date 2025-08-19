53-Years-Owned 1966 Sunbeam Alpine Series V
Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The Sunbeam Alpine is a two-seat drophead coupé that was produced by the Rootes Group from 1953 to 1955 and 1959 to 1968. Sean Connery famously drove a blue over black Series II in the 1962 film Dr.No, making the drop-top sports car the historic distinction of being the first cinematic “Bond Car.”
The final iteration of the Alpine, called Series V, was introduced in 1965 and was powered by a new five-bearing 1,725cc four-cylinder engine equipped with twin Zenith-Stromberg carburetors. Approximately 19,122 Sunbeam Alpine Series V were produced between 1965 and 1968, all of which rolled off the assembly line equipped with a manual transmission.
This ‘66 Series V was acquired in 1973 by the seller, who notes the car was repainted in 2005, the head gasket was replaced and the engine was refreshed in 2011, and work over the past few years has included a rebuild of the carburetors and radiator, an overhaul of the fuel system, and replacement of the brake servo, clutch assembly, and thermostat.
This 1966 Sunbeam Alpine Series V is now offered at no reserve in Canada with a car cover and Ontario registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Long-term ownership
Series V model
British Racing Green
Black upholstery
Black convertible soft top
Factory Equipment
1,725cc four-cylinder engine
Twin Zenith-Stromberg carburetors
Four-speed manual transmission
Jaeger instrumentation
13” steel wheels with full covers
Front disc brakes
Servicing
The seller states the car was repainted in 2005, the head gasket was replaced, and the engine was refreshed in 2011. Work over the past few years has included a rebuild of the carburetors and radiator, an overhaul of the fuel system, and replacement of the brake servo, clutch assembly, and thermostat.
Known Imperfections
The weatherstripping around the doors and where the side windows meet the top need replaced
The top is missing a clip on the right lower side
The trunk does not have carpeting
There are two scrapes from a faulty wiper blade on the upper left of the windshield
Various paint chips and scratches
The glove box should be replaced
The inner door panels are clean, but the backing is somewhat warped at the bottom and could be replaced
The battery cover hinges are broken
Exterior badges are showing their age
There is a scratch on the back bumper.
Ownership History
Per the seller, the car spent time in California before being relocated to Canada when they purchased it in 1973.
Included Items
Car cover
Additional Information
The vehicle is being offered on its Ontario registration, which serves as the ownership document in Ontario, Canada.
Bidders are responsible for verifying importation and registration compliance in their location, and applicable tariffs/duties, before placing a bid.
Note that bids are placed and shown in United States dollars.
From the seller: “I have owned this Sunbeam Alpine Series V since 1973; it has been in continuous use since then. The original owner used it mostly in California. In 53 years, it has never been winter-driven. The car has had regular annual oil and filter changes each spring and before being stored on blocks each winter in an unheated garage in Ottawa, Canada. It has never been in an accident of any kind. When not being driven, it is stored under a waterproof cover.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.